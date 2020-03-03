SVM Timely Trail Expert

"Timely Trail Expert" is an Expert Advisor that operates by filtering signals using a support vector machine that analyzes up to twenty-two (22) market facets to determine its entries. It regularly trains itself to identify market patterns and apply them to the filtering structure. It features incremental stop-loss control based on ATR and an operating schedule that optimizes daily trading, operating 24/7 from 0:00 to 0:00.

This architecture CAN help you achieve your goals! The secret lies in:

Only high-confidence signals
Better feature extraction
Training with quality data
Risk management based on confidence

This advisor will:

Confirmation with a higher timeframe (H4)
Volume validation (greater than the average)
RSI validation (in the appropriate zone)
Trend confirmation (200 EMA)
It will only trade very well-confirmed signals

In Optimization:

Lower threshold (0.35) → Allows for more trades
Smaller lambda → Less regularization, more sensitivity
Higher learning rate → Faster learning
Same overall ranges → Maintains the integrity of the search space

Parameter sets that work in both optimization and forward testing are exceptionally valuable—this indicates a robust, not over-optimized, system.

What this means:

Advantages of SVM vs. Neural Networks:

Less over-optimization - Linear models generalize better

More consistency - More stable results in forward testing

Fewer parameters - Easier to optimize and understand
Greater transparency - You can analyze the weights to understand what works

Extremely solid results in a robust and consistent trading system, analyzing metrics:

RESULTS ANALYSIS:

Excellent Metrics:

Profit factor > 1.2 in backtesting and forward testing → Profitable system

Sharpe ratio > 3 → Excellent risk-adjusted return

Z-score > 60% → Statistical consistency

Recovery factor > 1 → Fast drawdown recovery

Notable Strengths:

Forward consistency → No overfitting
Long/short balance → >68% profitable longs, >63% profitable shorts
Excellent Sharpe ratio → 3-4.8 (Outstanding!)

Positive correlation → Consistent upward trend

Happy trading and may the pips be with you.
