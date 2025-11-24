Quantum Edge Oscillator limited
- Indicateurs
- Laith
- Version: 2.2
Overview
QuantumEdge Oscillator is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines advanced momentum analysis with sophisticated trend detection algorithms. This 30-day trial version provides full access to all features, allowing you to thoroughly test its capabilities in live market conditions before making a purchase decision.
Key Features
-
Dual-Signal System: Combines RSI moving average with smoothed ATR-based volatility bands
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Built-in support for higher timeframe analysis on any chart
-
Visual Alert System: Clear buy/sell arrows and histogram signals for easy identification
-
Flexible Alerts: Native, email, and push notification alerts for crossovers and level breaks
-
EA-Friendly: Dedicated buy/sell buffers for expert advisor integration
-
Customizable Parameters: Adjustable smoothing factor, alert levels, and visual styles
Trial Information
-
⏰ 30-Day Full Featured Trial - All functionality included
-
📊 Unlimited Symbols & Timeframes - Test across all markets
-
🔔 Complete Alert System - All notification types active
-
🤖 EA Integration Ready - Full buffer access for automated trading
-
🔄 No Feature Restrictions - Identical to paid version
Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)
-
Markets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
-
Input Parameters: Fully customizable
-
Visual Output: Dual-line oscillator with signal histograms
-
Alert Options: On-screen, email, push notifications
Ideal For
-
Swing traders seeking momentum confirmation
-
Day traders looking for clear entry/exit signals
-
Algorithmic traders needing reliable EA signals
-
Multi-timeframe analysts requiring higher TF confirmation
Note
This trial version will automatically expire 30 days after first use. Upon expiration, please purchase the full version from MQL5 Market to continue using QuantumEdge Oscillator. through this link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156267?source=Site+Profile#description
IMPORTANT NOTE