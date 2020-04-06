All Weather Rotation Gold Pro

All Weather Rotation EA – Trade with Stability in Any Market Climate

Markets constantly change their climate: sometimes trends shine clearly, sometimes volatility rains down, and sometimes everything appears uncertain. The All Weather Rotation EA is designed to operate with discipline and structure in both favorable phases and challenging periods—like a system that simply works in any weather.

Whether the bull is charging or the bear is relaxing, the All Weather Rotation EA follows a consistent set of rules and remains unaffected by emotions, news, or market noise. The idea is simple: the sun should shine, regardless of whether the market is moving up or down.

Key Features

• Trend and pullback logic

• Rotation-based phase detection

• Strong filters through ATR, RSI and trading windows

• H4 timeframe optimization for stability

• Strict risk management

• No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Benefits

• Designed to operate across changing market conditions

• Less stress through structured filters and calm timeframes

• Transparent and rule-based logic

• Optimized for XAUUSD

Conclusion

The All Weather Rotation EA stands for structured trading—during strong moves, quiet phases and everything in between. A system that does not try to predict the weather but is built to stay consistent in every climate.