Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro

CORE FEATURES

Multi-AI Integration with Auto-Fallback





4 AI Providers Supported: Groq (Llama 3.3 70B), Google Gemini 2.0 Flash, OpenAI GPT-4o Mini, Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4

Automatic Provider Switching: If primary AI fails, system automatically switches to backup providers

Smart Retry Logic: Up to 2 retry attempts per provider before fallback

Real-time Connection Testing: System validates all AI connections on startup

Provider Performance Tracking: Monitors success rates, fail counts, and response times





Three Flexible Trading Modes





Indicator Only Mode: Pure technical analysis using Gann 1-2-3 pattern recognition

Indicator + AI Confirmation: Technical signals validated by AI analysis (recommended)

Full AI Mode: Complete market analysis and trade decisions powered by artificial intelligence





Advanced Gann 1-2-3 Pattern Recognition





Automated ZigZag Calculation: Internal ZigZag implementation, no external indicators required

Smart Pattern Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish 1-2-3 reversal patterns

Fibonacci-Based Targets: Preliminary goal at 0.618, Zone 1 at 1.0-1.618, Zone 2 at 2.618-4.236

Dynamic Stop Loss: Calculated at 0.5x impulse range for optimal risk management

Configurable Pattern Parameters: Adjust depth, deviation, and backstep for different market conditions





Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)





4 Timeframe Monitoring: Analyze M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously

Trend Alignment Scoring: 0-100% alignment score for trade confidence

RSI Multi-Period Analysis: Track overbought/oversold conditions across timeframes

Moving Average Confluence: 20-period MA analysis on each timeframe

Overall Market Bias: STRONG_BUY, BUY, NEUTRAL, SELL, STRONG_SELL classification





Comprehensive Technical Indicators





MACD Analysis: 12-26-9 configuration with trend detection and crossover signals

Bollinger Bands: Width analysis and position tracking (above/at/below bands)

Volume Analysis: Current vs 20-period average with HIGH/NORMAL/LOW classification

Support/Resistance Levels: Automatic detection from recent swing highs and lows

Fibonacci Retracements: 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6% levels calculated from H4 swings

Pivot Points: Daily pivot, R1, R2, S1, S2 with price position analysis

Previous Day Data: Open, High, Low, Close tracking for context

ATR Volatility: 14-period Average True Range for dynamic position sizing









ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Drawdown Protection





Daily Drawdown Limit: Stop trading if daily loss exceeds configured percentage (default 5%)

Weekly Drawdown Limit: Stop trading if weekly loss exceeds threshold (default 10%)

Total Drawdown Protection: Emergency stop if total drawdown reaches maximum (default 20%)

Automatic Daily Reset: Statistics reset at midnight UTC

Weekly Reset: Fresh start every Monday





Consecutive Loss Protection





Loss Streak Detection: Monitor consecutive losing trades

Automatic Trading Pause: Stop trading after X consecutive losses (default 3)

Configurable Pause Duration: Resume after specified minutes (default 60)

Lot Size Reduction: Automatically reduce position size by 50% after 2 consecutive losses

Gradual Recovery: Lot size returns to normal after winning trade





Profit Protection





Daily Profit Target: Automatically stop trading after reaching daily profit goal (default 10%)

Lock Profits: Preserve gains by stopping when target reached

Equity-Based Calculations: Use current equity instead of balance for more accurate risk assessment

Win Rate Tracking: Monitor success percentage for performance evaluation





Session and Time Filters





Asian Session Control: 00:00-08:00 UTC (typically low volatility)

London Session Control: 08:00-16:00 UTC (high volatility recommended)

New York Session Control: 13:00-22:00 UTC (high volatility recommended)

London-NY Overlap Detection: 13:00-16:00 UTC peak trading period

Day of Week Filter: Enable/disable trading for each weekday

Friday Afternoon Protection: Avoid trading Friday after 18:00 UTC to prevent weekend gap risk

Sunday Open Avoidance: Skip first 2 hours Sunday to avoid gap volatility









ANTI-CHASING FILTER SYSTEM (NEW IN v6.7)

Smart Entry Protection





Cooldown After Trade: Wait X minutes after closing any position (default 30 minutes)

