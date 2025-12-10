Liquidity Engine SMC ICT

Recommendation for the Strategy Tester: run in OHLC 1M mode — the test takes about ~1 hour instead of ~6 hours in “Every tick / real ticks” mode (useful for a quick demo evaluation).

Liquidity Engine X is a protected structural EA for EURUSD, created as an algorithmic adaptation of an author’s discretionary trading strategy. The advisor trades selectively: only when Structure conditions, Liquidity events, and valid POIs are confirmed — no “trading every candle.”

Model workflow

Liquidity → Structure → POI → Confirmation → Entry

+ invalidations + cluster filtering (A + B + C).

Key principles of Liquidity Engine X

fully automated mode;

autonomous black-box with no visual indicators;

no martingale, grids, or averaging;

minimal settings: the main parameter is risk per trade;

suitable for REAL and PROP accounts with a proper risk profile.

Risk management

It is recommended to split the working deposit into 10–20 conditional trades.

Choose a comfortable risk per trade based on Strategy Tester results and your own drawdown tolerance.

When using a more aggressive risk profile, an account with sufficient leverage and margin buffer is recommended for proper trade execution depending on the broker, position size, and stop distance.

Operating mode

The model’s activity is focused on the liquid window 09:00–18:00 (UTC+3),

but Liquidity Engine X should run 24/5 (VPS recommended) to correctly track structural transitions.

Historical profile (2023–2025, approximate)

WinRate ~55%

3–4 trades per month

up to ~6 consecutive losses

around 20 RR per year

It is important to note that the profit of a single trade typically ranges around ~1–2.5R, so the model should be evaluated not only by win rate, but by the overall profile of R-multiples.

Strategy philosophy

The algorithm is based on my discretionary EURUSD trading practice and is adapted within a structural SMC approach.

Liquidity Engine X is focused on trade quality rather than entry quantity.

The algorithm skips weak scenarios and activates only when key structure, liquidity, and POI conditions align with confirmation and cluster-based filtering.

Development

The algorithm is evolving and will receive updates, additional filters, and logic improvements, while preserving the core principle — selective trading based on confirmed structure and liquidity.

If you have any questions, feel free to message me privately.