Secatrix pro8

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

=== Fisher Transform Settings ===

RangePeriods : Lookback period for High/Low calculations (Default: 12). Lower values increase responsiveness.

PriceSmoothing : Pre-calculation smoothing (0.0 to 1.0). Filters out price spikes and noise.

FisherSmoothing : Final curve smoothing. Balances signal speed and visual clarity.

FisherStrengthThreshold: Minimum absolute value required to validate a momentum signal (Default: 0.15).

=== Signal Mode - HOOK PATTERN ===

UseHookPattern : Enables the "Hook" mode (Reversal from extremes). If False , it uses classic zero-line crossovers.

ExtremeLevel: Threshold for detecting hooks (e.g., 0.5). Higher values result in more selective, high-probability signals.

=== Filter Settings ===

UseATRFilter : Enables volatility filtering to avoid trading in "flat" or dead markets.

ATR_Period : Period for Average True Range calculation (Default: 14).

ATR_Multiplier : Sensitivity of the filter. Signal is blocked if current volatility is below Average * Multiplier.

UseTrendFilter : Institutional trend filter (EMA-based).

TrendMA_Period: Period for the Trend Moving Average (Default: 200 EMA).

=== Price Move Filter (Adaptive) ===

UseMinPriceMoveFilter : Ensures the signal candle has sufficient size/body.

AdaptiveThreshold : If True , the system automatically calculates the required move based on the Timeframe (M1 vs H1).

ThresholdMultiplier: Fine-tune the adaptive calculation power.

=== Anti-Repaint Safety ===

ConfirmOnClose: CRITICAL. If True, signals only appear after the candle closes. Guarantees 100% Zero-Repaint.

=== Dashboard & Alerts ===

ShowDashboard : Toggle the visual information panel.

DynamicDashboardColors : Background changes color (Green for Buy / Red for Sell) for instant visual feedback.

EnableAlertsAtStart : Activates the alert system upon loading.

AlertTypes (Popup, Sound, Mobile, Email): Choose your preferred notification channels.

KEY FEATURES

HOOK PATTERN DETECTION
Algorithm analyzes momentum in real-time to catch "hooks" at critical exhaustion levels:

🔵 BUY HOOK: Signal triggered as Fisher turns up from extreme oversold zones.

🔴 SELL HOOK: Signal triggered as Fisher turns down from extreme overbought zones.

Benefit: Earlier entries compared to standard indicators, leading to a superior Risk/Reward ratio.

ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE
Secatrix PRO automatically adjusts its sensitivity thresholds based on your chart's timeframe. It distinguishes between M1 noise and H4 trends without manual tuning.

NON-REPAINT CERTIFIED

All signals are fixed once the candle closes.

What you see in backtests is exactly what you get in live trading.

INTERACTIVE DASHBOARD

Monitor Fisher values and Filter status ( PASSED / FAILED ) at a glance.

ALERTS ON/OFF Button: Toggle all notifications with a single click directly on the chart without opening settings.

RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk of capital loss. Secatrix PRO is a strategic decision-support tool. Always test the indicator on a demo account before live trading. A strict Money Management of 1-2% risk per trade is highly recommended.

