DoubleCandle

  • This EA is based on the calculation of two candles.

  • This EA is Single Shoot

  • using RSI LEVEL as a trend filter

  • This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.


    • Quick Setup in 4 Steps:

    1. Launch DoubleCandle on your chosen symbol: XAUUSD with the recommended timeframe: M15.

    2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting.

    3. Enable the  trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.

    4. Feel Free to try on Demo or Backtesting Mode

    5. Don't hesitate to give feedback to make EA better.



    Who Is It For?

    • Traders who want tight control over risk per trade.
    • Those who value a consistent strategy that balances risk and reward.
    • Anyone tired of overcomplicated setups—this EA is plug-and-play.
    • I recommend default input as same as screenshot




      ⚠️ Forex Trading Disclaimer

      Trading Forex involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The leverage offered in the Forex market can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade Forex, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

      Past performance is not indicative of future results. No information, analysis, or product—including Expert Advisors (EAs), indicators, strategies, or signals—no guarantees profits or eliminates the risk of loss. All trading decisions you make are your own responsibility.

      You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always consult with a licensed financial advisor if you have doubts about whether Forex trading is appropriate for you.

      By using this product or accessing the information provided, you acknowledge that you understand and accept the risks involved in Forex trading.



    Recommended products
    Salva EA
    Pavel Komarovsky
    Experts
    Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
    Open Season
    Philipp Shvetsov
    Experts
    Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
    MMM Japanese Candles
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
    Femto Core
    Imam Nasrudin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    [Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
    Femto Ground
    Imam Nasrudin
    Experts
    [Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
    TrendMasterLegend
    Duy Phuong Le
    Experts
    Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
    Bitcoin Striker M5X
    Krisztian Gulyas
    Experts
    Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    UJ Go Go
    Tepparit Charoensappanich
    Experts
    UJ Go Go – Dominate USDJPY with Enhanced Precision! UJ Go Go is a powerful Expert Advisor optimized for USDJPY on the H4 timeframe. Powered by an advanced EMA + RSI strategy, it delivers exceptional returns with controlled risk. Backtested from September 2024 to August 2025 with a $100 starting capital and 0.01 lot, it achieves: - 1 Month: 9.99% return - 3 Months: 126.25% return - 6 Months: 119.49% return - 12 Months: 138.47% return - Max Drawdown: 32.94%, Profit Factor: 2.21 Why Choose UJ Go
    Bitcoin Trading MT5
    Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
    Experts
    Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
    Trend Master GOLD
    Pran Gobinda Basak
    Experts
    Trend Master Gold EA is an automated trading software designed for use on the MQL5 platform. This Expert Advisor uses a trend-following strategy to identify trading opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed to work on the 5M timeframe. The Trend Master Gold EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify potential trade setups. The EA is equipped with an advanced money management system that helps to minimize risk and maximize profits. The EA also
    Scalping Eagle System FX
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy . It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading , and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1 . If you purchase the full-lifetime version , you will receive free future updates . After purchase,
    Loophole
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller Keep an eye out for the latest news, updates, and developments by subscribing to the official  PrizmaL Channel! This trading robot is tailored for the NZDCAD currency pair and operates based on an averaging strategy that utilizes RSI and CCI as its primary indicators. Each trade is managed with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels to enhance risk control and profitability. The strategy was optimized using six
    QuantLot Expert MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
    V Wave EA
    STANTON ROUX
    5 (1)
    Experts
    V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
    Nova DCA Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
    Sarvana EA
    M Abdullahfaiz Rahman
    Experts
    SAVANA-EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading based on technical analysis, using custom indicators to make trading decisions. This EA combines several indicators like RSI, and Parabolic SAR to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute buy/sell orders automatically. Key Features: Trading Strategy : This EA uses RSI and Parabolic SAR to identify the current market trend based on technical analysis. Customizable Settings : You can adjust parameters like TP, SL, and color
    Gold Trend Follower
    Collins Arthur
    Experts
    Gold Trend Follower is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It follows the higher timeframe trend and looks for trading opportunities on lower timeframes using price action confluence with bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns . Strategy Overview The EA determines the dominant market trend from a higher timeframe (e.g. H1 or H4). Once the higher timeframe direction is confirmed, it shifts to a lower timeframe (M5 or M15) to identify en
    EA Leggera
    Artem Titarenko
    Experts
    EA Leggera is an advanced, highly effective Expert Advisor with a reliable and safe strategy. This is a professional trading tool that has the synergistic power of advanced flat trading methods and adaptive trend methods. The implemented methods have allowed us to increase efficiency and speed when considering the market situation, in order to use every moment in the market to our advantage. The analytical block, together with the price chart data, takes into account incoming news, current sprea
    USDJPY focused Breaker
    Kyo Tani
    Experts
    The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
    BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
    Ankitbhai Radadiya
    Experts
    BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
    Romux TradeBot
    Ravikumar S
    Experts
    Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
    Kamaitachi Pro MT5
    Tawan Mein
    Experts
    Dear Traders, Welcome to Eternity Zero Product. KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13     This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.    - Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.    - lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.     - Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.    - with this feature your risk is not to
    TamNguyen AOS EA
    Duc Tam Nguyen
    Experts
    TamNguyen AOS EA — The Next-Generation Multi-Symbol Intelligence for EUR Pairs I am TamNguyen AOS EA — an automated trading system designed for traders who seek stability, discipline, and precision when trading EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD. I am built upon a refined combination of the Andean Oscillator, Moving Averages, and an advanced probability-based market filter, allowing me to adapt to every market shift, big or small. I do not chase noise. I do not trade randomly. I wait — I analyze — and
    Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
    FanTrader
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Experts
    FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
    Smart Range Breakout EA
    Botond Doczy Rossler
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
    MT5 Arbor Nova
    Rudy Tanureja
    Experts
    Note   : -   99 USD rent for 3 month only offered until end of year.  -  As Arbor Nova builds a consistent, transparent live performance history, the price will step up to match its demonstrated maturity. I think that’s the most equitable way to value a trading system. - Live signal   is   here .  The live signal is live! I’m now expanding to additional accounts on regulated brokers across different regions to offer you more consistent, verifiable performance data over time. - Beside your inves
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.8 (35)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (19)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (86)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experts
    A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    Experts
    Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.61 (49)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Experts
    Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
    More from author
    Trend Detector RZKY
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    Indicators
    Engulfing Signal Pro is a powerful and lightweight MQL5 indicator designed to deliver high-probability market entries based on candlestick Engulfing patterns combined with advanced internal calculations. This indicator is built for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and speed—without repainting. Key Features Smart Engulfing Detection Automatically detects bullish and bearish Engulfing patterns using strict candle-body rules, ensuring that only meaningful price reversals trigger signals. Mult
    HunterRZK
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    Experts
    This EA is based on the calculation of two candles. This EA can be used either as a Martingale EA or an Averaging EA. You can limit the number of orders that will be opened. This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. Quick Setup in 4 Steps: 1. Launch RZK on your chosen symbol:   XAUUSD   with the recommended timeframe:   M15 . 2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting. 3. Enable the   trailing stop function, allowi
    Supply Demand Snop
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    Experts
    I created this strategy based on supply and demand calculations. I wanted to keep the strategy as simple as possible to make it easier for traders to use this EA. This EA is based on the calculation of candles. Balance Minimum 1000$ (please check preset setting on Comment) This EA can be used as a single shot or martingale This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. Quick Setup in 4 Steps: 1. Launch SdS your chosen symbol:   XAUUSD   with the rec
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review