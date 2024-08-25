Swingtrade Ichimoku Candles
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Enjoy the Free Candle Color indicator.
- Kijun Sen is an element of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator, it's far too complicated for many traders hence they tend to be confused.
- We have simplified it so the Kijun Sen will change colors as it activates without the Tenkan Sen, Senkou Span, Up Kumo and Down Kumo.
- Customize to your period parameter and colors of your choice.
- Great for beginners and seasoned traders.
- Set your period and enjoy
GOOD LUCK and ALL THE BEST IN YOUR TRADING JOURNEY !!!!!
Thank you very much for this wonderful indicator, I know that Ichimoku is a magnificent indicator but I'm still confused when it represents a trend, with your indicator painting the candles everything becomes much simpler and more intuitive, a big thank you for this indicator, 10 out of 10