HF Breakout Engine

*** THE INPUT TEST MODE SHOULD BE SET TO FALSE***

INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATION

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) ONLY

TRADING HOURS (UTC)

Active Period: 13:00 - 13:59 UTC (Default Setting - Do Not Modify)

RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

Fixed Ratio System:

Take Profit : Stop Loss : Lot Size = 2 : 1 : 0.03

= Pre-configured presets available from 0.03 to 1.00 lot size

All scaling maintains strict proportional ratio integrity

Example Configurations:

Preset 5: TP $10 | SL $5 | Lot 0.15

Preset 10: TP $20 | SL $10 | Lot 0.30

Preset 34: TP $66.67 | SL $33.33 | Lot 1.00

CRITICAL EXECUTION REQUIREMENTS

CHANGE THE INPUT TEST MODE TO FALSE (this is very important)



SPREAD SENSITIVITY - MISSION CRITICAL

Maximum Acceptable Spread: 0.2 pips

SLIPPAGE MITIGATION - HIGHEST PRIORITY

Slippage is the only enemy for this strategy.Stabe highspeed network connection is recommended.Enterprise-grade VPS with <5ms latency to broker server will be good for higher lot size.

Optimal Setup: