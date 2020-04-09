SLSum

SLSum is a simple on-chart utility that shows your total risk and reward across all open trades.

It helps you instantly see how much you are risking and what your potential reward is — perfect for manual traders and prop-firm challenges.


✔️ Features

  • Shows number of open trades

  • Total SL (money + %)

  • Total TP (money + %)

  • Automatic R:R ratio calculation

  • Works for current symbol only or all symbols

  • Clean multi-line on-chart display

  • Fast, lightweight, no chart clutter


⚙️ Inputs

  • Text color & font size

  • Corner position + X/Y offset

  • Line spacing

  • Use Balance or Equity for %

  • Only current symbol toggle


📌 Notes

  • This is a utility, NOT an EA that trades

  • Works with any broker and any asset

  • Supports manual trades + external EAs


