SLSum

SLSum is a simple on-chart utility that shows your total risk and reward across all open trades.

It helps you instantly see how much you are risking and what your potential reward is — perfect for manual traders and prop-firm challenges.


✔️ Features

  • Shows number of open trades

  • Total SL (money + %)

  • Total TP (money + %)

  • Automatic R:R ratio calculation

  • Works for current symbol only or all symbols

  • Clean multi-line on-chart display

  • Fast, lightweight, no chart clutter


⚙️ Inputs

  • Text color & font size

  • Corner position + X/Y offset

  • Line spacing

  • Use Balance or Equity for %

  • Only current symbol toggle


📌 Notes

  • This is a utility, NOT an EA that trades

  • Works with any broker and any asset

  • Supports manual trades + external EAs


Рекомендуем также
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
One Click Trader Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
One-Click Trader Utility for MT5 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT5 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders Real-Time Market Metrics -
Ultimate Layer Smart Risk Trade Assistant
Ericson Jay Torralba
Утилиты
Layer Smart Risk Trade Assistant – MT5 Trade Manager, Risk Management & Order Organizer Utility for MetaTrader 5 Are you looking for the most reliable trade assistant for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ? Layer Smart Risk Trade Assistant is the ultimate manual trading utility and trade panel , perfect for both beginner and advanced traders who want smarter risk management , order organization, and effortless multi-order management . Do you ever struggle with: Forgetting to update your stoploss or take profi
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Утилиты
The "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " utility moves Stop Loss for all positions that are currently open (multi-symbol trailing). It is intended primarily to assist in manual trading. There are no restrictions for the utility either by the name of the currency pair or by the individual identifier (Magic number) - the utility processes absolutely all positions that are currently open. The unit of measurement for the "   Trailing Stop   " and "   Trailing Step   " parameters is points (the difference
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Индикаторы
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Supporting for scapling XAUUSD
Kieu Quyen Ly
Утилиты
This EA is primarily used for scalping XAUUSD. Purpose Removes emotion from trade management   - automatically protects positions and takes profits so you don't have to make difficult decisions under pressure. What It Does ️   Auto Stop Loss Sets SL based on recent highs/lows + buffer No more manual placement stress   Auto Partial Profits Two modes: Fixed Movement : Close 50% after X price movement R-Ratio : Close 50% at 1.2R profit target Locks in gains while letting winners run. ️   One
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Утилиты
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Профессиональное управление трейлинг-стопом (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует управление трейлинг-стопом по открытым позициям. Он может управлять всеми позициями на счете или только теми, которые отфильтрованы по символу и/или MagicNumber. Советник реализует несколько режимов: фиксированный трейлинг в пунктах, трейлинг на основе ATR, автоматический перевод в безубыток, частичное закрытие и визуальную панель
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
Утилиты
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Middle Line
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Утилиты
Middle Line — ваш ключ к грамотному управлению позициями! Этот уникальный скрипт для MetaTrader 5 автоматически рассчитывает два важных уровня средней цены, чтобы вы могли легко и эффективно управлять своими позициями: Общая средняя цена: учитывает все открытые позиции, показывая точку баланса по сделкам. Средняя цена без самой выгодной сделки: позволяет оценить, где можно оптимально сократить объём для минимизации рисков. Средние уровни мгновенно отображаются на графике: Сплошной линией — обща
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Индикаторы
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Codez Hotkeys
Mzwandile Derrick Mkhonza
Утилиты
The best way to place and close trades using your keyboard. Perfect for Scalpers, sniper entries. The default keys are as follows: 8= Buy (Lots set by user) 5= Sell  (Lots set by user) 9= Closes All Buy Positions 6= Closes All Sell Positions 2= Opens a Sell and a Buy position instantly. 0= CLOSES All Positions //These are the default keys, can be changed upon request.
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
MT5 Trading Assistant Panel
Ramadhan Omurana
Утилиты
Apart from psychology, another thing that makes traders successful is risk management. This utility helps the trader in risk management, order management, and monitoring the profits that are made within a certain period. The utility works on the forex market. inputs: The following are inputs that are required before an order is executed ·        Sl- this is the stop loss in pips. ·        Tip: this is the take profit in pips. ·        Risk%: the percentage of the equity that the user wants to ri
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для автоматического управления ордерами и рисками.   Позволяет взять максимум с прибыли и ограничить свои убытки.   Создан практикующим трейдером для трейдеров.   Утилита  проста в использовании,  работает с любыми рыночными ордерами, открытыми трейдером вручную или при помощи советников. Может фильтровать сделки по магическому номеру. Одновременно утилита может работать с любым количеством ордеров.  Имеет такие функции: 1. В ыставление уровней стоплосс и тейкпрофит; 2. З акрытие сделок
Volatility Data
Makarii Gubaydullin
Индикаторы
Абсолютная волатильность цены для  каждого дня за последние 4 недели Моя #1 многофункциональная утилита:  включает 66+ функций, включая этот индикатор  |   Свяжитесь со мной  если у вас есть вопросы  |   Версия для MT4 Индикатор отображается в отдельном окне, его можно переместить в любое место на графике. В настройках ввода   вы можете настроить: Тема интерфейса : темная / белая; Метод расчета:  цена, пункты, проценты изменения; Размер панели Размер шрифта
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Утилиты
