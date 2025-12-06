🌟 MG_BB_Swing – Swing Trading System for XAUUSD, exclusively on the M15 timeframe.

For the forex market (AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,AUDSGD,CADCHF,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF), download this Forex.set file.

🚀 System Highlights

✔ 1. Bollinger Bands Reversal

Detects price expansions and contractions to accurately identify overbought/oversold zones. Ideal for markets with significant swings.

✔ 2. Professional Swing Detection (Built-in)

A special swing algorithm detects true reversals. No external indicators are required.

– Supports high volatility.

– Works well with XAUUSD.

✔ 3. EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Trend Filter with EMA to detect sideways trends only.

✔ 4. ATR Volatility Filter

Use ATR to detect volatility to avoid entering trades during volatile or unusual market conditions.

✔ 5. RSI Confirmation

RSI filters momentum and is used to confirm reversals or breakouts in the correct direction.

🧠 Order Entry Logic : The primary entry and exit strategy is the entry and exit strategy. (Average Reversion to Range)

For Buy :

1. A professional swing trade shows a strong swing low (negative indicator values ​​are higher than the level).

2. The price is nearing or breaking through the lower Bollinger Band as per the conditions.

3. It passes the EMA trend filter to detect sideways markets only.

4. No active orders.

Open a buy order by calculating the SL from the Swing High + ATR + SL parameters.

For Sell :

Conversely, the Swing High + touches or breaks through the upper range, then sell back to the average.

There are three main exit logic levels :

1. Close with Bollinger Bands

2. Close with RSI (profit only)

3. Stop Loss

💼 Risk Management

* Stop Loss based on ATR

* Take Profit with Swing Target

* Breakeven Point (BE)

* Two types of sell options: Price reaches a specified level Filter by Volume

* Prevent duplicate orders

📊 Timeframe and Symbol

Recommended for the M15 timeframe only

Suitable for: XAUUSD, XAUUSD.s, XAUUSD.sc

Forex market for : AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,AUDSGD,CADCHF,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF

Supports all brokers (4/5 digits)

🛠 Features include :

* Built-in professional swing indicators (no additional indicators required)

* Bollinger Bands

* ATR Volatility

* RSI Momentum

* Automatic Magic Number

* Flexible parameter customization

⭐ Suitable for those who want :

* Stable and easy-to-use swing EA

* A system that prioritizes signal quality over volume

* High-probability trading

* Reduce losses and increase win rates

* Fully automated

📈 Keep fighting! The power of EA!

The Forex market is a true battleground! For those running EAs, remember that "consistency" is key. Don't be discouraged by small fluctuations. Have faith in your strategy and let the system work its magic! Sustainable profits await you!