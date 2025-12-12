Strifor Pivot ATR Target

Strifor Pivot + ATR Target

Pivot Levels Indicator with ATR-Based Targets and Analytics Panel
for MetaTrader 5

Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is a tool for intraday and medium-term trading that combines classic pivot levels with dynamic ATR targets and an informational analytics panel. The indicator helps you assess the trading range in advance, identify likely price reaction zones, and estimate movement potential — eliminating manual calculations and subjective assumptions.

Key Features

  • Automatic construction of pivot levels (PP, R1–R3, S1–S3).

  • Calculation of ATR-based targets as a percentage of average volatility.

  • Separate targets for upward and downward movement (ATR Long / ATR Short).

  • Informational panel displaying:

    • current ATR value,

    • percentage of the daily range already covered,

    • remaining movement potential,

    • movement estimates from the day’s High/Low.

  • Option to use data from the previous trading day.

  • Flexible customization of lines and panel appearance.

  • Compatible with all asset classes: indices, currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies.

  • Supports MT5 (hedging and netting).

How It Works

The indicator builds pivot levels using the previous day’s data and calculates movement targets based on ATR(14).
ATR targets show statistically probable price movement ranges and help determine:

  • whether there is enough potential for a trade,

  • whether the market has already passed most of its daily range,

  • where volatility-based support or resistance levels may form.

The analytics panel updates in real time and helps monitor market conditions through key volatility metrics. This reduces late entries and improves trade selection quality.

Who This Indicator Is For

Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is suitable for traders who:

  • trade levels and market structure,

  • incorporate volatility into their analysis,

  • trade intraday or with short-term strategies,

  • trade indices (US500, US100), gold, oil, currencies, and CFDs,

  • follow risk management based on daily range.

The indicator does not generate trade signals. Its purpose is to provide objective ranges and levels of probable price movement.

Advantages

  • Combines levels and volatility in one tool.

  • Automatically evaluates daily movement potential.

  • Helps understand market context without additional calculations.

  • Suitable for any trading style.

  • Minimal load on the terminal.

  • Accurate and proven calculation algorithms.

Configurable Parameters

  • Pivot level calculation method (Classic).

  • Previous day timeframe selection.

  • ATR period and percentage values for ATR targets.

  • Color settings for all levels and targets.

  • Position and appearance of the analytics panel.

  • Use of Regular Trading Hours (RTH).

  • Alerts for level touches or ATR target achievements.

Important

The indicator is not a trading system and does not guarantee profits. It is designed for advanced analysis of market structure and volatility. All trading decisions remain solely at the discretion of the user.


Plus de l'auteur
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilitaires
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Strifor RiskManager
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilitaires
Strifor Risk-Manager is a powerful tool designed for traders who value strict risk management and trading discipline. It automatically tracks daily, weekly, and monthly results , warns about limit breaches, and helps maintain consistency in any trading system. Suitable for scalping , intraday trading , swing trading , mid-term strategies , and both manual and algorithmic trading. Key Features 1. Flexible Risk Limits Daily risk: percent or USD Weekly risk: percent or USD Monthly risk: percent o
FREE
Session Volatility Map
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Indicateurs
Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart. Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes. Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance. Highlights the currently active trading session. Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US). Who will benefit: Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases. Intraday trader
FREE
Strifor SmartTrade Expert
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Strifor SmartTrade Expert is a solution for professional traders that automates the key stages of trade execution: Instantly sets stop-loss and take-profit levels Fixes the risk per trade (configured in the Expert settings) Saves time and eliminates manual input errors Works perfectly together with Strifor Lot Calculator (the lot size is calculated in the calculator, and the same risk value is set in the Expert) Hotkey ALT+F4 — quick order entry. With a single press, an order is opened with pre-
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis