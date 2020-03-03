SVM Timely Trail Expert
- 专家
- Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
"Timely Trail Expert" is an Expert Advisor that operates by filtering signals using a support vector machine that analyzes up to twenty-two (22) market facets to determine its entries. It regularly trains itself to identify market patterns and apply them to the filtering structure. It features incremental stop-loss control based on ATR and an operating schedule that optimizes daily trading, operating 24/7 from 0:00 to 0:00.
This architecture CAN help you achieve your goals! The secret lies in:
Only high-confidence signals
Better feature extraction
Training with quality data
Risk management based on confidence
This advisor will:
Confirmation with a higher timeframe (H4)
Volume validation (greater than the average)
RSI validation (in the appropriate zone)
Trend confirmation (200 EMA)
It will only trade very well-confirmed signals
In Optimization:
Lower threshold (0.35) → Allows for more trades
Smaller lambda → Less regularization, more sensitivity
Higher learning rate → Faster learning
Same overall ranges → Maintains the integrity of the search space
Parameter sets that work in both optimization and forward testing are exceptionally valuable—this indicates a robust, not over-optimized, system.
What this means:
Advantages of SVM vs. Neural Networks:
Less over-optimization - Linear models generalize better
More consistency - More stable results in forward testing
Fewer parameters - Easier to optimize and understand
Greater transparency - You can analyze the weights to understand what works
Extremely solid results in a robust and consistent trading system, analyzing metrics:
RESULTS ANALYSIS:
Excellent Metrics:
Profit factor > 1.2 in backtesting and forward testing → Profitable system
Sharpe ratio > 3 → Excellent risk-adjusted return
Z-score > 60% → Statistical consistency
Recovery factor > 1 → Fast drawdown recovery
Notable Strengths:
Forward consistency → No overfitting
Long/short balance → >68% profitable longs, >63% profitable shorts
Excellent Sharpe ratio → 3-4.8 (Outstanding!)
Positive correlation → Consistent upward trend
Happy trading and may the pips be with you.
This architecture CAN help you achieve your goals! The secret lies in:
Only high-confidence signals
Better feature extraction
Training with quality data
Risk management based on confidence
This advisor will:
Confirmation with a higher timeframe (H4)
Volume validation (greater than the average)
RSI validation (in the appropriate zone)
Trend confirmation (200 EMA)
It will only trade very well-confirmed signals
In Optimization:
Lower threshold (0.35) → Allows for more trades
Smaller lambda → Less regularization, more sensitivity
Higher learning rate → Faster learning
Same overall ranges → Maintains the integrity of the search space
Parameter sets that work in both optimization and forward testing are exceptionally valuable—this indicates a robust, not over-optimized, system.
What this means:
Advantages of SVM vs. Neural Networks:
Less over-optimization - Linear models generalize better
More consistency - More stable results in forward testing
Fewer parameters - Easier to optimize and understand
Greater transparency - You can analyze the weights to understand what works
Extremely solid results in a robust and consistent trading system, analyzing metrics:
RESULTS ANALYSIS:
Excellent Metrics:
Profit factor > 1.2 in backtesting and forward testing → Profitable system
Sharpe ratio > 3 → Excellent risk-adjusted return
Z-score > 60% → Statistical consistency
Recovery factor > 1 → Fast drawdown recovery
Notable Strengths:
Forward consistency → No overfitting
Long/short balance → >68% profitable longs, >63% profitable shorts
Excellent Sharpe ratio → 3-4.8 (Outstanding!)
Positive correlation → Consistent upward trend
Happy trading and may the pips be with you.