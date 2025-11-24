SLSum
- Simon Buksek
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
SLSum is a simple on-chart utility that shows your total risk and reward across all open trades.
It helps you instantly see how much you are risking and what your potential reward is — perfect for manual traders and prop-firm challenges.
✔️ Features
-
Shows number of open trades
-
Total SL (money + %)
-
Total TP (money + %)
-
Automatic R:R ratio calculation
-
Works for current symbol only or all symbols
-
Clean multi-line on-chart display
-
Fast, lightweight, no chart clutter
⚙️ Inputs
-
Text color & font size
-
Corner position + X/Y offset
-
Line spacing
-
Use Balance or Equity for %
-
Only current symbol toggle
📌 Notes
-
This is a utility, NOT an EA that trades
-
Works with any broker and any asset
-
Supports manual trades + external EAs