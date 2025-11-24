Daily Volume Profile
- Göstergeler
- Giga Aptsiauri
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Daily Volume Profile (Multi-Day) for MT5
This indicator provides a clean, fast and highly optimized Daily Volume Profile for the last N days, updated automatically every minute without flickering or chart lag.
It draws full market structure: POC, VAH, VAL, Value Area, Day High/Low, Volume Distribution Buckets, and adapts dynamically to any timeframe using built-in shifting logic.
Key Features:
✔ Volume Profile for the last N days (configurable)
✔ True daily POC, VAH, VAL with automatic labels
✔ Day High/Low with dynamic shading
✔ Non-intrusive objects (back-layer drawing, minimal clutter)
✔ Auto-update every 60 seconds (EventSetTimer)
✔ Smart histogram scaling based on price volatility & volume
✔ Per-timeframe shift settings (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1)
Perfect for:
• Intraday / Swing traders
• Volume profile analysis
• Supply & demand levels
• Market structure mapping
• Fast charting without delays
Advantages:
• No repainting
• Zero CPU load
• No flicker when updating
• Clean, clear and professional visual display
If you use Volume Profile in your trading, this indicator gives the most stable and visually accurate daily volume zones — exactly where liquidity and price reaction levels appear.