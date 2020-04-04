Quantum Edge Oscillator limited

Overview

QuantumEdge Oscillator is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines advanced momentum analysis with sophisticated trend detection algorithms. This 30-day trial version provides full access to all features, allowing you to thoroughly test its capabilities in live market conditions before making a purchase decision.

Key Features

  • Dual-Signal System: Combines RSI moving average with smoothed ATR-based volatility bands

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Built-in support for higher timeframe analysis on any chart

  • Visual Alert System: Clear buy/sell arrows and histogram signals for easy identification

  • Flexible Alerts: Native, email, and push notification alerts for crossovers and level breaks

  • EA-Friendly: Dedicated buy/sell buffers for expert advisor integration

  • Customizable Parameters: Adjustable smoothing factor, alert levels, and visual styles

Trial Information

  • ⏰ 30-Day Full Featured Trial - All functionality included

  • 📊 Unlimited Symbols & Timeframes - Test across all markets

  • 🔔 Complete Alert System - All notification types active

  • 🤖 EA Integration Ready - Full buffer access for automated trading

  • 🔄 No Feature Restrictions - Identical to paid version

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)

  • Markets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

  • Input Parameters: Fully customizable

  • Visual Output: Dual-line oscillator with signal histograms

  • Alert Options: On-screen, email, push notifications

Ideal For

  • Swing traders seeking momentum confirmation

  • Day traders looking for clear entry/exit signals

  • Algorithmic traders needing reliable EA signals

  • Multi-timeframe analysts requiring higher TF confirmation

Note

This trial version will automatically expire 30 days after first use. Upon expiration, please purchase the full version from MQL5 Market to continue using QuantumEdge Oscillator. through this link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156267?source=Site+Profile#description

