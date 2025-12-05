🌟 MG_BB_Swing – Swing trading system for XAUUSD only on the M15 timeframe and with the Enable EMA trend filter = true for optimal EA performance. For currency trading, the developer will soon provide a .set file for download.

🚀 System Highlights

✔ 1. Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion

Detects price expansion and contraction to accurately identify overbought/oversold zones. Suitable for markets with significant swings.

✔ 2. Professional Swing Detection (Built-in)

Special swing algorithm detects true reversal points, eliminating the need for external indicators.

– Supports high volatility

– Works well on XAUUSD

✔ 3. Supertrend Confirmation (Internal)

Filter trade signals by supertrend direction to increase accuracy and reduce countertrends.

✔ 4. Higher Timeframe Trend Filter (HTF)

Uses the 100-period EMA on H1 and D1 to determine the main market direction.

Trade only following major trends. Stabilize and lower the DD significantly.

– Trend Bias = +1 only, buy.

– Trend Bias = -1 only, sell.

✔ 5. ATR Volatility Filter

Use ATR to detect volatility to avoid entering trades during market volatility or abnormal conditions.

✔ 6. RSI Confirmation

RSI helps filter momentum. Use to confirm reversal points or breaks in the correct direction.





🧠 Order Entry Logic (Entry Model)





MG_BB_Swing moves based on the principles of

"Mean Reversion + Swing + Trend Filtering".





When a complete signal is received, trade.

If the HTF Trend does not align, stop trading.

The system emphasizes Waiting Mode to select only high-quality opportunities.





💼 Risk Management

* Stop Loss based on ATR

* Take Profit with Swing Target

* Break-even (BE)

* Filtering with Volume Option

* Prevents duplicate orders

* Separate Magic Number





📊 Timeframes & Symbols

* Recommended timeframe M15 only

* HTF for Bias: H1 + D1

Suitable for: XAUUSD, XAUUSD.s, XAUUSD.sc

Supports all brokers (4/5 digits)





🛠 Features include

* Built-in Professional Swing (no additional indicator required)

* HTF EMA Trend Filter

* Supertrend Filter (no indicator required) Additional information)

* Bollinger Bands

* ATR Volatility

* RSI Momentum

* Auto Magic Number

* Flexible parameter customization





⭐ Suitable for those seeking:

* Stable, easy-to-use Swing EA

* A system that prioritizes signal quality over quantity

* High-Probability Trades

* Reduce Drawdown and Increase Win Rate

* Fully automated





🔒 Disclaimer: MG_BB_Swing is a trading tool, not an investment recommendation.

Results depend on market conditions and user preferences.

It is recommended to test it on a demo account before using it for real. "Investments carry risks. Investors should study the information carefully before making any investment decisions."