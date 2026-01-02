Quantum RSI Scalper

Quantum RSI Scalper is a precision-based automated trading system designed for EUR/USD on the 15-minute timeframe (M15).

The EA combines RSI momentum analysis with quantum-style price reaction logic to identify short-term market imbalances and exploit high-probability scalping opportunities.

The strategy focuses on:

Detecting overbought and oversold RSI conditions

Confirming entries during low-latency price pullbacks

Executing fast, disciplined trades aligned with short-term momentum

Note : Please Contact for Setfile

Trading Logic Overview

Indicator Core: Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Entry Type: Momentum-based scalping entries

Trade Duration: Short-term (minutes to a few candles)

Market Behavior: Mean reversion with momentum confirmation

Risk Control: Built-in stop loss, take profit, and optional trailing logic

Recommended Settings

Symbol: EURUSD,EURGBP,GPBUSD,NZDCAD,GBPJPY,AUDUSD



Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)

Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker recommended , ( Could be used for Propfirms also)



Lot Size:

Conservative: 0.01 per +$100 balance

Aggressive: Adjustable with proper risk management

Advanced Filters & Protections

Time Filter

Trades only during user-defined trading sessions

Recommended sessions: London London–New York overlap

Helps avoid low-liquidity and erratic market periods

News Filter

Automatically blocks trading during high-impact economic news

Prevents exposure to extreme volatility and slippage

Adjustable pre- and post-news blackout periods

ATR Volatility Filter

Uses Average True Range (ATR) to ensure sufficient market movement

Avoids trading in flat or low-volatility conditions

Helps maintain consistent scalping performance

Standard Deviation (StdDev) Filter

Measures market dispersion and volatility expansion

Filters out ranging or unstable price behavior

Confirms that price movement is statistically tradable