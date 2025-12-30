RiskManagementEA

# Risk Management EA - User Manual

## 📖 Table of Contents
1. [Overview](#overview)
2. [Installation](#installation)
3. [Features](#features)
4. [Input Parameters](#input-parameters)
5. [User Interface](#user-interface)
6. [How to Use](#how-to-use)
7. [Advanced Features](#advanced-features)
8. [Troubleshooting](#troubleshooting)

---

## 🎯 Overview

**Risk Management EA** is a professional trading tool designed to help traders manage risk, split orders, and automate take profit settings. It provides a user-friendly interface for placing orders with precise risk control.

### Key Benefits:
- ✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage
- ✅ Split orders with different take profit levels
- ✅ Auto TP distribution (50% at 1R, remaining at 2R, 4R, 6R...)
- ✅ Break Even functionality
- ✅ Support for Market and Pending orders (Limit/Stop)
- ✅ Visual UI panel with drag & drop

---

## 🔧 Installation

### Step 1: File Structure
Place the files in the correct folders:

```
MQL5/
├── Experts/
│   └── RiskManagementEA-English.ex5        ← Main EA file
└── Include/RiskManagementEA/
    ├── RiskManager-English.mqh              ← Risk management class
    ├── TradeManager-English.mqh             ← Trade management class
    └── UIPanel-English.mqh                  ← UI interface class
```

### Step 2: Compile
1. Open **MetaEditor** (F4 from MT5)
2. Open `RiskManagementEA-English.ex5`
3. Press **F7** or click **Compile** button
4. Check for errors in the **Errors** tab

### Step 3: Attach to Chart
1. Open MT5
2. Drag `RiskManagementEA` from **Navigator****Expert Advisors** to your chart
3. Enable **AutoTrading** (Ctrl+E or click icon)
4. The UI panel will appear on the chart

---

## ⚡ Features

### 1. **Risk Management**
- Set maximum total risk as percentage of account balance
- Define risk per position (% or fixed USD)
- Real-time risk monitoring
- Prevents over-risking

### 2. **Split Orders**
- Split one trade into multiple orders
- **Manual Mode**: Enter different SL for each split
- **Auto Mode**: Same SL for all splits
- Auto distribute TP levels across splits

### 3. **Auto Take Profit**
- Automatically calculate TP based on Risk-Reward ratios
- **For single orders**: Uses first R ratio (e.g., 1R)
- **For split orders**:
  - First half: 1R
  - Second order: 2R
  - Third order: 4R
  - Fourth order: 6R
  - And so on...

### 4. **Entry Price**
- **Entry = 0**: Place Market order immediately
- **Entry > 0**: Place Pending order (Limit/Stop)
  - Buy Limit if entry < current price
  - Buy Stop if entry > current price
  - Sell Limit if entry > current price
  - Sell Stop if entry < current price

### 5. **Break Even**
- Move SL to entry + specified pips
- Only affects orders of current symbol
- Safe confirmation dialog

### 6. **Close All**
- Close all orders of current symbol only
- Does not affect other symbols
- Safe confirmation dialog

---

## ⚙️ Input Parameters

### Risk Management
| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |
|-----------|------|---------|-------------|
| `InpMaxRiskPercent` | double | 10.0 | Total maximum risk allowed (%) |

### Risk Per Position
| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |
|-----------|------|---------|-------------|
| `InpRiskTypeInput` | int | 0 | 0 = Percent, 1 = Fixed USD |
| `InpRiskValue` | double | 1.0 | Risk value per trade |

**Example:**
- Type = 0, Value = 1.0 → Risk 1% per trade
- Type = 1, Value = 50 → Risk $50 per trade

### Split Orders
| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |
|-----------|------|---------|-------------|
| `InpUseSplitOrder` | bool | false | Enable/disable split orders |
| `InpSplitModeInput` | int | 1 | 0 = Manual, 1 = Auto |
| `InpNumSplits` | int | 4 | Number of splits (2-10) |

