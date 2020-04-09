SLSum is a simple on-chart utility that shows your total risk and reward across all open trades.

✔️ Features

Shows number of open trades

Total SL (money + %)

Total TP (money + %)

Automatic R:R ratio calculation

Works for current symbol only or all symbols

Clean multi-line on-chart display

⚙️ Inputs

Text color & font size

Corner position + X/Y offset

Line spacing

Use Balance or Equity for %

📌 Notes