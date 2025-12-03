HF Breakout Engine

*** THE INPUT TEST MODE SHOULD BE SET TO FALSE***

INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATION

  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) ONLY
  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute Chart)

TRADING HOURS (UTC)

  • Active Period: 13:00 - 13:59 UTC (Default Setting - Do Not Modify)
  • Session: London Afternoon Session

RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS

Fixed Ratio System: 

  • Take Profit : Stop Loss : Lot Size = 2 : 1 : 0.03
  • Pre-configured presets available from 0.03 to 1.00 lot size
  • All scaling maintains strict proportional ratio integrity

Example Configurations:

  • Preset 5: TP $10 | SL $5 | Lot 0.15
  • Preset 10: TP $20 | SL $10 | Lot 0.30
  • Preset 34: TP $66.67 | SL $33.33 | Lot 1.00

CRITICAL EXECUTION REQUIREMENTS

CHANGE THE INPUT TEST MODE TO FALSE (this is very important)


SPREAD SENSITIVITY - MISSION CRITICAL

  • Maximum Acceptable Spread: 0.2 pips
  • Recommended Account Type: Professional/ECN/Zero Spread accounts

SLIPPAGE MITIGATION - HIGHEST PRIORITY

Slippage is the only enemy for this strategy.Stabe highspeed network connection is recommended.Enterprise-grade VPS with <5ms latency to broker server will be good for higher lot size.

Optimal Setup:

  • Professional/Institutional ECN broker account
  • Zero or near-zero spread accounts (0.0 - 0.2 pips)
  • High-frequency trading VPS (London/New York data centers) (for higher lot size)
