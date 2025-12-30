Neural Market NavPremium

Ritz Neural Market Navigator Premium

Next-generation analytical indicator that merges AI-inspired neural logic with deep market structure analysis.
It integrates multiple layers of technical and behavioral data — from structure mapping, RSI dynamics, and volume confirmation — into a single intelligent visual ecosystem.

Designed for scalpers, swing, and position traders, this indicator serves as a neural assistant that adapts dynamically to volatility, detects behavioral shifts, and highlights high-probability trade zones across all timeframes.

Core Neural Features

  1. Neural Market Structure Detection

    • Auto-detects market structures (HH, HL, LH, LL)

    • Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)

    • Swing sensitivity automatically adjusted by volatility context

  2. Multi-Timeframe MA Analysis

    • Up to 12 Moving Averages from M5 to Monthly

    • Auto-scaling MA periods based on neural volatility adaptation

    • Manual and adaptive modes for full control

  3. RSI Neural Market Analysis

    • Combines RSI momentum with range and volume confirmation

    • Detects anomalies, exhaustion, and fake breakouts

    • Precision Scoring System (1–1000 scale) for signal reliability

  4. Real-Time Market Monitoring

    • Continuous OHLC tracking with volatility context

    • Volume threshold detection for market participation insight

    • Smart deviation tracking for live range validation

  5. Advanced Visualization Layer

    • Color-coded candles by neural trend state

    • Dynamic chart styling and modular UI

    • Real-time data panel for consolidated analysis


(Neural Dashboard)

The DrawDataRow system provides 8 key insights in real time — displayed in the top-right area of your chart:

Parameter
 Description
Market Structure
 Current HH/LL pattern and phase
Swing Levels
 Natural support/resistance pivots
Trend Direction
 Active trend bias
Volatility
 Current volatility phase
Support/Resistance
 Nearest structural levels
RSI Momentum
 Overbought/oversold condition
Volume Strength
 Participation confirmation
Price Action Signal
 Active signal with confidence rating


Usage & Setup

Initial Setup

  1. Attach the indicator to your desired chart.

  2. Adjust base parameters:

    • Fractal Period → swing detection sensitivity

    • MA Filter Period → trend confirmation

    • RSI Parameters → momentum calibration

  3. Configure visuals:

    • Choose bullish/bearish colors

    • Customize MA lines, fonts, and panel placement

Signal Interpretation

---- Market Structure Logic

  • Bullish (HH + HL): Uptrend confirmed

  • Bearish (LL + LH): Downtrend confirmed

  • Breakout: Structural volatility expansion

  • BOS: Confirmed momentum shift

  • CHoCH: Early reversal indication

---- RSI Neural Analysis

  • Precision Score: Confidence level of signal

  • Volume Confirmation: Filters out weak signals

  • Anomaly Detection: Detects irregular or unsustainable moves

  • Fake Signal Alert: Warns of low-confidence setups

---- Multi-Timeframe MA Alignment

  • Confirms trend bias across short, medium, and long frames

  • Detects fractal harmony or divergence in trend direction


Trading Scenarios

Scenario 1: Trend Following

Market: BULLISH
MA Alignment: All Up
RSI: Not Overbought
Volume: Confirming
→ Action: Enter long with structure alignment.


Scenario 2: Reversal Trading
Market: CHoCH Detected
RSI: Divergence
Volume: Anomaly Present
→ Action: Prepare for trend reversal.


Scenario 3: Range Trading

Market: Sideways
MA: Flat
RSI: Neutral
→ Action: Execute range-bound strategy.


Optimal Settings

Trading Style
 Timeframe
 Fractal Period
 MA Filter
 RSI Period
Day Trading
 M5–M30
 5–7
 10–20
 10–12
Swing Trading
 H1–H4
 7–9
 20–50
 12–14
Position Trading
 D1–W1
 9–13
 50–100
 14–21


Risk Management Neural Layer

  • Stop Loss: Place below swing low (Buy) or above swing high (Sell)

  • Take Profit: Use previous swing or MA confluence zones

  • Dynamic SL/TP: Adaptive to volatility using ATR neural scaling


Advanced Capabilities

  • Auto MA Configuration: Fibonacci-based auto-scaling

  • Anomaly Detection Engine: Hidden supply/demand mapping

  • Neural Early Warning System: Predictive alert for trend exhaustion

  • Real-Time Alerts: Visual, sound, and push notifications


Neural Trading Tips

  1. Confirm all entries with higher timeframe structure.

  2. Prioritize volume-backed RSI signals.

  3. Analyze structure before reacting to signals.

  4. Wait for BOS/CHoCH confirmation before reversals.

  5. Use Data Row for quick neural overview of current market condition.


Customization Options

  • Visuals: Colors, line widths, fonts, positions.

  • Functionality: Sensitivity, alert behavior, MA method.

  • Neural Sensitivity: Adjust to match volatility phase.


Performance Optimization

Optimized for:

  • 70% reduced processing load

  • Minimal repainting

  • Low memory footprint

  • Smooth real-time neural computation


Monitoring Checklist

  • Market Structure
  • Trend Alignment
  • Support/Resistance
  • RSI Momentum
  • Volume Confirmation
  • Volatility Conditions
  • Active Signal Detection
  • Swing Analysis


Final Insight

Ritz Neural Market Navigator represents the evolution of technical trading — combining structure intelligence, volatility awareness, and neural analytics into one cohesive engine.
It doesn’t just read the market — it learns its rhythm, adapting to trend transitions and volatility shifts in real time.

“Navigate the Market Like a Neural System — Smart, Adaptive, and Always Evolving.”



Produtos recomendados
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicadores
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicadores
Indicador para determinar o plano e a tendência. Se o preço estiver abaixo de qualquer um dos dois histogramas e duas linhas (vermelha e azul), esta é uma zona de venda. Ao adquirir esta versão do indicador, versão MT4 para uma conta real e uma demo - como um presente (para receber, escreva-me uma mensagem privada)! Se o preço estiver acima de qualquer um dos dois histogramas e duas linhas (vermelha e azul), esta é uma zona de compra. Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 Se
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicadores
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
VR Cub MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicadores
VR Cub é um indicador para obter pontos de entrada de alta qualidade. O indicador foi desenvolvido para facilitar cálculos matemáticos e simplificar a busca por pontos de entrada em uma posição. A estratégia de negociação para a qual o indicador foi escrito tem provado a sua eficácia há muitos anos. A simplicidade da estratégia de negociação é a sua grande vantagem, o que permite que até mesmo os comerciantes novatos negociem com sucesso com ela. VR Cub calcula os pontos de abertura de posição e
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicadores
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicadores
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicadores
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicadores
O Trend Trading é um indicador projetado para lucrar o máximo possível com as tendências que ocorrem no mercado, cronometrando retrocessos e rupturas. Ele encontra oportunidades de negociação analisando o que o preço está fazendo durante as tendências estabelecidas. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Negocie mercados financeiros com confiança e eficiência Lucre com as tendências estabelecidas sem ser chicoteado Reconhecer retrocessos
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicadores
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicadores
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version: 4.0 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type: Chart / Visual Trading Signals Overview The ETE Detector v4.0 is a technical indicator designed to automatically detect classic and inverse Head & Shoulders patterns (H&S) on MT5 charts. These patterns are widely used to anticipate trend reversals. With this tool, traders can: Detect sell signals (classic H&S) and buy signals (inverse H&S) with accuracy. Easily visualize patterns
Big Black Shark MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Tool for Identifying Potential Reversal Points and Trend Direction This tool is excellent for identifying potential market reversal points and trend direction. It works well in combination with confirming indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, RSI, which are standard on all MT5 platforms. Together, they form a reliable trading strategy. The settings allow for adjusting the channel’s distance and period. It is recommended to enter a trade when the signal line crosses the upper channel boundary and
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicadores
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Thunder Scalper
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Indicadores
Buy and Sell Targets Indicator You can see the buying and selling goals in the box and they are inevitably achieved. It consists of three lines: the first green color sets buying targets, the second red color sets selling targets, and the third blue color is the average price. Trading Method For Buy Trade: The entry point will be where the wavy blue line  (representing the average price) is 'broken' by the ascending 'Buy' candle from beneath Please wait until the next candle appears to ent
Banana Binary MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Indicadores
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this ti
OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow MT5
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicadores
This MT5 version indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. MT4 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 An accurate   MT5   indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds   buy/sell   arrows and generates an alert. Use the standart   B
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
SSL Hybrid
Rashed Samir
Indicadores
This indicator is the mql5 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT4 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator Unlock the Market's True Momentum and Trade with Confidence Are you tired of lagging indicators and noisy charts that lead to false signals? The Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator is a sophisticated, professional-grade trend analysis tool designed to give you a clear and decisive edge. By cutting through market noise, it identifies the powerful beginnings of new trends, helping you enter trades with higher precision and avoid choppy, unpredictable conditions. For
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada crucial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. O indicador escaneia constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de consolidação em uma direção e fornece o sinal preciso logo antes do movimento principal. Obtenha o scanner de múltiplos ativos e múltiplos períodos aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Principais recursos Níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit são fornecidos pelo indicador. Acompanha um painel Scan
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicadores
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicadores
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Breakout PRO   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia Breakout Zones! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Quantum Breakout PRO       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada comercial a novos patamares com sua estratégia de zona de fuga inovadora e dinâmica. O Quantum Breakout Indicator lhe dará setas de sinal em zonas de breakout com 5 zonas-alvo de lucro e su
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicadores
De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicadores
TREND FLOW PRO ajuda a identificar onde o mercado realmente muda de direção. O indicador destaca reversões de tendência e áreas onde os principais participantes do mercado voltam a entrar. As marcações BOS no gráfico representam mudanças reais de tendência e níveis-chave de timeframes superiores. Os dados do indicador não são redesenhados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento de cada candle. Principais elementos do indicador: BOS FLOW – ondas de tendência e mudanças reais de tendência. Repre
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Indicadores
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
Indicadores
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicadores
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Indicadores
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicadores
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Mais do autor
BUY and SELL Smart Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL The Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL is a next-generation trading indicator engineered to detect high-probability entry signals by combining ATR-based volatility measurement , trend reversal detection , and smart alerting technology . It delivers real-time BUY/SELL opportunities with adaptive targets and risk levels, making it a versatile tool for both scalpers and swing traders. Core Market Logic ATR-Driven Volatility Analysis Uses multiple ATR methods (SMA, EMA,
FREE
Order Block Smart Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Smart Finder Order Block The Ritz Smart Finder Order Block is a next-generation market structure recognition tool, designed to intelligently detect and highlight institutional footprints within price action. Built on a dynamic blend of order block theory, consolidation tracking, and adaptive volatility modeling, it provides traders with a sophisticated lens to anticipate high-probability market reactions. Core Capabilities Smart Order Block Detection Identifies both Bullish and Bearish Order Blo
FREE
Moving Average Ribbon
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Indicadores
MOVING AVERAGE RIBBON Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics – The Next-Gen Trend Visualizer Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics is a futuristic multi-layer Moving Average system engineered to visualize trend momentum, volatility balance, and market rhythm in one adaptive ribbon. Designed for modern traders who demand clarity, flexibility, and automation — this tool transforms the classic MA visualization into a dynamic analytical framework. Core Concept The indicator creates a multi-tier MA Ribbon that adapts to the cho
FREE
Smart Fibonacci Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS  Ritz Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS 1 is an advanced trading indicator that integrates various technical analysis tools into one comprehensive display. This indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities with high accuracy, utilizing a combination of Fibonacci, ZigZag, and price action confirmation. Key Features Smart Fibonacci Retracement 11 Customizable Fibonacci Levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150%, 161.8%, 200%) Different
FREE
Paranormal Insightment
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Paranormal Insightment  Use with : Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics (check on my product) Ritz Paranormal Insightment is a precision-engineered analytical indicator that blends momentum intelligence and trend confirmation into a single visual system. It merges the DeMarker oscillator with a dynamic Moving Average filter , detecting price exhaustion and directional shifts with remarkable clarity. The indicator translates subtle market imbalances into actionable visual and auditory signals, helping trad
FREE
Quantum Pulse News OnChart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
RITZ QUANTUM PULSE Next-Generation Economic Intelligence System Ritz Quantum Pulse — Next-Gen Economic Intelligence System. Experience quantum-level precision in news trading: real-time event detection, AI-powered filtering, and temporal synchronization. Anticipate volatility before it happens — not after. Where Market Intelligence meets Temporal Physics. Ritz Quantum Pulse   represents the convergence of   quantum logic ,   AI-driven analytics , and   real-time economic intelligence . This is
FREE
Consolidation Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Area Konsolidasi – Smart Market Compression & Breakout Visualizer The Ritz Area Konsolidasi indicator intelligently detects and visualizes market consolidation zones — areas where price movement is compressed within a defined range before a potential breakout. By combining adaptive ATR-based volatility analysis with precise range logic, it helps traders identify key accumulation, distribution, or indecision zones in real time. Core Functionality: Dynamic Consolidation Detection Identifie
FREE
ScalpReactor X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
ScalpReactor X A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader , this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface. Key Strengths: Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, and price momentum. Colo
Fibo Pivot Optimus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Indicadores
Ritz Smart FIBOPIVOT Optimus Pro Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Trading System SMART PREDICTION & ACCURATE FORECAST Revolutionary Fibonacci Pivot Technology combines traditional pivot points with advanced Fibonacci extensions, creating a powerful predictive tool for professional traders. Our algorithm intelligently detects significant price levels across multiple timeframes, delivering laser-accurate support and resistance zones before the market moves . INTELLIGENT VOLUME-VALIDATED SIGNALS
FREE
ZigZag and Fractal Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
ZIGZAG and FRACTAL CANDLE PRO ( Only candles, No RSI strength panel) " Suitable for QQE RITZ " > Check My Product is an advanced market structure visualization system built for precision trend detection, powered by dynamic fractal logic and adaptive swing validation. It seamlessly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key structural shifts — allowing traders to read the true rhythm of market transitions with institutional clarity. This system combines   ZigZag precision ,   fractal
