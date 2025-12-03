HF Breakout Engine
- Experts
- Vayun Hirthik V
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 5
*** THE INPUT TEST MODE SHOULD BE SET TO FALSE***
INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATION
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) ONLY
- Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute Chart)
TRADING HOURS (UTC)
- Active Period: 13:00 - 13:59 UTC (Default Setting - Do Not Modify)
- Session: London Afternoon Session
RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS
Fixed Ratio System:
- Take Profit : Stop Loss : Lot Size = 2 : 1 : 0.03
- Pre-configured presets available from 0.03 to 1.00 lot size
- All scaling maintains strict proportional ratio integrity
Example Configurations:
- Preset 5: TP $10 | SL $5 | Lot 0.15
- Preset 10: TP $20 | SL $10 | Lot 0.30
- Preset 34: TP $66.67 | SL $33.33 | Lot 1.00
CRITICAL EXECUTION REQUIREMENTS
CHANGE THE INPUT TEST MODE TO FALSE (this is very important)
SPREAD SENSITIVITY - MISSION CRITICAL
- Maximum Acceptable Spread: 0.2 pips
- Recommended Account Type: Professional/ECN/Zero Spread accounts
SLIPPAGE MITIGATION - HIGHEST PRIORITY
Slippage is the only enemy for this strategy.Stabe highspeed network connection is recommended.Enterprise-grade VPS with <5ms latency to broker server will be good for higher lot size.
Optimal Setup:
- Professional/Institutional ECN broker account
- Zero or near-zero spread accounts (0.0 - 0.2 pips)
- High-frequency trading VPS (London/New York data centers) (for higher lot size)