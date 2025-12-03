FVGandCHoch
- Indicatori
- Muchamad Sadam Madjid
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Here's a simple description for your indicator:
FVG & CHOCH Detector - Visual Indicator for MT5
A clean and simple visual indicator that detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Change of Character (CHOCH) patterns on any timeframe.
Features:
- Bullish FVG Detection: Identifies bullish fair value gaps and marks them with blue boxes
- Bearish FVG Detection: Identifies bearish fair value gaps and marks them with red boxes
- CHOCH Detection: Detects trend changes with visual markers:
- Bullish CHOCH (cyan/aqua): Marks when trend shifts from bearish to bullish
- Bearish CHOCH (orange): Marks when trend shifts from bullish to bearish
- Customizable Display: Shows only the last 5 FVG boxes to keep charts clean
- No Grid Clutter: Automatically hides chart grid for better visibility
- Real-time Detection: Works on all timeframes (M5, M15, H1, H4, etc.)
Settings:
- RSI Lookback Period: 14 (default)
- Max FVG Display: 5 boxes
- Box Length: 10 bars
- Show CHOCH: Enable/disable CHOCH detection
Visual Guide:
- 🔴 Red Box = Bearish FVG
- 🔵 Blue Box = Bullish FVG
- 🟠 Orange Line + Dot = Bearish CHOCH
- 🔵 Cyan Line + Dot = Bullish CHOCH
Simple, visual, and effective for Smart Money Concept trading.