FREE
Smart Trend Adaptif Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
RITZ SMART TREND ADAPTIVE FINDER Precision Trend Intelligence. Adaptive. Insightful. Real-Time. Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder is an advanced market intelligence indicator engineered to detect and adapt to evolving market structures with dynamic precision. It automatically calibrates its analytical period based on real-time volatility, price momentum, and correlation strength — delivering true adaptive trend detection rather than static or lagging signals. By combining Pearson correlation , sl
FREE
QQE Hybrid MTF
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz QQE Hybrid System Precision in Motion (Multi TimeFrame) Ritz QQE Hybrid System is a next-generation evolution of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE), redesigned with modern analytics and hybrid intelligence. It merges RSI momentum, ATR-based volatility filtering, and RSI Momentum Anomaly Detection into one cohesive, high-performance engine — built for traders who demand both precision and adaptability across all timeframes. By combining momentum dynamics, volatility adapt
FREE
Moving Average sentiment
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Moving Average Sentiment "Transform Raw Market Data into Clear Sentiment Vision" Moving Average Sentiment is a next-generation adaptive trend sentiment indicator that visualizes the true bias of the market — bullish, bearish, or neutral — in real time. It combines Moving Average dynamics with ATR-based volatility zones , creating a fluid, self-adjusting sentiment curve that reacts instantly to price structure and volatility shifts. This tool goes beyond a simple MA — it reads the behavior of th
FREE
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Ritz Candle Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Candle MAXIMUS RITZ Candle MAXIMUS adalah indikator visual cerdas yang menggabungkan kekuatan analisis tren berbasis Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) , informasi perubahan harian (Daily Change), perbandingan OHLC terhadap hari sebelumnya, serta panel dominasi bar multi-hari. Dirancang untuk semua pair dan semua timeframe, indikator ini menghadirkan tampilan modern, bersih, serta informatif dalam satu panel kompak di chart Anda. Fitur Utama Trend Candle Warna Adaptif (Color Candles) Warna
FREE
Trend Adaptif Finder Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Auto-Detect Dynamic Trend Channels A powerful trend detection indicator that adaptively analyzes price structure using dynamic ATR and statistical filters to discover the most significant trend channels on any timeframe and symbol. This tool automatically finds the most relevant period and slope for price movement and draws upper/lower channel zones, midline (mean), and trend support/resistance. Suitable for trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion strateg
FREE
Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Detect Trend and Consolidation :  Push Notif for Mobile Trading  Overview Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator developed by Ritz_EANEHA that intelligently detects whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or in consolidation (sideways) . It uses a proprietary comparison of Standard Deviation (StdDev) and Average True Range (ATR) to assess volatility and market structure, and sends mobile push notifications to alert trade
FREE
Manual Trading Helper
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
Manual Trade Helper is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed as an automated assistant for managing manually opened trades. This EA does not open trades on its own, but instead enhances manual trading by automatically managing risk and position settings. Remote Management via VPS + Mobile Devices When deployed on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), the RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper allows traders to seamlessly manage their trades from anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet. Since the EA runs 24/7 on t
FREE
BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows , entry alerts , and mobile push notifications , making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring. How to Use the Indicator Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder. Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart. A
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilitários
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Push Notif for Mobile Trading (Now you can trade perfectly through notifications to your Mobile Gadget, with Signals that you can adjust to your trading style, Use VPS to activate real time trading) Description Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading terminal.
FREE
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
RUHM Reborn
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
RUHM REBORN for Micro Account / Cent Account XAUUSD - GOLD (Note: The grid-based system carries high risk during long trends without retrace. Use appropriate capital and understand the risks involved.) RUHM REBORN is a Grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) with ATR Entry developed to provide consistent, stable, and adaptive trading results on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. This EA is specifically designed for USD Cent accounts, allowing it to run with relatively affordable capital while maintaining stability
Smart Swing HL Fast Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Smart Swing HH - LL Indikator ini dirancang untuk mendeteksi Swing High (HH) dan Swing Low (LL) secara cepat dan akurat pada grafik harga. Deteksi dilakukan berdasarkan analisa range ATR adaptif, konfirmasi pola candlestick (seperti pin bar dan engulfing), serta opsi tambahan menggunakan Fractal untuk validasi. Fitur utama: Deteksi otomatis titik Swing High dan Swing Low menggunakan ATR dan price action. Penyesuaian sensitivitas deteksi berdasarkan ATR multiplier dan range bar . Notifikasi real-
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones Market Structure Based S/RT his advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered using colored rectangles. Ideal for traders seeki
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
Quantum Reflex Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights. Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals, identify overbought/oversold levels, and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cross Detection → Detects BUY/SELL signals from %K/%D crossover with instant updates for fast reversals. Dynamic Zone Highlight → Autom
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário