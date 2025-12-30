Neural Market NavPremium

Ritz Neural Market Navigator Premium

Next-generation analytical indicator that merges AI-inspired neural logic with deep market structure analysis.
It integrates multiple layers of technical and behavioral data — from structure mapping, RSI dynamics, and volume confirmation — into a single intelligent visual ecosystem.

Designed for scalpers, swing, and position traders, this indicator serves as a neural assistant that adapts dynamically to volatility, detects behavioral shifts, and highlights high-probability trade zones across all timeframes.

Core Neural Features

  1. Neural Market Structure Detection

    • Auto-detects market structures (HH, HL, LH, LL)

    • Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)

    • Swing sensitivity automatically adjusted by volatility context

  2. Multi-Timeframe MA Analysis

    • Up to 12 Moving Averages from M5 to Monthly

    • Auto-scaling MA periods based on neural volatility adaptation

    • Manual and adaptive modes for full control

  3. RSI Neural Market Analysis

    • Combines RSI momentum with range and volume confirmation

    • Detects anomalies, exhaustion, and fake breakouts

    • Precision Scoring System (1–1000 scale) for signal reliability

  4. Real-Time Market Monitoring

    • Continuous OHLC tracking with volatility context

    • Volume threshold detection for market participation insight

    • Smart deviation tracking for live range validation

  5. Advanced Visualization Layer

    • Color-coded candles by neural trend state

    • Dynamic chart styling and modular UI

    • Real-time data panel for consolidated analysis


(Neural Dashboard)

The DrawDataRow system provides 8 key insights in real time — displayed in the top-right area of your chart:

Parameter
 Description
Market Structure
 Current HH/LL pattern and phase
Swing Levels
 Natural support/resistance pivots
Trend Direction
 Active trend bias
Volatility
 Current volatility phase
Support/Resistance
 Nearest structural levels
RSI Momentum
 Overbought/oversold condition
Volume Strength
 Participation confirmation
Price Action Signal
 Active signal with confidence rating


Usage & Setup

Initial Setup

  1. Attach the indicator to your desired chart.

  2. Adjust base parameters:

    • Fractal Period → swing detection sensitivity

    • MA Filter Period → trend confirmation

    • RSI Parameters → momentum calibration

  3. Configure visuals:

    • Choose bullish/bearish colors

    • Customize MA lines, fonts, and panel placement

Signal Interpretation

---- Market Structure Logic

  • Bullish (HH + HL): Uptrend confirmed

  • Bearish (LL + LH): Downtrend confirmed

  • Breakout: Structural volatility expansion

  • BOS: Confirmed momentum shift

  • CHoCH: Early reversal indication

---- RSI Neural Analysis

  • Precision Score: Confidence level of signal

  • Volume Confirmation: Filters out weak signals

  • Anomaly Detection: Detects irregular or unsustainable moves

  • Fake Signal Alert: Warns of low-confidence setups

---- Multi-Timeframe MA Alignment

  • Confirms trend bias across short, medium, and long frames

  • Detects fractal harmony or divergence in trend direction


Trading Scenarios

Scenario 1: Trend Following

Market: BULLISH
MA Alignment: All Up
RSI: Not Overbought
Volume: Confirming
→ Action: Enter long with structure alignment.


Scenario 2: Reversal Trading
Market: CHoCH Detected
RSI: Divergence
Volume: Anomaly Present
→ Action: Prepare for trend reversal.


Scenario 3: Range Trading

Market: Sideways
MA: Flat
RSI: Neutral
→ Action: Execute range-bound strategy.


