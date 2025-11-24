Quantum Edge Oscillator limited

Overview

QuantumEdge Oscillator is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines advanced momentum analysis with sophisticated trend detection algorithms. This 30-day trial version provides full access to all features, allowing you to thoroughly test its capabilities in live market conditions before making a purchase decision.

Key Features

  • Dual-Signal System: Combines RSI moving average with smoothed ATR-based volatility bands

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Built-in support for higher timeframe analysis on any chart

  • Visual Alert System: Clear buy/sell arrows and histogram signals for easy identification

  • Flexible Alerts: Native, email, and push notification alerts for crossovers and level breaks

  • EA-Friendly: Dedicated buy/sell buffers for expert advisor integration

  • Customizable Parameters: Adjustable smoothing factor, alert levels, and visual styles

Trial Information

  • ⏰ 30-Day Full Featured Trial - All functionality included

  • 📊 Unlimited Symbols & Timeframes - Test across all markets

  • 🔔 Complete Alert System - All notification types active

  • 🤖 EA Integration Ready - Full buffer access for automated trading

  • 🔄 No Feature Restrictions - Identical to paid version

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)

  • Markets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

  • Input Parameters: Fully customizable

  • Visual Output: Dual-line oscillator with signal histograms

  • Alert Options: On-screen, email, push notifications

Ideal For

  • Swing traders seeking momentum confirmation

  • Day traders looking for clear entry/exit signals

  • Algorithmic traders needing reliable EA signals

  • Multi-timeframe analysts requiring higher TF confirmation

Note

This trial version will automatically expire 30 days after first use. Upon expiration, please purchase the full version from MQL5 Market to continue using QuantumEdge Oscillator. through this link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156267?source=Site+Profile#description

IMPORTANT NOTE

Trading involve significant risk always try new strategies on DEMO account first and only risk what you tolerate draw down are real in every strategies  always expect them to be high trading expert advises always advice a maximum lot size for 1000$ account to be 0.03 trade responsibly wisely and always keep the risk management first no strategies or tools are completely safe  
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Quantum Edge Oscillator
Laith
Göstergeler
Overview QuantumEdge Oscillator is the ultimate momentum and trend detection tool for serious traders. After extensive testing and refinement, this professional indicator delivers reliable signals across all market conditions and timeframes. Used by discretionary traders and algorithmic systems worldwide. Advanced Algorithm The indicator employs a sophisticated dual-layer approach: Primary Engine : Exponential moving average applied to RSI for smooth momentum tracking Volatility Adjustment : Smo
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt