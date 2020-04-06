DoubleCandle

  • This EA is based on the calculation of two candles.

  • This EA is Single Shoot

  • using RSI LEVEL as a trend filter

  • This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.


    • Quick Setup in 4 Steps:

    1. Launch DoubleCandle on your chosen symbol: XAUUSD with the recommended timeframe: M15.

    2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting.

    3. Enable the  trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.

    4. Feel Free to try on Demo or Backtesting Mode

    5. Don't hesitate to give feedback to make EA better.



    Who Is It For?

    • Traders who want tight control over risk per trade.
    • Those who value a consistent strategy that balances risk and reward.
    • Anyone tired of overcomplicated setups—this EA is plug-and-play.
    • I recommend default input as same as screenshot




      ⚠️ Forex Trading Disclaimer

      Trading Forex involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The leverage offered in the Forex market can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade Forex, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

      Past performance is not indicative of future results. No information, analysis, or product—including Expert Advisors (EAs), indicators, strategies, or signals—no guarantees profits or eliminates the risk of loss. All trading decisions you make are your own responsibility.

      You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always consult with a licensed financial advisor if you have doubts about whether Forex trading is appropriate for you.

      By using this product or accessing the information provided, you acknowledge that you understand and accept the risks involved in Forex trading.



    Salva EA
    Pavel Komarovsky
    专家
    Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
    Open Season
    Philipp Shvetsov
    专家
    Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
    MMM Japanese Candles
    Andre Tavares
    专家
    The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
    Femto Core
    Imam Nasrudin
    5 (1)
    专家
    [Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
    Femto Ground
    Imam Nasrudin
    专家
    [Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
    TrendMasterLegend
    Duy Phuong Le
    专家
    Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
    Bitcoin Striker M5X
    Krisztian Gulyas
    专家
    **Bitcoin Striker M5X** 是一款专为 **BTCUSD（M5 周期）** 优化的专业自动交易机器人。   它结合 ATR 止损/止盈、多因子 RSI-趋势逻辑、Heikin-Ashi 蜡烛与自适应 Choppiness 过滤器，在任何时刻 **仅持有一笔仓位**，以降低风险、简化资金管理。 > ️ 重要提示：请勿用于其他交易品种，否则可能导致策略失效。 **快速上手**   1. 在 MT5 中启用 *Algo Trading*。   2. 打开 **BTCUSD M5** 图表。   3. 将 EA 拖到图表并点击 “确定”。   *(建议 VPS，但并非强制要求。)* --- ## 关键功能   - 专注 **BTCUSD**、M5 级别   - 预设 **高风险** / **低风险** 两种模式   - 基于 **ATR** 的动态 SL / TP   - **斐波那契回撤** 辅助过滤   - 复合信号：**RSI + 混合 MA + Heikin-Ashi**   - 任意时刻 **仅 1 单**（Buy 或 Sell）   - 内置新
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    专家
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    UJ Go Go
    Tepparit Charoensappanich
    专家
    UJ Go Go – Dominate USDJPY with Enhanced Precision! UJ Go Go is a powerful Expert Advisor optimized for USDJPY on the H4 timeframe. Powered by an advanced EMA + RSI strategy, it delivers exceptional returns with controlled risk. Backtested from September 2024 to August 2025 with a $100 starting capital and 0.01 lot, it achieves: - 1 Month: 9.99% return - 3 Months: 126.25% return - 6 Months: 119.49% return - 12 Months: 138.47% return - Max Drawdown: 32.94%, Profit Factor: 2.21 Why Choose UJ Go
    Bitcoin Trading MT5
    Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
    专家
    Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
    Trend Master GOLD
    Pran Gobinda Basak
    专家
    Trend Master Gold EA is an automated trading software designed for use on the MQL5 platform. This Expert Advisor uses a trend-following strategy to identify trading opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed to work on the 5M timeframe. The Trend Master Gold EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify potential trade setups. The EA is equipped with an advanced money management system that helps to minimize risk and maximize profits. The EA also
    Scalping Eagle System FX
