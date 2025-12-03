FVGandCHoch

Indicator using MA + ATR Filter This is a simple trend-following indicator that combines a Moving Average (MA) with an Average True Range (ATR) filter to identify potential buy and sell signals. The MA helps determine the general direction of the market, while the ATR acts as a volatility filter to reduce false signals. Arrows are plotted on the chart to mark entry points when price crosses beyond dynamic thresholds based on the MA and ATR values. Optional alerts notify the trader of signal even