HF Breakout Engine

*** THE INPUT TEST MODE SHOULD BE SET TO FALSE***

INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATION

  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) ONLY
  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute Chart)

TRADING HOURS (UTC)

  • Active Period: 13:00 - 13:59 UTC (Default Setting - Do Not Modify)
  • Session: London Afternoon Session

RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

Fixed Ratio System: 

  • Take Profit : Stop Loss : Lot Size = 2 : 1 : 0.03
  • Pre-configured presets available from 0.03 to 1.00 lot size
  • All scaling maintains strict proportional ratio integrity

Example Configurations:

  • Preset 5: TP $10 | SL $5 | Lot 0.15
  • Preset 10: TP $20 | SL $10 | Lot 0.30
  • Preset 34: TP $66.67 | SL $33.33 | Lot 1.00

CRITICAL EXECUTION REQUIREMENTS

CHANGE THE INPUT TEST MODE TO FALSE (this is very important)


SPREAD SENSITIVITY - MISSION CRITICAL

  • Maximum Acceptable Spread: 0.2 pips
  • Recommended Account Type: Professional/ECN/Zero Spread accounts

SLIPPAGE MITIGATION - HIGHEST PRIORITY

Slippage is the only enemy for this strategy.Stabe highspeed network connection is recommended.Enterprise-grade VPS with <5ms latency to broker server will be good for higher lot size.

Optimal Setup:

  • Professional/Institutional ECN broker account
  • Zero or near-zero spread accounts (0.0 - 0.2 pips)
  • High-frequency trading VPS (London/New York data centers) (for higher lot size)
Recommended products
Smart BOS
MB Ledger Innovation
Experts
Smart Break of Structure Expert Advisor, as name suggest trades on Smart money concept - BOS. With added confluence checks for strength of breakout and divergence on breakout to filter out noise and false breakouts. Expert Advisort also has ability to DCA (dollar cost average) into trade if price moves against initial order. Virtual profit taking and stop loss logic helps you minimise risks. Length of window to find BOS and swing high/low point of interests, mark points into chart for clear unde
HFT Evaluation MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of   only $30   The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market ineffic
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
Experts
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Experts
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
Experts
IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
GoldenTron X
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
3 (2)
Experts
GoldenTron X is a state-of-the-art AI swing trading robot that follows trends on XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing two distinct trading strategies to enhance performance. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. The
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Experts
5-Star Rated Expert Advisor — FundPass Pro Introducing FundPass Pro: The Ultimate Plug-and-Play AI Trading Solution for All Traders and Prop Firm Challenges ️ Important Notice : To ensure compatibility with all account types , including proprietary firm accounts and standard personal accounts, the "Prop Firm Mode" in the user input must be enabled . Failing to activate this feature may cause the EA to operate in ways that are non-compliant with prop firm rules . Overview: FundPass Pro is
BTC Sunrise
So-ta O-tsuka
4 (1)
Experts
MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117910 BTC Sunrise is a fully automatic robot for BTCUSD/BTCUSDT The robot applies a scalping strategy with high volatility optimized for Bitcoin. The advisor's algorithm uses market strength and recurrency to place orders between the NY market close and the Oceania market open. Orders are settled with take profit, stop loss, and Expert Advisor settings are optimized for brokers with spreads within 25USD. Slight optimization of input paramete
BlackGrid
Veniamin Vorobev
Experts
Концепция сетки Форекс для пары EUR/USD: Стратегия “Разделяй и Властвуй” Вступление: В хаосе валютного рынка, где цена EUR/USD танцует в ритме глобальных событий, важна дисциплина и стратегия. Представляем концепцию “сетки” – нестандартного подхода к управлению позициями, который позволяет использовать силу тренда и минимизировать риск. Суть концепции: Сетка, по сути, – это набор ордеров, размещенных на определенном расстоянии друг от друга, которые активируются при достижении ценой заданных ур
Telgo Trader EA
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Experts
TELGO TRADER (OBT) Expert Advisor Overview The TELGO TRADER (OBT) is an advanced automated trading system that implements sophisticated Order Block detection based on Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts. This EA combines institutional trading theory with smart market structure analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the H1 timeframe. Key Features  Advanced Order Block Detection Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Analyzes higher timeframes for stronger Order Block signals ATR-Based
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Range Vector Fibo Logic
Ravi Gurung
Experts
Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Martingale grids or lagging indicators, RVFL uses a proprietary “Vector Analysis” approach. It calculates the precise magnitude of the market's daily expansion cycle to identify high-probability breakout zones before they happen. This is not just a trading robot; it is a Cap
KT COG Robot MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the   KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market ac
FVG Judge
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Fair Value Gap Judge EA uses a special calculation formula between price differences and thus determines whether the parity is above or below the required price. It does not use the MA and RSI system, instead it detects sudden fomo SELLs and BUYs in prices. In this way, it enters trade only when there are opportunities. -It is suitable for all FX parities and stock market, but I do not recommend you to make sell trades in stocks that pay dividends, because you may face the risk of paying neg
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
MetaFlex Trader
Diego De Cesaro
Experts
MetaFlex Trader – O Robô Definitivo para Operações Inteligentes e Otimizadas! O MetaFlex Trader é um robô de alta performance desenvolvido para traders que buscam operações inteligentes, flexíveis e altamente configuráveis. Equipado com uma poderosa combinação de indicadores técnicos e sistemas avançados de gerenciamento de risco, o MetaFlex Trader oferece uma abordagem robusta e adaptável ao mercado, permitindo otimizações personalizadas para maximizar seus resultados. Principais Recurs
Enoch
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! English Description (for MQL5 Market) Title : ENOCH – The Guardian of Automated Trading Description : ENOCH is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, automation, and consistency. With a flexible risk management structure and a smart lot increment system , ENOCH acts as a true guardian of your account , protecting your capital while seeking the best trading opportunities. ️ Main Features : Risk Management : customizable lot size, Stop Los
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
Experts
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
Red Dragon MT5
Sarfraz
5 (1)
Experts
Red Dragon Scalper - Professional MT5 EA Red Dragon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the MT5 platform. Its focus is on high-frequency scalping, aiming to capture small, rapid profits from market volatility. Discounted   price .     The price will increase by $90 with every 10 purchases. Final price $4999 Core Strategy The EA's core algorithm uses a combination of price action analysis and multiple technical indicators to identify short-term trading opportunities. It is
Candles Commander MT5
Adrian Gabriel Pop
Experts
Candles Commander - Find your mechanical EDGE in the Market Candles Commander - is an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for success in the financial markets.   This strategy has undergone rigorous testing and manual verification for nearly 2 years to ensure optimal performance. Our EA can find a mechanical EDGE in any instrument you choose, from Forex instruments to indexes and commodities with only one optimization made in your MT5 platform. Recommendations: Product: works on any in
Stability Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (3)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY 34 9 $ instead of 990$! Only a few copies left at this promo price! Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live results low risk Live results high risk Welcome to STABILITY PRO :  One of the most advanced, stable, low risk grid systems on the market! This EA has been stress-tested over the full available history of the forex pairs that it uses. During these stress tests, the EA was profitable in every
Breakout and Trend Following Trading System EA
Luca Norfo
1 (1)
Experts
This is a breakout and trend following trading system. This kind of systems try to exploit price momentum and trend persistence. As all trend following systems It is best traded on a basket of uncorrelated instruments such as: forex pairs, equity indices, energy commodities such as oil and gas, industrial metals such as copper and nickel, precious metals such as gold and silver. This kind of trading systems and style has been made famous by the notorious Turtle's Traders which obtained wonderful
Donchian Channels EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Donchian Channel Strategy EA MT5 is an advanced tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, streamlining trading by leveraging the Donchian Channels indicator to automate trade entries and exits based on overbought and oversold conditions. The EA supports reverse trading setups within these zones, offering versatility in trade management. Extensively back-tested, it provides precise entry methods, flexible exit rules, and advanced risk management, consuming minimal system resources for efficien
Range Bot v2 mt5
Marcelo Jose Patino Vargas
Experts
Range Bot V2 es un sistema de trading automático diseñado especialmente para Indices Bursátiles americanos ( Us30, Us100 y Us500). Sistema capacitado para susperar challenges en cualquier compañia de fondeo que permita el uso de EAs ya que no es MG ni Grid. Tampoco es Tickscalp. Viene optimizado para US30 en horario NY. Modifique unicamente su riesgo porcentual por operacion
Kyron
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! KYRON is an intelligent trading robot designed to operate based on precise thousandths of a price level, exploiting reversal and breakout opportunities with extreme agility. It identifies key points on the chart and executes orders automatically with integrated risk management, ensuring greater discipline and operational consistency. Ideal for traders seeking efficiency, speed, and precision in Forex, without letting emotions interfere with decision-making.
PredatorEA
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction to Predator EA Predator is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to simplify and enhance forex trading. This EA is pre-optimized for various currency pairs and timeframes, making it suitable for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution. Specifications Platform : MT5 Account Type : Hedge accounts are recommended for optimal performance. Testing is vital to unlock Predator’s potential: Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to evaluate performance a
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Ready-to-use configurations: EURUSD, GBPUSD, SP500, XAUUSD, Volatility 10 Index, Volatility 75 Index, Boom 1000 Index,... New set files are constantly added in my channel : MT5 Set Files The price will increase soon. Master volatility with Grid Volatility! Grid Volatility is an advanced Expert Advisor that combines a grid strategy with impulsive candle detection to trade in volatile markets. It is optimized to maximize profits in changing market conditions while automatically managing position
Tokyo Fix Strategy GotoBi USDJPY 1min
Yu Song
Experts
Description The MT5 Tokyo Fix strategy(GotoBi) in FX trading involves trading around the time when a benchmark rate for the Japanese yen (JPY) is set in Tokyo. This fix, typically established at 9:55 AM Tokyo time, provides a reference rate used by financial institutions and corporations for various transactions. What is the Tokyo Fix? Definition : The Tokyo Fix is a daily process where a benchmark exchange rate for the Japanese yen (JPY) against other currencies is determined. Time : The fix is
Enza
Anton Kondratev
Experts
ENZA EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.   Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 415$  Next Price 790 $   Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple  Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   Built for accessibility and consistency,   ENZA EA   is ideal for traders who want to grow their capital without constant manual intervention. Its setup is simple, exe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
More from author
Golden Engine Pro
Vayun Hirthik V
Experts
*** THE INPUT TEST MODE SHOULD BE SET TO FALSE*** INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATION Trading Pair:   XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) ONLY Timeframe:  H 1 M30 M15 ONLY (SAFE: 1H) TRADING HOURS (UTC) Active Period:   13:00 - 14:59 UTC   RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS Fixed Ratio System:  Take Profit : Stop Loss : Lot Size   =   2 : 1 : 0.03 All presets maintains strict proportional ratio integrity CRITICAL EXECUTION REQUIREMENTS CHANGE THE INPUT TEST MODE TO FALSE (this is very important) SPREAD SENSITIVITY - MISSION
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review