Prevents Emotional Trading: No impulsive entries immediately after trade close

Direction-Specific Blocking: Don't repeat same direction after take profit hit





RSI Extreme Filter





Overbought Protection: Block BUY orders when RSI above 75 (configurable)

Oversold Protection: Block SELL orders when RSI below 25 (configurable)

Prevents Buying Tops: Avoid entering long at market peaks

Prevents Selling Bottoms: Avoid entering short at market lows





Price Distance Filter





Recent High Protection: Don't BUY within 1% of recent 50-bar high

Recent Low Protection: Don't SELL within 1% of recent 50-bar low

Dynamic Level Tracking: Continuously updates swing high/low levels

Buffer Zone Safety: Maintains safe distance from extreme price levels





Pullback Requirement





Mandatory Retracement: Requires minimum 0.3% pullback before entry

No Chase Momentum: Wait for price to retrace from swing before entering

Better Entry Prices: Improved risk-reward by entering on pullbacks

Configurable Threshold: Adjust minimum pullback percentage









WEB AI BIAS INTEGRATION

Manual Analysis Input





7 Bias Options: AUTO, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, STRONG_BUY, STRONG_SELL, RANGE, NO_TRADE

Multiple AI Sources: Track which web AI you used (Grok, Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT, Multiple)

Confidence Rating: Set your confidence level 60-100%

Key Level Input: Enter resistance and support levels from your analysis

Analysis Notes: Optional field for your observations





Intelligent Trade Filtering





Direction Alignment: EA respects your web AI bias for trade direction

NO_TRADE Override: Complete trading stop if bias set to NO_TRADE

Key Level Protection: BUY blocked near resistance, SELL blocked near support

Automatic SL Adjustment: Stop loss placed beyond key support/resistance levels

Confidence Weighting: Higher confidence bias given more priority





Dashboard Display





Real-Time Bias Status: Clear visual display of current market bias

Source Tracking: Shows which web AI provided the analysis

Confidence Level: Displays your confidence percentage

Key Levels: Shows resistance and support on dashboard

Color-Coded Alerts: Green for bullish, red for bearish, yellow for caution









INTELLIGENT POSITION MANAGEMENT

Dynamic Lot Sizing





Fixed Lot Mode: Use consistent lot size for all trades

Risk Percentage Mode: Calculate lot size based on account balance and SL distance

Configurable Risk: Default 2% per trade, adjustable to your preference

Margin Safety Check: Validates sufficient margin before opening position

Automatic Lot Reduction: Reduces size after consecutive losses





Partial Position Close





Configurable Percentage: Close X% of position at preliminary goal (default 50%)

Lock Partial Profits: Secure gains while letting remainder run

Automatic Execution: Triggers when price reaches 61.8% Fibonacci level

Remaining Position Management: Continue managing remaining lot size





Breakeven Protection





Automatic Breakeven Move: Move SL to entry + small buffer after X points profit

Configurable Activation: Default 100 points ($1 for 0.01 lot)

Risk-Free Trades: Protect capital after reaching breakeven threshold

AI Mode Enhancement: Locks $0.50 profit in AI-managed trades





Trailing Stop System





3 Trailing Modes: None, Trail after Prelim Goal, Trail after Zone 1

Configurable Distance: Set trail distance in points (default 50)

AI Trailing Stop: Special AI-based trailing with dollar thresholds

Activate After Profit: Trail starts after $2 profit (AI mode)

Trail Step: $1 step distance for AI trailing (configurable)









AI ANALYSIS FEATURES

Comprehensive Prompt Engineering





Market Overview Section: Symbol, bid/ask, spread, server time, trading session

Pattern Information: Complete 1-2-3 pattern details with points and impulse

Multi-Timeframe Data: All 4 timeframes with trends, RSI, MA values

Technical Indicators: RSI, ATR, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Volume

Support/Resistance: Recent swing highs and lows with distance calculations

Fibonacci Levels: All retracement levels from H4 swing analysis

Previous Day Data: Yesterday's OHLC and today's opening price

Pivot Points: Classic pivot calculations with R1/R2/S1/S2

Trading Rules: Clear entry/exit criteria provided to AI

Risk Guidelines: SL/TP recommendations based on ATR and key levels





JSON Response Parsing





Robust Extraction: Multiple methods to extract AI response content

Direction Detection: Identifies BUY/SELL/NONE with context analysis

Confidence Parsing: Extracts percentage score from multiple field formats

SL/TP Validation: Ensures valid stop loss and take profit levels

Fallback Calculations: Uses ATR-based levels if AI doesn't provide

Sentiment Analysis: Captures BULLISH/BEARISH/NEUTRAL market sentiment

Risk Level Detection: Identifies HIGH/MEDIUM/LOW risk classification

Reasoning Extraction: Captures AI's explanation for the decision





Real-Time AI Dashboard





Active Provider Display: Shows currently used AI with model name

Success Rate Tracking: Displays call count and success percentage

Provider Status Indicators: Visual status for all enabled providers (connected/disconnected)

Fallback Counter: Tracks how many times system switched providers

Cooldown Timer: Shows seconds until next AI analysis allowed

Last Analysis Details: Direction, confidence, sentiment, risk level

Multi-line Reasoning: Auto-wraps long AI explanations for readability









PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

News Filter (Optional)





High Impact Events: Block trading before and after major economic releases

Medium Impact Events: Configurable buffer times for medium news

Low Impact Filter: Optional blocking for low-impact news

Custom Time Buffers: Set minutes before and after news events





Order Execution Options





Market Orders: Instant execution at current market price (default)

Pending Orders: Stop or limit orders with configurable offset

AI Decision Mode: Let AI choose between market and pending orders





Higher Timeframe Filter





Trend Confirmation: Validate trades against H4 trend direction

50-Period MA Filter: Use higher timeframe moving average for alignment

Avoid Counter-Trend: Reduces losing trades by following major trend





Visual Dashboard





Real-Time Statistics: Account balance, equity, profit/loss

Risk Management Status: Daily/weekly drawdown percentages

Session Information: Current trading session and day of week

Anti-Chasing Status: Shows blocks and cooldown timers

Web AI Bias Display: Visual representation of manual bias setting

Trade Mode Indicator: Shows active trading mode

AI Provider Status: All providers with connection status

MTF Analysis Panel: 4-timeframe trend and RSI display

Last AI Analysis: Complete details of most recent AI decision

Last Action Log: Shows most recent EA action

Hotkey Reference: Quick access keys displayed





Hotkey Commands





Press T: Manually trigger AI analysis test

Press R: Reconnect all AI providers

Instant Feedback: Results shown in dashboard and expert log









TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform Requirements





MetaTrader 5: Required (MT4 not supported)

Build: Recommended 3340 or higher

Internet Connection: Stable connection required for AI API calls

API Keys: At least one AI provider API key needed





Supported Symbols





Primary: XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar)

Optimized For: Gold trading on any broker

Spread Tolerance: Works with variable spreads

Point Calculation: Automatic digit detection





Timeframe Compatibility





Entry Timeframe: Any timeframe M5 and above

Recommended: M15 or M30 for best pattern recognition

MTF Analysis: Uses M15, H1, H4, D1 internally





Resource Usage





CPU: Low to medium (AI calls are external)

Memory: Minimal footprint

Network: API calls only when needed (60-second cooldown)

API Timeout: 30 seconds default (configurable)









CONFIGURATION GUIDE

Quick Start Setup





Install EA on MT5 Gold chart (recommended M15 or M30)

Choose Trade Mode (start with Indicator + AI)

Add at least one AI API key (Groq recommended - free and fast)

Set risk parameters (default 2% per trade is conservative)

Configure session filters for your trading hours

Set anti-chasing filters to your preference

Enable auto-fallback for reliability

Press T to test AI connection





Risk Management Configuration





Conservative: 1% risk, max 3% daily DD, enable all protection

Moderate: 2% risk, max 5% daily DD, partial close enabled

Aggressive: 3% risk, max 7% daily DD, higher consecutive loss limit





Session Configuration





Asian Hours Trader: Enable Asian, disable London/NY

European Trader: Enable London session primarily

US Trader: Enable NY session, consider London overlap

24/5 Trading: Enable all sessions (not recommended)





Anti-Chasing Settings





Strict: 60-min cooldown, RSI 70/30, 1.5% distance, required pullback

Moderate: 30-min cooldown, RSI 75/25, 1.0% distance, required pullback

Relaxed: 15-min cooldown, RSI 80/20, 0.5% distance, no pullback









AI PROVIDER DETAILS

Groq (Recommended)





Model: Llama 3.3 70B Versatile

Speed: Extremely fast (under 1 second typical)

Cost: FREE with generous limits

API: groq.com

Reliability: Excellent uptime





Google Gemini





Model: Gemini 2.0 Flash

Speed: Very fast (1-2 seconds)

Cost: FREE tier available

API: Google AI Studio

Reliability: High availability





OpenAI ChatGPT





Model: GPT-4o Mini

Speed: Fast (2-3 seconds)

Cost: Pay per use (very affordable)

API: platform.openai.com

Reliability: Industry standard





Anthropic Claude





Model: Claude Sonnet 4

Speed: Fast (2-4 seconds)

Cost: Pay per use

API: console.anthropic.com

Reliability: Excellent reasoning









PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION

Best Practices





Use Multiple AI Providers: Enable 2-3 providers for redundancy

Enable Auto-Fallback: Ensures continuous operation

Set Realistic Risk Limits: Start conservative, increase gradually

Respect Session Filters: Trade during high-volume sessions

Use Anti-Chasing Filters: Significantly reduces losing trades

Manual Bias Integration: Combine your analysis with EA automation

Monitor Dashboard: Check AI success rate regularly

Test in Demo First: Validate settings before live trading





Common Settings for Gold





Minimum Impulse: 300 points (30 pips)

Stop Loss Ratio: 0.5x impulse

Take Profit: Zone 1 Max (1.618x impulse)

Trail Distance: 50 points ($5 for 0.01 lot)

Breakeven: 100 points profit

Partial Close: 50% at preliminary goal









TROUBLESHOOTING

AI Connection Issues





Error 4014: Add API URLs to allowed URLs in MT5 Tools > Options > Expert Advisors

Empty Response: Check API key validity and account credits

Timeout: Increase timeout in settings or check internet connection

Rate Limit: Enable multiple providers for automatic switching





Trade Execution Issues





Invalid Stops: Check broker's STOP_LEVEL requirement

Not Enough Margin: Reduce lot size or risk percentage

No Trades: Check session filter, day filter, risk limits, anti-chasing status

Immediate Exit: SL too tight, increase stop loss ratio





Dashboard Issues





Not Showing: Check corner position setting

Overlapping: Adjust X/Y position in code

Wrong Colors: Modify color constants in dashboard section









VERSION HISTORY

v6.7 (Current) - Anti-Chasing Edition





Added comprehensive anti-chasing filter system

RSI extreme filter for better entry timing

Price distance filter from swing highs/lows

Pullback requirement before entry

Cooldown timer after trade closure

Direction-specific blocking after TP

Enhanced dashboard with anti-chasing status





v6.6 - Risk Management Edition





Advanced drawdown protection system

Consecutive loss tracking and protection

Automatic lot size reduction

Daily/weekly profit targets

Session and day filters

Improved dashboard layout





v6.5 - Web AI Bias Integration





Manual bias input from web AI analysis

Key level integration (resistance/support)

Bias-based trade filtering

Confidence tracking

Source attribution





v6.4 - Advanced Technical Analysis





MACD analysis integration

Bollinger Bands monitoring

Volume analysis

Support/Resistance detection

Fibonacci retracements

Pivot points calculation

Previous day data tracking









SUPPORT AND UPDATES

Documentation





Comprehensive PDF user guide included

Video tutorials available

Example setfiles provided

API setup guides for all providers





Updates





Regular bug fixes

Feature enhancements based on user feedback

New AI provider integrations

Performance optimizations





Community





Active user forum

Shared settings and strategies

Performance reports

Live trading results









RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange and gold on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. You should only speculate with money you can afford to lose.

This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. All trading decisions are ultimately made by the user. The AI analysis is based on current market conditions and technical indicators but cannot predict future price movements with certainty. Always test thoroughly in a demo environment before using real funds.





PURCHASE INCLUDES





Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 EA (ex5 file)

Comprehensive PDF user manual

Setup guide with screenshots

AI API configuration tutorial

Example preset files

Free updates for 1 year

Email support

Access to user community









