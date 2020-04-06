Atlas EA mt5
- Experts
- Sergey Kasirenko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Atlas EA is a trend following system based on a combination of the RSI and Moving Average indicator which is fully adjustable. If the market turns bearish and the arrows turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the arrows turns blue the EA will buy. The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.
Recommended pairs: All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad including xauusd on m15 time frame.
Settings:
- Start Hour – Starting hour of EA
- Start Minute – Starting minute of EA
- End Hour - Ending hour of EA
- End Minute – Ending minute of EA
- Lot – The initial lot to start trading
- Use variable lots – True/False - Use money management True/False
- Free margin for each 0.01 lots – The free margin for every 0.01 lot
- Multiplication – multiplier factor like 1.5
- Max lots - maximum lots allowed
- Take Profit – take profit in points
- Stop Loss in points (0: not use) – stop loss in points if 0 it will disable it
- Percentage grid Stop Loss – percentage loss of total account allowed to cut all positions
- Overlay – closing of first and last order together in total profit
- Overlay after X trades – closing first and last order at certain amount of trades
- Overlay % - closing first and last order at certain percentage profit
- Draw of profit tags true/false – drawing of profit tags on chart true or false
- Typeface Name – the font name
- Font size Result – the font size
- Typeface color – the font color
- Magic number – the unique magic number that identifies the EA
- Grid Distance – the distance between orders
- Order Number of variable distance – the amount of order to start variable distance
- Variable distance start – at what distance between orders should variable distance start
- Distance multiplication 1.2 – the multiplier of variable order
- Enable Buy – true/false – enable buy, true or false
- Enable Sell – true/false – enable sell true or false
- Control manual orders – true/false - should the EA control manual orders true or false
- Allow Hedging – true/false – should the EA be allowed to buy and sell
- Maximum Longs - maximum long orders allowed
- Maximum Shorts – maximum short orders allowed
- Trade Description – Atlas – description of name of EA