IMPORTANT NOTE

Trading involve significant risk always try new strategies on DEMO account first and only risk what you tolerate draw down are real in every strategies  always expect them to be high trading expert advises always advice a maximum lot size for 1000$ account to be 0.03 trade responsibly wisely and always keep the risk management first no strategies or tools are completely safe  
Рекомендуем также
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
VIP Support Resistance
Manh Toan Do
Индикаторы
The Advanced Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 leverages sophisticated pivot point detection algorithms to autonomously identify and visualize critical price levels on the chart. Utilizing a configurable pivot period (default: 20 bars) and data source (High/Low or Open/Close), it intelligently scans historical price action within a user-defined loopback window (default: 290 bars) to pinpoint pivot highs and lows with strict validation criteria for enhanced precision. Pivots are d
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Индикаторы
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает линии пивот, уровни максимума, минимума и закрытия предыдущего дня, а также минимум и максимум предыдущего часа. Нужно просто установить этот индикатор на график, чтобы отобразить все эти важные линии, нет необходимости настраивать множество отдельных индикаторов. Почему важны определенные линии Максимум и минимум предыдущего дня : эти уровни используются для торговли на дневном графике. Очень часто, если цена становится выше или ниже минимума/максимума предыдущего дня, про
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
Индикаторы
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Индикаторы
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
Pivot Points Buy Zones
Nils R M Peleman
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Points Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on   the   previous period's high, low, and close prices) , the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base th
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
SupportResistance MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Индикаторы
Support Resistance Indicator The "Support Resistance" indicator is a versatile tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels based on an underlying algorithm. These levels indicate price points where an asset historically experiences buying (support) or selling (resistance) pressure. The indicator allows traders to visualize these levels on their charts, making it easier to make informed decisions. All Products   |   Contact PARAMETERS: Timeframe : Users can select the
FREE
Forex Time Ext
Yuriy Ponyatov
Индикаторы
Расширенная версия индикатора для визуализации временных диапазонов ключевых торговых сессий: Азиатской, Европейской и Американской. Основным преимуществом данного индикатора является автоматическое построение профиля цены на торговую сессию.  Индикатор обладает функционалом настройки времени начала и окончания каждой торговой сессии, а также автоматическим определением временной зоны торгового сервера. Индикатора включают возможность работы с минимальной загрузкой процессора и экономии операти
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор рисует дневные линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике, а также уровень Pivot (уровень разворота). Адаптирован под работу в МТ5 Стандартный таймфрейм для расчета уровней поддержки и сопротивления - D1. Можно выбрать другие таймфреймы, согласно Вашей стратегии (например для M1-M15 оптимальный таймфрейм для расчетов - H1) Обновлена функция расчета уровней поддержки и сопротивления, в данном варианте расчетов учитываются уровни фибоначи, соответственно для каждого из таймфреймов. Пара
FREE
ATR Dynamic Pivot Signals Indicator
SkyBlue Fintech Solutions LLP
Индикаторы
Разблокируйте Точную Торговлю: Система Динамических Пивотов ATR Загрузите этот бесплатный индикатор ATR Pivot Signals и мгновенно получите преимущество над рыночным шумом. Это идеальный инструмент для трейдеров, которым нужны точки входа с высокой уверенностью, основанные на реальных разворотах рыночных колебаний , а не на догадках. Система ATR Pivot Signals — это инновационный технический индикатор, который использует Средний Истинный Диапазон (ATR) для динамической фильтрации волатильности, га
FREE
Time Candle with Sound Alert
Iwan Santoso
Индикаторы
Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
TS Time Remaining
Aurelio Manuel Peral Garcia
Индикаторы
TS Time Remaining - Indicador de Cuenta Regresiva para Velas en MetaTrader 5 El TS Time Remaining es un indicador gratuito diseñado para la plataforma MetaTrader 5 que permite a los traders visualizar en tiempo real el tiempo restante de la vela actual. Esta herramienta es especialmente útil para aquellos operadores que trabajan con estrategias basadas en la acción del precio y patrones de velas japonesas, ya que les permite anticiparse al cierre de la vela y tomar decisiones con mayor precisión
FREE
DailySessions
Davide Zunino
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
The indicator represents the session boxes for the Asian, European and American sessions. It is possible to change the time of each session, such as color. It is also possible to disable the display of each session. You will find in input parameters variables to modify in format hh:mm. In Colors tab you can change the color of boxes of each sessions. If you need some implementations please contact me.
FREE
Nexus Pivot Points
Mohammed Kaddour
Индикаторы
Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price. Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets. Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resist
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.91 (22)
Индикаторы
Ищете качественный индикатор точек разворота? Значит, PZ Pivot Points - это то, что вам нужно! Он строит уровни не только за текущий день. Он строит исторические уровни для проведения тестирования на истории Вы сами выбираете таймфрейм Цвета и размеры настраиваются Что такое "точки разворота"? Анализ точек разворота зачастую применяется совместно с расчетом уровней поддержки и сопротивления, как и в случае с анализом трендовых линий. При анализе точек разворота первые уровни поддержки и сопроти
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Индикаторы
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Better Moving Average MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4/MT5 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to crea
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Вы устали вручную рисовать уровни Фибоначчи на своих графиках? Вы ищете удобный и эффективный способ определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления в своей торговле? Не смотрите дальше!   Представляем DrawFib Pro, совершенный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который выполняет автоматические   уровни   Фибоначчи.       рисование на ваших графиках и предоставление своевременных предупреждений при нарушении этих уровней. С DrawFib Pro вы можете улучшить свои торговые стратегии, сэкономить время
FREE
Richchild Price Quarters Theory MT5 Evaluation
Ngonidzashe Jiji
Индикаторы
️ ВАЖНО: ОЦЕНОЧНАЯ ВЕРСИЯ - ОГРАНИЧЕННАЯ ПОДДЕРЖКА СИМВОЛОВ Данный индикатор доступен только для ОЦЕНКИ и поддерживает только: EURUSD Volatility 50 (1s) Index Индикатор не будет работать на других торговых символах. Индикатор Richchild Quarters Theory ОЦЕНКА Профессиональный инструмент анализа рыночной структуры Обзор Это профессиональный торговый индикатор, предназначенный для анализа рыночной структуры с использованием динамических расчетов диапазонов и анализа на основе четвертей. Индика
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Индикаторы
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
Индикаторы
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ - это индикатор, который отслеживает линии поддержки и сопротивления дня с использованием ставок Фибоначчи. Этот впечатляющий индикатор создает до 7 уровней поддержки и сопротивления через точку разворота с использованием ставок Фибоначчи. Замечательно, как цены уважают каждый уровень этой поддержки и сопротивления, где можно определить возможные точки входа / выхода из операции. Функции До 7 уровней поддержки и 7 уровней сопротивления Устанавливайте цвета уровней индивид
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
Support and Ressistance
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Индикаторы
Поддержка и Сопротивление Предыдущего Дня Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Тип: Пользовательский индикатор Отображение: Окно графика (наложение) Функции: Вычисляет уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе экстремумов предыдущего дня. Использует скользящее окно ( SampleWindowSize ) для анализа локального диапазона цен. Определяет зону поддержки , если текущая волатильность значительно ниже предыдущих максимумов. Определяет зону сопротивления , если цена торгуется выше предыдущих минимумов. Отображает 4
FREE
ContiStat MT5 Restricted
Matous Bartl
Индикаторы
ContiStat restricted - Free DEMO version of the ContiStat indicator Free version of the indicator is ment as DEMO of full paid version. Full functionality is available, however The indicator work only on M30 chart period . Find the ContiStat indicator for full functionality Brief description The ContiStat indicator calculate statistic frequency of green (up) and red (down) movement in the chart and determine movement dynamics (silver curve). There are two key parameters to understand the ContiSt
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.25 (12)
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в наш   паттерн ценовой волны   MT5 --(паттерн ABCD)-- Паттерн ABCD является мощным и широко используемым торговым паттерном в мире технического анализа. Это гармонический ценовой паттерн, который трейдеры используют для определения потенциальных возможностей покупки и продажи на рынке. С помощью паттерна ABCD трейдеры могут предвидеть потенциальное движение цены и принимать обоснованные решения о том, когда открывать и закрывать сделки. Версия советника:   Price Wave EA MT5
FREE
Strifor Pivot ATR Target
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Индикаторы
Strifor Pivot ATR Target Индикатор пивот-уровней с ATR-целями и аналитической панелью для MetaTrader 5 Strifor Pivot ATR Target — это инструмент для внутридневной и среднесрочной торговли, объединяющий классические пивот-уровни с динамическими целями по ATR и расширенной аналитической панелью. Индикатор помогает заранее оценивать торговый диапазон, вероятные зоны реакции цены и потенциал движения, исключая ручные расчёты и субъективные предположения. Основные возможности Автоматическое построени
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Другие продукты этого автора
Quantum Edge Oscillator
Laith
Индикаторы
Overview QuantumEdge Oscillator is the ultimate momentum and trend detection tool for serious traders. After extensive testing and refinement, this professional indicator delivers reliable signals across all market conditions and timeframes. Used by discretionary traders and algorithmic systems worldwide. Advanced Algorithm The indicator employs a sophisticated dual-layer approach: Primary Engine : Exponential moving average applied to RSI for smooth momentum tracking Volatility Adjustment : Smo
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв