SpreadyTripleEdge

This is a Multi Currency Forex Robot and it executes trades for all supported pairs from 1 chart. After lot of research and live test with several broker and settings, this version is released. This is a Passive income forex robot which is designed to generate monthly consistent profit. Price can be increase anytime (Update coming soon with over 20 Pairs currency)

Live Trading Results:

Check several live account using Investor Login and FXBlue (profit 30%-50%/month of initial investment). Click here

 

Special offer: 3 Months FREE VPS. Click here for details 


Exclusive Feature:

There is no EA in this marketplace with the following great combination of features. Almost every EA in this marketplace, stop loss is higher than take profit which is not sustainable for long term. Proprietary algorithm is the strength of this EA.  

 

·       RISK : REWARD = 1:3 Per Trade

 

Standard Features :

Plug-N-Play : No optimization required, No set file required

Order closes based on hidden stop loss to avoid manipulation by broker

No new order during high impacted news

No new order during open-close time of broker

Trend following EA (trend is friend for trading)

  

The following dangerous methods are not a part of this EA:

No Martingale

No Grid

No Averaging

No Hedging

No dangerous methods of money management are used

 

 Information:

Pairs : 7 Pairs

Timeframe: M5

Minimum trade risk per order : 10$

Leverage: 1:1 or higher but it is recommended 1:500 or higher

Recommended minimum deposit 500$ or 5$ in Cent account

Type of account: Standard

 

How to Start the EA:

Open EURUSD 5M chart and connect the EA. ( Back test is not possible using MT4 because it is multi currency forex robot). 

 

Future Updates:

Next update will be configured for 20-30 pairs. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.


Some extra information about this Forex Robot:

  • This forex robot trading is 100% transparent. You might see some EA has signal which did very good profit that is mostly manipulated and they will not allow verifying trading result using Login to their trading account. But we supplied several trading account with login details to verify live performance from 22 October 2025.
  • You can see, there is no bad rating or review because all clients are happy who bought this EA. All the good rating and review are 100% fake in this website. 
  • For most of the EA, at first you have to do back test which is totally non reliable for live trading. But for this EA, you do not need to do any back test. Also, after buying the EA, you have to run in DEMO account for few weeks to see how it works then you can use for REAL account, but for this EA, you don’t need to waste time because you can login to our supplied live account and see previous few weeks trade and you can start this EA in real account immediately after buying IT.
  • Prop firm : You can use this EA for Prop firm which allow news trading and doesn’t require to close trade during weekend. Check our  500k Prop trading performance by login to the account.

How this robot works:  There are 2 parts inside this forex robot. One part does the trading activities and another part generate signal based on the Algorithm. Signal generator checks every time after a new 5M candle generated on the screen and if, it detect there is a possible strong trend then it open 1 trade and if the trend continue then it open another trade after 5 minute.  For every signal, it open 1-2 trade for a symbol. But if several signal generated then it can open several trade at the same time for 1 symbol. Every order is protected using hidden Stop loss but Take Profit is visible. It has several built in settings; the difference between different setting is, risk management; each settings has different breakeven Stop Loss and it might close all trade if there is a certain level in profit or possible trend reversal possibility. You can login to the supplied several live account and check last few weeks trades to understand properly.



