NEXA Trend Swing

📌 Overview

NEXA Trend EMA RSI Swing is an automated trading system designed for trend-following and pullback swing entries.

The EA analyzes trend direction on the H1 timeframe and executes entries on the M15 timeframe using RSI, Stochastic, and ADX conditions.

This combination allows the system to focus on high-quality trade setups during strong trend phases while avoiding unnecessary trades in sideways markets.

🚀 Key Features

✔ 1) Trend-Based Logic

Trend confirmation using EMA Fast and EMA Slow

Trades only when the market shows a clear direction

✔ 2) M15 Swing Entry

RSI oversold/overbought signals

Stochastic momentum confirmation

ADX trend-strength filter

→ Helps avoid weak or ranging conditions

✔ 3) ATR-Based SL/TP

Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically adjust to market volatility

More adaptive than fixed-point models

✔ 4) Position Management

Trailing Stop

Break-Even

Partial Close

Automatic position exit on trend reversal

✔ 5) Safety Filters

Spread filter

Time filter

One position per symbol

Margin protection

📊 Strategy Structure

🔹 Trend Detection (H1)

EMA Fast > EMA Slow → Uptrend

EMA Fast < EMA Slow → Downtrend

Optional close-price filter for stronger confirmation

🔹 Entry Conditions (M15)

BUY (only in uptrend):

RSI below buy threshold

Stochastic in oversold zone

ADX above minimum value

SELL (only in downtrend):

RSI above sell threshold

Stochastic in overbought zone

ADX above minimum value

⚙️ How to Use

1) Basic Setup

Open the chart of the desired trading symbol Attach the EA Adjust parameters if necessary Enable AutoTrading

2) Recommended Settings

Conservative:

Small lot size

Break-Even ON

Higher SL multiplier

Aggressive:

Fixed lot size

Trailing Stop OFF

Larger TP multiplier

📝 Parameter Sections

▪ Trend Analysis

EMA Fast / EMA Slow periods

Optional close-price filter

▪ Entry Signals

RSI levels

Stochastic K/D periods

ADX minimum value

Optional reversal and cross filters

▪ Risk Management

ATR × SL/TP multipliers

Volatility-adjustment settings

Dynamic lot sizing option

▪ Position Management

Close position on trend reversal

Trailing Stop / Break-Even / Partial Close

▪ Additional Filters

Time filter

Spread filter

Margin check

📌 Important Notes

The EA performs best in trending markets

Ranging or low-volatility periods may reduce signal frequency

Check your broker’s spread, trading hours, and minimum stop-distance requirements

VPS is recommended for stable 24/7 operation

📞 Support

If you have questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us.

We aim to provide stable and efficient trend-based automated trading.