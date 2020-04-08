FVGandCHoch

Here's a simple description for your indicator:

FVG & CHOCH Detector - Visual Indicator for MT5

A clean and simple visual indicator that detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Change of Character (CHOCH) patterns on any timeframe.

Features:

  • Bullish FVG Detection: Identifies bullish fair value gaps and marks them with blue boxes
  • Bearish FVG Detection: Identifies bearish fair value gaps and marks them with red boxes
  • CHOCH Detection: Detects trend changes with visual markers:
    • Bullish CHOCH (cyan/aqua): Marks when trend shifts from bearish to bullish
    • Bearish CHOCH (orange): Marks when trend shifts from bullish to bearish
  • Customizable Display: Shows only the last 5 FVG boxes to keep charts clean
  • No Grid Clutter: Automatically hides chart grid for better visibility
  • Real-time Detection: Works on all timeframes (M5, M15, H1, H4, etc.)

Settings:

  • RSI Lookback Period: 14 (default)
  • Max FVG Display: 5 boxes
  • Box Length: 10 bars
  • Show CHOCH: Enable/disable CHOCH detection

Visual Guide:

  • 🔴 Red Box = Bearish FVG
  • 🔵 Blue Box = Bullish FVG
  • 🟠 Orange Line + Dot = Bearish CHOCH
  • 🔵 Cyan Line + Dot = Bullish CHOCH

Simple, visual, and effective for Smart Money Concept trading.


Рекомендуем также
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
Индикаторы
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная Мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA). Особенности Две линии индикатора Халла разных таймфреймов на одном графике. Линия HMA старшего таймфрейма определяет тренд, а линия HMA текущего таймфрейма - краткосрочные ценовые движения. Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текс
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Индикаторы
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
МТФ-индикатор уровней поддержки и сопротивления, построенных на экстремумах индикаторов Advanced ZigZag Dynamic и/или Extended Fractals с отключаемым ценовым значением в виде меток. Для режима МТФ можно выбрать все более старшие ТФ. По умолчанию уровни строятся на основе точек индикатора "Зигзаг", можно также использовать для построения точки индикатора Фракталов совместно с Зигзагом или вместо него. Для упрощения работы и экономии процессорного времени расчёт происходит один раз на каждом баре
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Индикаторы
Индикатор определения флета и тренда. Если цена ниже любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона продаж. При покупке этой версии индикатора, версия  МТ4  для одного реального и одного демо-счета - в подарок (для получения, напишите мне личное сообщение)! Если цена выше любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона покупок. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 Если цена находится между двух линий или в зоне любой из гистограмм, значит
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Индикаторы
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Индикаторы
ATREND: Как это работает и как его использовать Как это работает Индикатор "ATREND" для платформы MT5 разработан для предоставления трейдерам надежных сигналов на покупку и продажу с использованием комбинации методов технического анализа. Этот индикатор в первую очередь использует среднюю истинную амплитуду (ATR) для измерения волатильности, наряду с алгоритмами обнаружения тренда для выявления потенциальных движений рынка. Оставьте сообщение после покупки и получите специальный бонусный подаро
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Устали от построения линий поддержки и сопротивления? Сопротивление поддержки - это мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор, который автоматически обнаруживает и отображает линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике с очень интересным поворотом: поскольку ценовые уровни тестируются с течением времени и его важность возрастает, линии становятся более толстыми и темными. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Повысьте технический анализ в одноч
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор Rocket Trend трендовый. Индикатор рисует вдоль графика двухцветные точки соединенные между собой линиями. Это трендовый индикатор, представляет из себя алгоритмический индикатор. Прост в работе и понимании при появлении синего кружка необходимо покупать, при появлении красного - продавать. Индикатор используется для скальпинга и пипсовки, не плохо себя зарекомендовал. Rocket Trend доступный для анализа направления тренда за конкретный отрезок времени. Идеально подходит для начинающих
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Описание :  мы рады представить наш новый бесплатный индикатор, основанный на одном из профессиональных и популярных индикаторов на рынке форекс (PSAR), этот индикатор является новой модификацией оригинального индикатора Parabolic SAR, в индикаторе pro SAR вы можете видеть пересечение между точками и графиком цены, это пересечение не является сигналом, а говорит о возможности окончания движения, вы можете начать покупать с новой синей точки, и разместить стоп-лосс за один атр до первой синей т
FREE
RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy
Abdullah Alhariri
Индикаторы
Стратегия RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Стратегия RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow – это чистый и эффективный технический индикатор, разработанный для выявления высоковероятных точек разворота с использованием комбинации RSI и полос Боллинджера. Эта стратегия использует индикатор RSI вместе с полосами Боллинджера, чтобы: Продавать , когда цена находится выше верхней полосы Боллинджера. Покупать , когда цена находится ниже нижней полосы Боллинджера. Сигналы генерируются только тогда, когда оба индикатора по
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Индикаторы
Auto Optimized RSI   — это умный и простой в использовании стрелочный индикатор, созданный для точной торговли. Он автоматически определяет наиболее эффективные уровни покупки и продажи по RSI для выбранного символа и таймфрейма, используя симуляции на основе исторических данных. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так и как часть вашей существующей стратегии. Особенно полезен для внутридневной торговли. В отличие от классических индикаторов RSI, которые использу
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Индикаторы
Должна была состояться прибыльная сделка и вдруг отменилась? При наличии надежной стратегии выход из сделки также важен, как и вход. Exit EDGE помогает максимально увеличить доход от текущей сделки и не потерять выигрышные сделки. Всегда будьте внимательны к сигналу на выход из сделки Отслеживайте все пары и тайм-фреймы в одном графике www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 Торговля Вы можете закрыть уже открытые сделки, как только получите сигнал Закрывайте заявку на покупку, если вы получили си
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
Market Shift Levels for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Market Shift Levels This indicator detects trend shifts and visualizes key market structure turning points using Hull Moving Average logic. It highlights potential areas of support and resistance where price is likely to react, empowering traders to spot early trend transitions. Market Shift Levels   are horizontal zones that mark the moment of a directional change in market behavior. These shifts are based on crossovers between two smoothed Hull Moving Averages (HMA), allowing the indicator
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Индикаторы
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Другие продукты этого автора
SMC simple structure
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Индикаторы
The SMC LuxStyle Clean is a simplified Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually highlights key market structure elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Order Blocks (OB) with minimal clutter. It uses lightweight logic and controlled label placement to avoid overlapping and maintains chart readability, making it ideal for traders who prefer clean visual cues without overwhelming signals.
Indicator using MA and ATR Filter
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Индикаторы
Indicator using MA + ATR Filter This is a simple trend-following indicator that combines a Moving Average (MA) with an Average True Range (ATR) filter to identify potential buy and sell signals. The MA helps determine the general direction of the market, while the ATR acts as a volatility filter to reduce false signals. Arrows are plotted on the chart to mark entry points when price crosses beyond dynamic thresholds based on the MA and ATR values. Optional alerts notify the trader of signal even
SNR simple by SADAM
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Индикаторы
This custom Support and Resistance Indicator with Signal Arrows is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to help traders identify key price zones and potential reversal points in the market. It combines classical support and resistance detection with smart signal generation for better trading decisions. Key Features: Automatic Support & Resistance Detection: The indicator scans historical price data within a defined lookback period to identify swing highs (resistance) and swing lows (support) usin
DeltaCross FX
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Индикаторы
Name: DeltaCross FX Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Category: Trend-following Indicator with Volume Confirmation Type: Custom Technical Indicator with Entry Signals Overview: DeltaCross FX is a precision-built custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered to generate high-confidence trade signals based on price and volume dynamics. It is ideal for swing traders and position traders operating on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1), as well as scalpers looking for strong confirma
SafeZone Auto Close by Sadam Majid
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Утилиты
SafeZone Auto Close – Smart Equity Protection Script (MT5) Automatically protects your trading account by closing all positions once your equity reaches a defined profit target or critical loss limit – with optional time filter for trading hours. What This Script Does SafeZone Auto Close is a lightweight yet powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) script designed to monitor your equity in real time and instantly close all open positions based on two conditions: Profit Target Reached – Close all positio
Murphy Order Block Break Structure
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Индикаторы
Murphy Order Block is a highly optimized and visually clean indicator for identifying key institutional zones based on pure market structure logic. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT-style OB trading, and structure-based break & retest strategies. This indicator dynamically detects and draws: - **1 valid Bullish Order Block (Buy Zone)** - **1 valid Bearish Order Block (Sell Zone)** ### Key Features: **Market Structure-Based Logic**   - Uses swing high
MushashiUniversal
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Эксперты
UniversalProfitableEA - Advanced Trend Following System Description UniversalProfitableEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple EMA analysis with advanced risk management to deliver consistent performance across all market conditions. The system uses a 3-level EMA approach (Fast, Slow, Signal) with volatility and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. Key Features Advanced Signal Analysis Trip
MushashiV2
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Эксперты
MurphyEA V2 — Smart Money Order Block Trading System MurphyEA V2 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading algorithm designed for live markets, optimized for Order Block (OB) trading, Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation, and ultra-safe money management. Built with strict validation, non-repainting logic, and fully automated trade control, this EA provides institutional-grade entries with maximum execution safety. This Expert Advisor focuses on Order Block detection , volume-based confirm
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв