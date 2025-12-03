FVGandCHoch

Here's a simple description for your indicator:

FVG & CHOCH Detector - Visual Indicator for MT5

A clean and simple visual indicator that detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Change of Character (CHOCH) patterns on any timeframe.

Features:

  • Bullish FVG Detection: Identifies bullish fair value gaps and marks them with blue boxes
  • Bearish FVG Detection: Identifies bearish fair value gaps and marks them with red boxes
  • CHOCH Detection: Detects trend changes with visual markers:
    • Bullish CHOCH (cyan/aqua): Marks when trend shifts from bearish to bullish
    • Bearish CHOCH (orange): Marks when trend shifts from bullish to bearish
  • Customizable Display: Shows only the last 5 FVG boxes to keep charts clean
  • No Grid Clutter: Automatically hides chart grid for better visibility
  • Real-time Detection: Works on all timeframes (M5, M15, H1, H4, etc.)

Settings:

  • RSI Lookback Period: 14 (default)
  • Max FVG Display: 5 boxes
  • Box Length: 10 bars
  • Show CHOCH: Enable/disable CHOCH detection

Visual Guide:

  • 🔴 Red Box = Bearish FVG
  • 🔵 Blue Box = Bullish FVG
  • 🟠 Orange Line + Dot = Bearish CHOCH
  • 🔵 Cyan Line + Dot = Bullish CHOCH

Simple, visual, and effective for Smart Money Concept trading.