    Domantas Juodenis
    专家
    MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy . It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading , and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1 . If you purchase the full-lifetime version , you will receive free future updates . After purchase,
    Loophole
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    5 (1)
    专家
    实时信号 在这里查看更多内容：  https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/prizmal/seller 通过订阅官方  PrizmaL 频道 ，及时获取最新新闻、更新和动态！ 该交易机器人专为NZDCAD货币对设计，基于均值策略运行，并使用RSI和CCI作为主要指标。 每笔交易都设置了动态的止盈和止损水平，以增强风险控制和盈利能力。 该策略使用IC Markets服务器上的标准账户类型，并基于2020年至2025年六年的历史数据进行了优化。 建议： 货币对：NZDCAD 最低存款： 300   美元 账户类型：对冲 时间框架：任何（EA利用顾问代码中定义的时间框架） 账户类型：标准账户（无佣金），原始账户（可用，但不理想） 为了获得最佳效果，推荐使用经纪商：IC Markets, IC Trading。 欢迎随时联系：   https ://www .mql5 .com /zh /users /prizmal 可以添加我为好友，了解我的最新消息和更新！ 起价为399美元，每10次销售后将增加100美元。 销售将限制在大约200至300份的分发。
    QuantLot Expert MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    专家
    QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
    V Wave EA
    STANTON ROUX
    5 (1)
    专家
    V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
    Nova DCA Trader
    Anita Monus
    专家
    Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
    Sarvana EA
    M Abdullahfaiz Rahman
    专家
    SAVANA-EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading based on technical analysis, using custom indicators to make trading decisions. This EA combines several indicators like RSI, and Parabolic SAR to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute buy/sell orders automatically. Key Features: Trading Strategy : This EA uses RSI and Parabolic SAR to identify the current market trend based on technical analysis. Customizable Settings : You can adjust parameters like TP, SL, and color
    Gold Trend Follower
    Collins Arthur
    专家
    Gold Trend Follower is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It follows the higher timeframe trend and looks for trading opportunities on lower timeframes using price action confluence with bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns . Strategy Overview The EA determines the dominant market trend from a higher timeframe (e.g. H1 or H4). Once the higher timeframe direction is confirmed, it shifts to a lower timeframe (M5 or M15) to identify en
    EA Leggera
    Artem Titarenko
    专家
    EA Leggera 是一款先進、高效的智能交易系統，具有可靠且安全的策略。 這是一款專業的交易工具，具有先進的橫盤交易方法和自適應趨勢方法的協同作用。 所實施的方法使我們能夠在考慮市場情況時提高效率和速度，以便利用市場中的每一刻為我們帶來優勢。 分析塊連同價格圖表數據，考慮了即將到來的新聞、當前點差、時間和星期幾！ EA Leggera 的主要優勢之一是系統參數的多準則優化，這使我們能夠同時提高利潤因子、恢復因子和減少回撤等指標，從而從自適應遺傳算法中獲得協同效應。 您可以在評論中找到設置。 對於個人設置，您可以通過電報與我聯繫。 項目電報聊天： https://t.me/tts_chat 聯繫我： https://t.me/artemtitarenko
    USDJPY focused Breaker
    Kyo Tani
    专家
    USDJPY Focused Breaker USDJPY Focused Breaker 专为USDJPY货币对的H1（1小时）时间框架设计，基于Channel-Break FX技术。该系统使用AI模型来识别趋势通道，采用1维卷积神经网络（CNN）来识别市场趋势。 主要特点： 优化: 提供了改进的开仓和闭仓策略。 时间框架和货币对: 可用于M30、H1、H4和D1时间框架，以及USDJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD和NZDUSD等多个货币对。不过，这个版本特别优化了USDJPY-H1时间框架，AI模型仅针对这一货币对和时间框架进行训练。 自动设置: 系统会自动设置止损（SL）并计算交易量，以利用复利效应。不使用止盈（TP），以避免过早平仓。 完全自动化: 完全自动化，无需人工操作。每4小时评估一次开仓，每小时调整一次止损。 单一头寸策略: 系统始终只操作一个头寸（多头或空头），不使用对冲策略，适合初学者。 该版本通过先进的计算机系统进行数据训练，确保了高精度和高效率的交易。
    BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
    Ankitbhai Radadiya
    专家
    BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
    Romux TradeBot
    Ravikumar S
    专家
    Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
    Kamaitachi Pro MT5
    Tawan Mein
    专家
    Dear Traders, Welcome to Eternity Zero Product. KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13     This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.    - Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.    - lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.     - Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.    - with this feature your risk is not to
    TamNguyen AOS EA
    Duc Tam Nguyen
    专家
    TamNguyen AOS EA — 新一代多品种智能化欧元 货币对交易系统 我是 TamNguyen AOS EA —— 一款 为追求稳定、纪律与高精度的交易者而打造的自动化交易系统，专注于 EURUSD 、 EURCAD 和 USDCAD 。 我基于 Andean Oscillator 、移 动平均线，以及高级概率市场过滤器的深度融合而构建，能够适应各种大小级别的行情波动。 我不会追逐市 场噪音，也不会随意下单。 我等待 —— 分析 —— 并只在概率高度 倾向于你时才出击。 这正是为什么许多交易者认为我是最稳定、最有效的欧元货币对 EA 之一。   为什么我被认为是 EURUSD 、 EURCAD 、 USDCAD 的智能交易系 统？ 强大且精 细调校的 AOS + MA 策略 这两个核心组件构成了我的决策引擎： AOS 用于确 认动量， MA 用于确 认趋势结构 —— 两者的 协同产生高质量交易信号。 多品种智能分析 —— 三大欧元关 联货币对，一个统一的大脑 我同 时监控 EURUSD 、 EURCAD 和 USDCAD 。 每个 货币对都有自己的特性，但我了解它们
    Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    专家
    Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
    FanTrader
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    专家
    FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
    Smart Range Breakout EA
    Botond Doczy Rossler
    1 (1)
    专家
    Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
    MT5 Arbor Nova
    Rudy Tanureja
    专家
    Note   : - Merry Christmas 25 December 2025 & Happy New Year 1 January 2026. -  40% off until end of year. Normal introductory price is 450 USD. - Live signal   is   here .  The live signal is live! I’m now expanding to additional accounts on regulated brokers across different regions to offer you more consistent, verifiable performance data over time. - Beside your investment of Arbor, you need to register to DeepSeek and top up min 5 dollar for having your own api key. Don't worry this 5 doll
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (378)
    专家
    各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.72 (36)
    专家
    AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    专家
    真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    专家
    直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    专家
    XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    专家
    使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    专家
    交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    专家
    重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    专家
    Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    专家
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    专家
    长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    专家
    新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    专家
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    专家
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    专家
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    专家
    PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    专家
    Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.2 (5)
    专家
    真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    专家
    黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    专家
    概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    专家
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    专家
    Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    专家
    Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    专家
    AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    专家
    大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.75 (51)
    专家
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Trend Detector RZKY
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    指标
    Engulfing Signal Pro is a powerful and lightweight MQL5 indicator designed to deliver high-probability market entries based on candlestick Engulfing patterns combined with advanced internal calculations. This indicator is built for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and speed—without repainting. Key Features Smart Engulfing Detection Automatically detects bullish and bearish Engulfing patterns using strict candle-body rules, ensuring that only meaningful price reversals trigger signals. Mult
    HunterRZK
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    专家
    This EA is based on the calculation of two candles. This EA can be used either as a Martingale EA or an Averaging EA. You can limit the number of orders that will be opened. This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. Quick Setup in 4 Steps: 1. Launch RZK on your chosen symbol:   XAUUSD   with the recommended timeframe:   M15 . 2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting. 3. Enable the   trailing stop function, allowi
    Supply Demand Snop
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    专家
    I created this strategy based on supply and demand calculations. I wanted to keep the strategy as simple as possible to make it easier for traders to use this EA. This EA is based on the calculation of candles. Balance Minimum 1000$ (please check preset setting on Comment) This EA can be used as a single shot or martingale This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. Quick Setup in 4 Steps: 1. Launch SdS your chosen symbol:   XAUUSD   with the rec