Optimal Settings

Trading Style
 Timeframe
 Fractal Period
 MA Filter
 RSI Period
Day Trading
 M5–M30
 5–7
 10–20
 10–12
Swing Trading
 H1–H4
 7–9
 20–50
 12–14
Position Trading
 D1–W1
 9–13
 50–100
 14–21


Risk Management Neural Layer

  • Stop Loss: Place below swing low (Buy) or above swing high (Sell)

  • Take Profit: Use previous swing or MA confluence zones

  • Dynamic SL/TP: Adaptive to volatility using ATR neural scaling


Advanced Capabilities

  • Auto MA Configuration: Fibonacci-based auto-scaling

  • Anomaly Detection Engine: Hidden supply/demand mapping

  • Neural Early Warning System: Predictive alert for trend exhaustion

  • Real-Time Alerts: Visual, sound, and push notifications


Neural Trading Tips

  1. Confirm all entries with higher timeframe structure.

  2. Prioritize volume-backed RSI signals.

  3. Analyze structure before reacting to signals.

  4. Wait for BOS/CHoCH confirmation before reversals.

  5. Use Data Row for quick neural overview of current market condition.


Customization Options

  • Visuals: Colors, line widths, fonts, positions.

  • Functionality: Sensitivity, alert behavior, MA method.

  • Neural Sensitivity: Adjust to match volatility phase.


Performance Optimization

Optimized for:

  • 70% reduced processing load

  • Minimal repainting

  • Low memory footprint

  • Smooth real-time neural computation


Monitoring Checklist

  • Market Structure
  • Trend Alignment
  • Support/Resistance
  • RSI Momentum
  • Volume Confirmation
  • Volatility Conditions
  • Active Signal Detection
  • Swing Analysis


Final Insight

Ritz Neural Market Navigator represents the evolution of technical trading — combining structure intelligence, volatility awareness, and neural analytics into one cohesive engine.
It doesn’t just read the market — it learns its rhythm, adapting to trend transitions and volatility shifts in real time.

“Navigate the Market Like a Neural System — Smart, Adaptive, and Always Evolving.”



おすすめのプロダクト
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
インディケータ
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
インディケータ
フラットとトレンドを決定するための指標。 価格が2つのヒストグラムと2つの線（赤と青）のいずれかを下回っている場合、これは売りゾーンです。 このバージョンのインジケーターを購入するときは、1つの実際のアカウントと1つのデモアカウント用のMT4バージョン-ギフトとして（受け取るには、プライベートメッセージを書いてください）！ 価格が2つのヒストグラムと2つの線（赤と青）のいずれかを上回っている場合、これは購入ゾーンです。 MT4バージョン： https//www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 価格が2つの線の間、またはいずれかのヒストグラムのゾーンにある場合、市場に明確な傾向はありません。簡単に言えば、市場は横ばいです。 インジケーターの動作は、スクリーンショットでより明確に示されています。
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
インディケータ
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
VR Cub MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
インディケータ
VR Cub は、質の高いエントリーポイントを獲得するためのインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、数学的計算を容易にし、ポジションへのエントリーポイントの検索を簡素化するために開発されました。このインジケーターが作成されたトレーディング戦略は、長年にわたってその有効性が証明されてきました。取引戦略のシンプルさはその大きな利点であり、初心者のトレーダーでもうまく取引することができます。 VR Cub はポジション開始ポイントとテイクプロフィットとストップロスのターゲットレベルを計算し、効率と使いやすさを大幅に向上させます。取引の簡単なルールを理解するには、以下の戦略を使用した取引のスクリーンショットを見てください。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 4] エントリーポイントの計算ルール ポジションをオープンする エントリーポイントを計算するには、VR Cub ツールを最後の高値から最後の安値までストレッチする必要があります。 最初
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
インディケータ
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
インディケータ
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
インディケータ
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
インディケータ
トレンドトレーディング は、タイミングのプルバックとブレイクアウトにより、市場で起こっているトレンドから可能な限り利益を得るように設計された指標です。確立されたトレンドの中で価格が何をしているかを分析することにより、取引の機会を見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 自信を持って効率的に金融市場を取引する むち打ちにならずに確立されたトレンドから利益を得る 収益性の高いプルバック、ブレイクアウト、早期の逆転を認識する この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します インジケーターは再描画されていません 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 確立されたトレンドは多くの取引機会を提供しますが、ほとんどのトレンド指標はそれらを完全に無視しています。インジケーターの解釈はかなり簡単です： （1） トレンドの変化 （2） トレンドの方向への後退 （3） トレンドの方向へのブレイクアウト 赤いダッシュ は下降トレンド中の修正です 青いダッシュ は上昇トレンド中
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
インディケータ
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
インディケータ
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
インディケータ
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version: 4.0 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type: Chart / Visual Trading Signals Overview The ETE Detector v4.0 is a technical indicator designed to automatically detect classic and inverse Head & Shoulders patterns (H&S) on MT5 charts. These patterns are widely used to anticipate trend reversals. With this tool, traders can: Detect sell signals (classic H&S) and buy signals (inverse H&S) with accuracy. Easily visualize patterns
Big Black Shark MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Tool for Identifying Potential Reversal Points and Trend Direction This tool is excellent for identifying potential market reversal points and trend direction. It works well in combination with confirming indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, RSI, which are standard on all MT5 platforms. Together, they form a reliable trading strategy. The settings allow for adjusting the channel’s distance and period. It is recommended to enter a trade when the signal line crosses the upper channel boundary and
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
インディケータ
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Thunder Scalper
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
インディケータ
Buy and Sell Targets Indicator You can see the buying and selling goals in the box and they are inevitably achieved. It consists of three lines: the first green color sets buying targets, the second red color sets selling targets, and the third blue color is the average price. Trading Method For Buy Trade: The entry point will be where the wavy blue line  (representing the average price) is 'broken' by the ascending 'Buy' candle from beneath Please wait until the next candle appears to ent
Banana Binary MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
インディケータ
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this ti
OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow MT5
Andrei Gerasimenko
インディケータ
This MT5 version indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. MT4 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 An accurate   MT5   indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds   buy/sell   arrows and generates an alert. Use the standart   B
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
インディケータ
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
SSL Hybrid
Rashed Samir
インディケータ
This indicator is the mql5 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT4 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator Unlock the Market's True Momentum and Trade with Confidence Are you tired of lagging indicators and noisy charts that lead to false signals? The Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator is a sophisticated, professional-grade trend analysis tool designed to give you a clear and decisive edge. By cutting through market noise, it identifies the powerful beginnings of new trends, helping you enter trades with higher precision and avoid choppy, unpredictable conditions. For
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
インディケータ
ACB Breakout Arrows インジケーターは、特別なブレイクアウトパターンを検出することで、市場における重要なエントリーシグナルを提供します。このインジケーターはチャートを常に監視し、一方向に勢いが定着してきた段階で、主要な値動きの直前に精度の高いエントリーシグナルを表示します。 マルチシンボル・マルチタイムフレームスキャナーはこちらから - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 用スキャナー 主な機能 ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの水準が自動で表示されます。 すべての時間足のブレイクアウトシグナルを監視できるMTFスキャナーダッシュボードを搭載。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、スキャルパーに最適。 シグナル精度を高めるための最適化されたアルゴリズム。 損益分岐点やスキャルピングターゲットに使える特別なライン（クイックプロフィットライン）。 勝率、平均利益などのパフォーマンス分析メトリクスを表示。 リペイントなし。 トレードの確認 - 低確率のトレードを除外するために ACB Trade Filter インジケーター を使用してください。 強い買い：
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
インディケータ
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
インディケータ
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタム ブレイクアウト プロ   は、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウト ゾーン戦略により、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い R
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
インディケータ
簡単に言えば、現在のローソク足の横に「ピップス」として知られる白い数字の動きが現れ始めたら、取引を開始できます。白い「ピップス」は、買いまたは売りの取引が現在アクティブであり、白色で示されるように正しい方向に動いていることを示しています。白いピップスの動きが止まり、静的な緑色に変わったとき、それは現在のモメンタムの終了を示します。数字の緑色は、買いまたは売りの取引から得られた「ピップス」での総利益を表します。 さらに、インジケーター内の他の高度でプロフェッショナルな分析ツールに従って取引を開始することも可能です。インジケーターに表示されるシグナルや色を観察することで、高精度で多数のスキャルピングチャンスを捉えることができます。テスト中またはリアルチャート上でインジケーターの動作を理解しておくことをお勧めします。 ほとんどのFX市場に対応：金（ゴールド）や人気の株価指数市場（ダウ・ジョーンズ、S&P500、ナスダック、DAXなど）、およびEUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPYなどの主要通貨ペアでの取引に最適です。また、ビットコイン、イーサリアム、ステーブルコインなどの主要な暗号
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
インディケータ
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
インディケータ
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
インディケータ
TREND FLOW PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換するポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの反転や、大口の市場参加者が再び参入するエリアを可視化します。 チャート上の BOS マークは、真のトレンド転換および上位時間足の重要なレベルを示します。インジケーターのデータはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW – トレンド波動および実際のトレンド転換。大口の市場参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL – トレンドの方向に沿ってバーを色分けします。 「大口プレイヤー」のエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS – 強さが未確定の参加者によるエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL – 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーがストップロスを調整する際の参考として使用できます。 Super BOS – 通常の BOS よりも優先度の高い大口参加者
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
インディケータ
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
インディケータ
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
MetaForecastは、価格データのハーモニクスに基づいて、どんな市場の未来を予測し視覚化します。市場が常に予測可能ではありませんが、価格にパターンがある場合、MetaForecastは可能な限り正確な未来を予測できます。他の類似製品と比較して、MetaForecastは市場のトレンドを分析することでより正確な結果を生成することができます。 入力パラメータ Past size (過去のサイズ) MetaForecastが将来の予測を生成するために使用するバーの数を指定します。モデルは選択したバー上に描かれた黄色の線で表されます。 Future size (将来のサイズ) 予測すべき将来のバーの数を指定します。予測された将来は、ピンクの線で表示され、その上に青い回帰線が描かれます。 Degree (程度) この入力は、MetaForecastが市場で行う分析のレベルを決定します。 Degree 説明  0 Degree 0の場合、価格の全てのピークや谷、そして詳細をカバーするために、「Past size」の入力に大きな値を使用することが推奨されています。  1 (推奨) Degre
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
インディケータ
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
インディケータ
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
作者のその他のプロダクト
BUY and SELL Smart Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL The Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL is a next-generation trading indicator engineered to detect high-probability entry signals by combining ATR-based volatility measurement , trend reversal detection , and smart alerting technology . It delivers real-time BUY/SELL opportunities with adaptive targets and risk levels, making it a versatile tool for both scalpers and swing traders. Core Market Logic ATR-Driven Volatility Analysis Uses multiple ATR methods (SMA, EMA,
FREE
Order Block Smart Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Smart Finder Order Block The Ritz Smart Finder Order Block is a next-generation market structure recognition tool, designed to intelligently detect and highlight institutional footprints within price action. Built on a dynamic blend of order block theory, consolidation tracking, and adaptive volatility modeling, it provides traders with a sophisticated lens to anticipate high-probability market reactions. Core Capabilities Smart Order Block Detection Identifies both Bullish and Bearish Order Blo
FREE
Moving Average Ribbon
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
インディケータ
MOVING AVERAGE RIBBON Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics – The Next-Gen Trend Visualizer Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics is a futuristic multi-layer Moving Average system engineered to visualize trend momentum, volatility balance, and market rhythm in one adaptive ribbon. Designed for modern traders who demand clarity, flexibility, and automation — this tool transforms the classic MA visualization into a dynamic analytical framework. Core Concept The indicator creates a multi-tier MA Ribbon that adapts to the cho
FREE
Smart Fibonacci Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS  Ritz Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS 1 is an advanced trading indicator that integrates various technical analysis tools into one comprehensive display. This indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities with high accuracy, utilizing a combination of Fibonacci, ZigZag, and price action confirmation. Key Features Smart Fibonacci Retracement 11 Customizable Fibonacci Levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150%, 161.8%, 200%) Different
FREE
Paranormal Insightment
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Paranormal Insightment  Use with : Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics (check on my product) Ritz Paranormal Insightment is a precision-engineered analytical indicator that blends momentum intelligence and trend confirmation into a single visual system. It merges the DeMarker oscillator with a dynamic Moving Average filter , detecting price exhaustion and directional shifts with remarkable clarity. The indicator translates subtle market imbalances into actionable visual and auditory signals, helping trad
FREE
Quantum Pulse News OnChart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
RITZ QUANTUM PULSE Next-Generation Economic Intelligence System Ritz Quantum Pulse — Next-Gen Economic Intelligence System. Experience quantum-level precision in news trading: real-time event detection, AI-powered filtering, and temporal synchronization. Anticipate volatility before it happens — not after. Where Market Intelligence meets Temporal Physics. Ritz Quantum Pulse   represents the convergence of   quantum logic ,   AI-driven analytics , and   real-time economic intelligence . This is
FREE
Consolidation Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Ritz Area Konsolidasi – Smart Market Compression & Breakout Visualizer The Ritz Area Konsolidasi indicator intelligently detects and visualizes market consolidation zones — areas where price movement is compressed within a defined range before a potential breakout. By combining adaptive ATR-based volatility analysis with precise range logic, it helps traders identify key accumulation, distribution, or indecision zones in real time. Core Functionality: Dynamic Consolidation Detection Identifie
FREE
ScalpReactor X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
ScalpReactor X A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader , this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface. Key Strengths: Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, and price momentum. Colo
Fibo Pivot Optimus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
インディケータ
Ritz Smart FIBOPIVOT Optimus Pro Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Trading System SMART PREDICTION & ACCURATE FORECAST Revolutionary Fibonacci Pivot Technology combines traditional pivot points with advanced Fibonacci extensions, creating a powerful predictive tool for professional traders. Our algorithm intelligently detects significant price levels across multiple timeframes, delivering laser-accurate support and resistance zones before the market moves . INTELLIGENT VOLUME-VALIDATED SIGNALS
FREE
ZigZag and Fractal Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
ZIGZAG and FRACTAL CANDLE PRO ( Only candles, No RSI strength panel) " Suitable for QQE RITZ " > Check My Product is an advanced market structure visualization system built for precision trend detection, powered by dynamic fractal logic and adaptive swing validation. It seamlessly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key structural shifts — allowing traders to read the true rhythm of market transitions with institutional clarity. This system combines   ZigZag precision ,   fractal
FREE
Smart Trend Adaptif Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
RITZ SMART TREND ADAPTIVE FINDER Precision Trend Intelligence. Adaptive. Insightful. Real-Time. Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder is an advanced market intelligence indicator engineered to detect and adapt to evolving market structures with dynamic precision. It automatically calibrates its analytical period based on real-time volatility, price momentum, and correlation strength — delivering true adaptive trend detection rather than static or lagging signals. By combining Pearson correlation , sl
FREE
QQE Hybrid MTF
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Ritz QQE Hybrid System Precision in Motion (Multi TimeFrame) Ritz QQE Hybrid System is a next-generation evolution of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE), redesigned with modern analytics and hybrid intelligence. It merges RSI momentum, ATR-based volatility filtering, and RSI Momentum Anomaly Detection into one cohesive, high-performance engine — built for traders who demand both precision and adaptability across all timeframes. By combining momentum dynamics, volatility adapt
FREE
Moving Average sentiment
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Moving Average Sentiment "Transform Raw Market Data into Clear Sentiment Vision" Moving Average Sentiment is a next-generation adaptive trend sentiment indicator that visualizes the true bias of the market — bullish, bearish, or neutral — in real time. It combines Moving Average dynamics with ATR-based volatility zones , creating a fluid, self-adjusting sentiment curve that reacts instantly to price structure and volatility shifts. This tool goes beyond a simple MA — it reads the behavior of th
FREE
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
エキスパート
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Ritz Candle Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Candle MAXIMUS RITZ Candle MAXIMUS adalah indikator visual cerdas yang menggabungkan kekuatan analisis tren berbasis Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) , informasi perubahan harian (Daily Change), perbandingan OHLC terhadap hari sebelumnya, serta panel dominasi bar multi-hari. Dirancang untuk semua pair dan semua timeframe, indikator ini menghadirkan tampilan modern, bersih, serta informatif dalam satu panel kompak di chart Anda. Fitur Utama Trend Candle Warna Adaptif (Color Candles) Warna
FREE
Trend Adaptif Finder Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Auto-Detect Dynamic Trend Channels A powerful trend detection indicator that adaptively analyzes price structure using dynamic ATR and statistical filters to discover the most significant trend channels on any timeframe and symbol. This tool automatically finds the most relevant period and slope for price movement and draws upper/lower channel zones, midline (mean), and trend support/resistance. Suitable for trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion strateg
FREE
Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Detect Trend and Consolidation :  Push Notif for Mobile Trading  Overview Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator developed by Ritz_EANEHA that intelligently detects whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or in consolidation (sideways) . It uses a proprietary comparison of Standard Deviation (StdDev) and Average True Range (ATR) to assess volatility and market structure, and sends mobile push notifications to alert trade
FREE
Manual Trading Helper
Syamsurizal Dimjati
ユーティリティ
Manual Trade Helper is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed as an automated assistant for managing manually opened trades. This EA does not open trades on its own, but instead enhances manual trading by automatically managing risk and position settings. Remote Management via VPS + Mobile Devices When deployed on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), the RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper allows traders to seamlessly manage their trades from anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet. Since the EA runs 24/7 on t
FREE
BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2
Syamsurizal Dimjati
ユーティリティ
Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows , entry alerts , and mobile push notifications , making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring. How to Use the Indicator Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder. Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart. A
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
ユーティリティ
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Push Notif for Mobile Trading (Now you can trade perfectly through notifications to your Mobile Gadget, with Signals that you can adjust to your trading style, Use VPS to activate real time trading) Description Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading terminal.
FREE
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
RUHM Reborn
Syamsurizal Dimjati
エキスパート
RUHM REBORN for Micro Account / Cent Account XAUUSD - GOLD (Note: The grid-based system carries high risk during long trends without retrace. Use appropriate capital and understand the risks involved.) RUHM REBORN is a Grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) with ATR Entry developed to provide consistent, stable, and adaptive trading results on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. This EA is specifically designed for USD Cent accounts, allowing it to run with relatively affordable capital while maintaining stability
Smart Swing HL Fast Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Smart Swing HH - LL Indikator ini dirancang untuk mendeteksi Swing High (HH) dan Swing Low (LL) secara cepat dan akurat pada grafik harga. Deteksi dilakukan berdasarkan analisa range ATR adaptif, konfirmasi pola candlestick (seperti pin bar dan engulfing), serta opsi tambahan menggunakan Fractal untuk validasi. Fitur utama: Deteksi otomatis titik Swing High dan Swing Low menggunakan ATR dan price action. Penyesuaian sensitivitas deteksi berdasarkan ATR multiplier dan range bar . Notifikasi real-
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones Market Structure Based S/RT his advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered using colored rectangles. Ideal for traders seeki
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
Quantum Reflex Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights. Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals, identify overbought/oversold levels, and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cross Detection → Detects BUY/SELL signals from %K/%D crossover with instant updates for fast reversals. Dynamic Zone Highlight → Autom
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信