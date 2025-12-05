MG BB Swing

🌟 MG_BB_Swing – Swing trading system for XAUUSD only on the M15 timeframe and with the  Enable EMA trend filter = true for optimal EA performance. For currency trading, the developer will soon provide a .set file for download.
🚀 System Highlights
✔ 1. Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion
Detects price expansion and contraction to accurately identify overbought/oversold zones. Suitable for markets with significant swings.
✔ 2. Professional Swing Detection (Built-in)
Special swing algorithm detects true reversal points, eliminating the need for external indicators.
– Supports high volatility
– Works well on XAUUSD
✔ 3. Supertrend Confirmation (Internal)
Filter trade signals by supertrend direction to increase accuracy and reduce countertrends.
✔ 4. Higher Timeframe Trend Filter (HTF)
Uses the 100-period EMA on H1 and D1 to determine the main market direction.
Trade only following major trends. Stabilize and lower the DD significantly.
– Trend Bias = +1 only, buy.
– Trend Bias = -1 only, sell.
✔ 5. ATR Volatility Filter
Use ATR to detect volatility to avoid entering trades during market volatility or abnormal conditions.
✔ 6. RSI Confirmation
RSI helps filter momentum. Use to confirm reversal points or breaks in the correct direction.

🧠 Order Entry Logic (Entry Model)

MG_BB_Swing moves based on the principles of
"Mean Reversion + Swing + Trend Filtering".

When a complete signal is received, trade.
If the HTF Trend does not align, stop trading.
The system emphasizes Waiting Mode to select only high-quality opportunities.

💼 Risk Management
* Stop Loss based on ATR
* Take Profit with Swing Target
* Break-even (BE)
* Filtering with Volume Option
* Prevents duplicate orders
* Separate Magic Number

📊 Timeframes & Symbols
* Recommended timeframe M15 only
* HTF for Bias: H1 + D1
Suitable for: XAUUSD, XAUUSD.s, XAUUSD.sc
Supports all brokers (4/5 digits)

🛠 Features include
* Built-in Professional Swing (no additional indicator required)
* HTF EMA Trend Filter
* Supertrend Filter (no indicator required) Additional information)
* Bollinger Bands
* ATR Volatility
* RSI Momentum
* Auto Magic Number
* Flexible parameter customization

⭐ Suitable for those seeking:
* Stable, easy-to-use Swing EA
* A system that prioritizes signal quality over quantity
* High-Probability Trades
* Reduce Drawdown and Increase Win Rate
* Fully automated

🔒 Disclaimer: MG_BB_Swing is a trading tool, not an investment recommendation.
Results depend on market conditions and user preferences.
It is recommended to test it on a demo account before using it for real. "Investments carry risks. Investors should study the information carefully before making any investment decisions."