Менеджер символов или Сеточный менеджер, разработан для группировки ордеров в одну позицию (по символу и по направлению). Эта утилита будет полезна сеточникам и мультивалютникам, тем у кого может быть открыто множество ордеров по нескольким парам. Вы сможете видеть общее количество лотов, общую прибыль, и устанавливать виртуальные стоплосс и тейкпрфит. Для установки реального ТП (или СЛ) необходимо сначала задать виртуальное значение, а затем ввести в этой ячейке команду: "set". Если вы хотите
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
Утилиты
Панель ручной торговли EA MT5   - самая простая и удобная торговая панель, которую вы можете найти для MT5. Он имеет все свои возможности и функции на одной поверхности, без необходимости открывать дополнительные окна или панели. Это утилита для управления ордерами, калькулятора рисков, частичного закрытия и защиты аккаунта - все в одном чрезвычайно удобном интерфейсе! Используя   ручную торговую панель EA MT5 , вы можете торговать во много раз быстрее и точнее, чем традиционные ручные методы
Simple Position Manager
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Утилиты
Simple Position Manager — это профессиональный скрипт для MT5, разработанный для эффективного управления сделками. Этот универсальный инструмент позволяет трейдерам быстро и точно устанавливать уровни тейк-профита, стоп-лосса и безубытка для нескольких открытых позиций. Основные функции Управление несколькими позициями Применение TP/SL ко всем открытым позициям текущего символа одновременно Интеллектуальная фильтрация позиций по символу Возможность пакетной модификации Технология Smart
FREE
Hidden SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Hidden SL-TP Manager for MT5 Protect Your Trades from Stop Hunting with Invisible SL/TP Levels Price: $30 USD What is Hidden SL-TP Manager? Hidden SL-TP Manager is an advanced MetaTrader 5 utility that creates invisible stop loss and take profit levels for your trades. While traditional SL/TP levels are visible to brokers and can potentially be targeted during market volatility, our stealth technology keeps your risk management strategy completely hidden. Key Features Complete Stealth Mode: Set
Lear to trade like institutions
Domantas Juodenis
Утилиты
This is not retail trading. I teach a professional, institutional-grade approach using Sierra Chart—one of the most powerful platforms available for serious traders. You’ll learn how to read true order flow through footprint charts, bid-ask analysis, volume, and real transaction data. This education focuses on how liquidity is actually placed and executed, how large participants enter and exit positions, and why price moves when it does. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or retail concep
Rectangle position changer MT5
Igor Zizek
4.5 (8)
Утилиты
Rectangle position changer   tool is used for precise/accurate rectangle positioning by time or price only.   You can move each side of rectangle separately with lines created around selected rectangle. This tool will replace classical grid because it is like dynamical chart grid for rectangle grid. This tool allows you to adjust your rectangles, from all 4 sides, with ease and makes your technical analysis that much faster. This tool is handy when corner points for changing rectangle position a
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Эксперты
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Initial Balance Indicator
Serhii Honcharov
Индикаторы
Initial Balance Indicator for MQL5 The Initial Balance Indicator is a powerful trading tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform that helps traders analyze market structure by marking the Initial Balance (IB) range of a trading session. This range is typically formed during the first X minutes of a trading session (e.g., the first hour in futures markets) and acts as a key reference for potential price movements. Key Features: Customizable Time Period: Define the exact start and end time for the
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Индикаторы
Quantum Channel Pro – революционный инструмент анализа волатильности с несколькими каналами, предназначенный для точного определения трендов, точек разворота и рыночного шума. Используя технологию адаптивных стандартных отклонений, индикатор динамически строит три ценовых канала (внутренний, средний и внешний), помогая трейдерам визуально оценивать состояние рынка и находить высоковероятные торговые возможности. Ключевые особенности: Три умных канала (1σ, 2σ, 3σ) Статистика вероятностей в реальн
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Scalper Pivot
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Индикаторы
Scalper Pivot detects respectable small reversal areas that can be used to mark repeatable opportunity windows. For M1 timeframe. Setup/inputs: First, set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, or XAUUSD to 0.1. Or select AUTO for autodetect common symbols. Set minimum and maximum range on pips, if you want scalp between 10 to 20 pips then set it to 10 and 20 respectively. Set detection window to any candle count you want. Set it too low or too high would be less accurate.
Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys MT5
Thi Ngo
5 (1)
Утилиты
This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts. For me,  it's more convenient and  faster  than clicking a button on the chart. You can set:  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.   Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use  (Note that not all combinations work).  Magic Number  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List  Close Pending orde
SP Market Profile MT5
Jonathas Silva
Индикаторы
Профиль рынка SafeProfit - это самый продвинутый индикатор отслеживания на рынке Форекс. Он был разработан для отслеживания рыночного профиля каждой сессии дня: азиатской, европейской и американской. С помощью этого индикатора вы будете работать в течение дня, улыбаясь ... точно зная, где находятся крупные игроки и в какой момент они собираются. Индикатор простой, быстрый и объективный, он отслеживает каждое движение крупных игроков в цене. Выйдите из 95% статистики, которая только проигрывает,
Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Индикаторы
Marks Market Imbalance / Improper Price Action / Fair Value Gaps on The Chart As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the I mbalance / I mproper P rice A ction / F air V alue G ap I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets are not functioning
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Утилиты
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв