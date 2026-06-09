TnunDavinciUSOIL

USOIL Multi-Layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for USOIL and operates on the M5 timeframe. Although the EA runs on M5, it does not analyze the market from a single-timeframe perspective. Instead, it uses a multi-layer management structure based on several major market layers: D1, H4, H1, M15, and M5.

The core framework of the EA is built around four main pillars:

Trend — Range — Elliott Wave — Cycle

These four pillars allow the EA to evaluate market conditions from different angles before making trading decisions. The system is designed to avoid random entries and instead waits for the market to align with its internal structure.

Built for Usoil Trading

Usoil is a fast-moving market that requires patience, structure, and strict trade management. This EA is developed specifically for USOIL and is designed to operate with a clear focus on trend continuation, controlled entries, and adaptive position management.

The EA continuously analyzes price behavior and market structure, then waits for qualified trading conditions before opening new positions.

It is not designed to chase every candle or force trades in uncertain market conditions. Instead, the system focuses on identifying structured opportunities based on its internal market-reading framework.

Key Strengths

  • Designed specifically for USOIL
  • Operates on the M5 timeframe
  • Manages market structure across D1, H4, H1, M15, and M5
  • Built around four core pillars: Trend, Range, Elliott Wave, and Cycle
  • Multi-layer market confirmation system
  • Structured position building instead of random entries
  • Separate internal trade layers for different market conditions
  • Automatic trade management after entry
  • Dynamic risk control before opening new trades
  • Smart stop-loss and profit-management logic
  • Designed to control exposure and reduce emotional decision-making
  • Suitable for long-term automated operation on VPS
  • Suitable for disciplined prop firm-style account management

How the EA Works

The EA follows a structured trading approach. It does not simply open trades because the market moves up or down. Instead, it waits for multiple internal conditions to align before allowing a trade.

The system uses a multi-layer framework to separate different types of market opportunities. Some trades are designed to participate in broader market movement, while others are designed to capture smaller continuation phases. This allows the EA to adapt to different stages of the Gold market without exposing the internal strategy logic.

The EA’s decision-making framework combines trend direction, price range behavior, wave structure, and cyclical market movement. These elements are processed internally to help the system identify higher-quality trading conditions.

Once trades are opened, the EA continues to manage them automatically. It can adjust risk, control additional entries, manage stop-loss behavior, and close positions based on predefined internal conditions.

Multi-Layer Market Management

Although the EA runs on M5, it monitors and manages market behavior through several internal layers:

  • D1 layer for broader market structure
  • H4 layer for medium-term directional context
  • H1 layer for trend continuation and trade management
  • M15 layer for shorter-term confirmation
  • M5 layer for execution and operational control

This structure allows the EA to avoid relying on a single timeframe. Instead, it combines different layers of market behavior to build a more complete trading framework.

Four Core Pillars

1. Trend

The EA evaluates the direction and quality of the market trend before allowing new entries. This helps the system avoid trading against unfavorable market structure.

2. Range

The EA considers the distance, price zone, and movement potential before opening or managing positions. This allows the system to avoid poor entry zones and improve trade selection.

3. Elliott Wave

The EA is designed with wave-based market behavior in mind. It does not expose the internal wave logic, but it uses market movement structure to help identify suitable continuation and correction phases.

4. Cycle

The EA monitors cyclical market behavior across multiple layers. This helps the system understand whether the market is in a suitable phase for new positions, position holding, or risk reduction.

Risk and Trade Management

Risk management is one of the core parts of the EA.

Before opening a new position, the system checks whether the trade fits within the allowed risk structure. If market conditions are not suitable, the EA can block new entries. Existing positions can still be managed normally, helping reduce the risk of unmanaged exposure.

The EA is designed to avoid uncontrolled position stacking. Entry permission, trade grouping, position limits, price conditions, and risk checks are all handled internally.

The system can also be configured with account protection settings, including limits related to exposure, position count, and risk control.

Suitable for Prop Firm Account Management

In addition to personal trading accounts, this EA is also designed with account discipline in mind, making it suitable for traders who need structured risk control when managing prop firm trading accounts.

The system focuses on controlled trade execution, position limits, risk-aware entry checks, and automated trade management. This helps traders maintain a more disciplined approach when working under strict trading conditions such as daily drawdown limits, maximum loss rules, and capital protection requirements.

The EA does not aim to open trades aggressively. Instead, it is built to wait for qualified conditions, control exposure, and manage open positions according to its internal risk framework.

This makes the EA useful for traders who need:

  • More disciplined execution
  • Controlled position building
  • Automated risk awareness
  • Account protection logic
  • Reduced emotional decision-making
  • A structured approach for prop firm-style trading conditions

However, users should always configure the EA according to the specific rules of their prop firm, including daily loss limits, maximum drawdown, lot size, news restrictions, holding rules, account leverage, and trading conditions.

The EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of passing any prop firm challenge or generating fixed profits.

Designed for Traders Who Value Discipline

This EA is not designed to trade every minute or force trades in poor conditions. It is built for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based approach and understand that patience is part of professional automated trading.

There may be periods with few or no trades. This is normal behavior. The EA is designed to wait for suitable market conditions rather than overtrade.

The goal is not to trade more.
The goal is to trade with structure, discipline, and consistency.

Recommended Use

For best results, the EA should be used on:

  • MetaTrader 5
  • USOIL
  • M5 timeframe
  • Low-spread broker account
  • Hedging account type
  • Stable VPS connection
  • Sufficient leverage and margin buffer
  • Demo testing before live use

Users should test the EA with their broker’s symbol specification before using it on a live account, as spread, commission, contract size, digits, leverage, and execution quality can affect results.

Important Notes

This Expert Advisor is a professional automated trading tool. It is not a guarantee of profit, and it does not eliminate market risk.

Gold can be highly volatile. Backtest results and historical performance do not guarantee future performance. Users should always apply suitable risk settings, start with a demo account, and use capital they can afford to risk.

Every broker has different trading conditions. Before live trading, users should check symbol specifications, spread, commission, contract size, stop level, margin requirements, and execution quality.

Summary

This EA is built for traders who want a disciplined, automated Gold trading system with structured entries, multi-layer market analysis, and controlled trade management.

It focuses on:

  • Gold market behavior
  • M5 execution with multi-layer structure
  • D1, H4, H1, M15, and M5 management
  • Trend and range analysis
  • Elliott Wave and cycle behavior
  • Selective trade execution
  • Risk-aware position management
  • Prop firm-style account discipline
  • Long-term automated operation

The goal is not to expose the internal strategy.
The goal is to provide a structured automated trading tool for traders who value discipline, risk control, and consistency.

 

 

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PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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TnunDavinciXAUUSD
Nguyen Van Thien
Experts
XAUUSD Multi-Layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold and operates on the M5 timeframe . Although the EA runs on M5, it does not analyze the market from a single-timeframe perspective. Instead, it uses a multi-layer management structure based on several major market layers: D1, H4, H1, M15, and M5 . The core framework of the EA is built around four main pillars: Trend — Range — Elliott Wave — Cycle These four pillars allow the EA to eva
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