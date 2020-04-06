ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety]

Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bollinger Bands while simultaneously confirming momentum exhaustion via RSI.

Version 15.00 Update: The Great Wall Fix This version introduces a critical safety update for ECN execution. The "Great Wall" algorithm creates a massive dynamic buffer around the current price before allowing any Trailing Stop modification. This ensures 100% compliance with broker StopLevels and FreezeLevels, completely eliminating "Modification Failed" errors during high-impact news events.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a "Touch & Reject" logic:

The Touch (Entry): The EA waits for the price to aggressively touch or pierce the Bollinger Bands (Period 20, Dev 2.0). The Crown (Confirmation): It verifies the reversal using RSI (Relative Strength Index). Buy Signal: Price touches Lower Band + RSI is Oversold (< 35).

Sell Signal: Price touches Upper Band + RSI is Overbought (> 65). The Exit: Trades are managed by a hard Take Profit or secured by the Great Wall Trailing Stop.

Key Features

Great Wall Trailing: A robust exit mechanism that calculates a "Safety Wall" (Max of 400 points or Dynamic Broker Limits). It prevents the EA from suffocating the trade too early or violating broker rules.

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing. Input your risk percentage (e.g., 2.0%), and the EA automatically calculates the correct volume based on your Stop Loss distance.

Market-Compliant Execution: Anti-Spam: Minimum step checks preventing excessive server requests. Volume Fix: Automatically corrects lot sizes to match broker limits (Min/Max/Step).

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is independent and protected by a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15, H1 (Best for Mean Reversion).

Symbols: Pairs with clear ranges (EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== ENTRY STRATEGY === InpBollingerPeriod / Dev : Sensitivity of the bands. InpRsiUpper / Lower : Overbought/Oversold triggers.

=== SAFETY (THE GREAT WALL) === InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points. InpTrailStart : Profit required to activate trailing. InpTrailDist : Distance behind price.

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade. InpMaxSpread : Volatility filter.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: M15). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.