### Take Profit
| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |
|-----------|------|---------|-------------|
| `InpAutoTP` | bool | true | Auto calculate TP |
| `InpTPRatios` | string | "1,2,4,6,8" | R multiples for TP levels |

**How TP Ratios work:**
- `"1,2,4"` = TP at 1R, 2R, 4R
- For split orders, first half gets 1R, then 2R, 4R...

### Break Even
| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |
|-----------|------|---------|-------------|
| `InpBEPips` | double | 5.0 | Additional pips when moving to BE |

---

## 🖥️ User Interface

### Panel Layout

```
┌─────────────────────────────┐
│  ≡ RISK MANAGER EA ≡        │ ← Header (drag to move)
├─────────────────────────────┤
│ ACCOUNT INFORMATION         │
│ Balance: $10,000.00         │
│ Equity: $10,150.00          │
│ Current Risk: 2.5% ($250)   │
│ Max Risk: 10.0% ($1000)     │
│ Available Risk: 7.5% ($750) │
├─────────────────────────────┤
│ ORDER INPUT                 │
│ Entry Price (0=Market):     │
│ [0.00000]                   │
│ Stop Loss:                  │
│ [1.08000]                   │
│ Take Profit:                │
│ [1.09000]                   │
│ Suggestions: 1R=1.09, 2R=... │
├─────────────────────────────┤
│ [   CALCULATE LOT SIZE   ]  │
│ [   BUY   ] [   SELL   ]    │
│ [ BE ALL  ] [ CLOSE ALL ]   │
├─────────────────────────────┤
│ Status: Ready...            │
└─────────────────────────────┘
```

### Color Codes
- **Green buttons**: Action buttons (Buy/Sell/Calculate)
- **Gold button**: Break Even (BE ALL)
- **Red button**: Close All orders
- **Green text**: Available risk (positive)
- **Red text**: No available risk (at limit)

---

## 📝 How to Use

### Basic Trading Workflow

#### 1. **Market Order (No Entry)**
```
1. Leave Entry Price = 0
2. Enter Stop Loss (e.g., 1.08000)
3. (Optional) Enter Take Profit or leave 0 for auto TP
4. Click BUY or SELL
```

**Result:**
- Order opens immediately at market price
- If Auto TP enabled: TP calculated automatically
- Lot size calculated based on risk settings

#### 2. **Pending Order (With Entry)**
```
1. Enter Entry Price (e.g., 1.08500)
2. Enter Stop Loss (e.g., 1.08000)
3. (Optional) Enter Take Profit
4. Click BUY or SELL
```

**Result:**
- Pending order placed at Entry price
- Type determined automatically (Limit/Stop)
- Activates when price reaches entry

#### 3. **Split Orders**
```
1. Enable: InpUseSplitOrder = true
2. Set: InpNumSplits = 4
3. Set: InpAutoTP = true
4. Enter Entry (or 0 for market)
5. Enter Stop Loss
6. Click BUY or SELL
```

**Result:**
- 4 orders placed with same SL
- TP distributed automatically:
  - Order 1-2: TP = 1R
  - Order 3: TP = 2R
  - Order 4: TP = 4R

#### 4. **Calculate Lot Size**
```
1. Enter Stop Loss
2. Click "CALCULATE LOT SIZE"
```

**Result:**
- Shows calculated lot size
- Shows SL in points
- Shows current price

#### 5. **Break Even**
```
1. Wait for trade to be in profit
2. Click "BE ALL" button
3. Confirm in dialog box
```

**Result:**
- All orders of current symbol move to BE + 5 pips
- Orders of other symbols unaffected
- Safe from reversal

#### 6. **Close All**
```
1. Click "CLOSE ALL" button
2. Confirm in dialog box
```

**Result:**
- All orders of current symbol closed
- Orders of other symbols remain open
- P&L realized

---

## 🎓 Advanced Features

### 1. **Custom TP Ratios**

Change `InpTPRatios` to customize TP levels:

```
"1,1.5,3" → TP at 1R, 1.5R, 3R
"2,4,6,8" → TP at 2R, 4R, 6R, 8R
```

### 2. **Manual Split Mode**

Set `InpSplitModeInput = 0` for manual control:
- Enter different SL for each split
- System calculates proportional lot sizes
- More flexible for complex strategies

### 3. **Fixed Risk in USD**

Set `InpRiskTypeInput = 1` and `InpRiskValue = 100`:
- Every trade risks exactly $100
- Independent of account balance
- Good for consistent risk management

### 4. **Multiple Symbols**

Run EA on multiple charts simultaneously:
- Each chart manages its own symbol
- Break Even affects only current chart symbol
- Close All affects only current chart symbol
- Total risk tracked across all symbols

### 5. **Drag & Drop UI**

Click and drag the **header** (blue bar) to move panel anywhere on chart.

---

## 🔍 Troubleshooting

### Problem: EA doesn't open orders

**Check:**
1. AutoTrading enabled (Ctrl+E)
2. Stop Loss entered correctly
3. Available risk > 0
4. Account has sufficient margin
5. Symbol is tradable

### Problem: "Maximum risk limit reached"

**Solution:**
- Close some existing positions
- Or increase `InpMaxRiskPercent`
- Or reduce `InpRiskValue`

### Problem: Split orders not working

**Check:**
1. `InpUseSplitOrder = true`
2. `InpNumSplits` between 2-10
3. `InpAutoTP = true` (for auto TP)
4. Check Experts log for errors

### Problem: Auto TP not filling

**Check:**
1. `InpAutoTP = true`
2. `InpTPRatios` has valid values
3. Leave TP input = 0 (or blank)
4. Split orders enabled for distribution

### Problem: Break Even doesn't work

**Possible causes:**
- Orders already at or past BE
- No orders for current symbol
- SL already better than BE level

### Problem: Lot size too small/large

**Adjust:**
- Reduce/increase `InpRiskValue`
- Check SL distance (larger SL = smaller lot)
- Verify account balance

---

## 📊 Example Scenarios

### Scenario 1: Conservative Trader
```
InpMaxRiskPercent = 5.0
InpRiskTypeInput = 0
InpRiskValue = 0.5
InpUseSplitOrder = false
InpAutoTP = true
InpTPRatios = "2"
```
**Result:** Risk 0.5% per trade, TP at 2R (1:2 R:R)

### Scenario 2: Aggressive Scalper
```
InpMaxRiskPercent = 15.0
InpRiskTypeInput = 0
InpRiskValue = 2.0
InpUseSplitOrder = false
InpAutoTP = true
InpTPRatios = "1"
```
**Result:** Risk 2% per trade, quick 1R targets

### Scenario 3: Professional with Scaling
```
InpMaxRiskPercent = 10.0
InpRiskTypeInput = 0
InpRiskValue = 1.0
InpUseSplitOrder = true
InpNumSplits = 4
InpAutoTP = true
InpTPRatios = "1,2,4,6"
```
**Result:**
- 1% total risk split into 4 orders
- 2 orders close at 1R (secure profit)
- 1 order at 2R
- 1 order at 4R (let winners run)

---

## 📞 Support

For questions or issues:
- Telegram: [@CodingforDummies911](https://t.me/CodingforDummies911)
- Check EA logs: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Enable logs

---

## ⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries high risk. This EA is a tool to assist with risk management but does not guarantee profits. Use at your own risk. Always test on demo account first.

---

## 📄 Version History

**v1.00** (2025)
- Initial release
- Risk management system
- Split orders with auto TP
- Entry price support (Market/Limit/Stop)
- Break Even functionality
- Close All (symbol-specific)
- Draggable UI panel

---

*Last updated: January 2025*

