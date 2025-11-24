Spready TripleEdge – User Manual with Live Monitoring Account

Special Notice : Check this page again after few days to verify the performance of updated version of this Forex Robot which will trade for 20+ pairs.





................................................................................................... ⚠️ How to setup this Forex Robot: Open EURUSD 5M Chart Enable “AutoTrading” Connect the EA to the chart and press OK Watch this video on Youtube

⚠️ Input configuration:

Default settings is, Risk per trade = 10$ and Settings = 6 if you have balance 500$ or more (in current version setting 6 is less risk and profitable) There are only 2 input

Risk Per Trade : This is the amount will be risk for each trade. For every 500$ initial balance type 10$ for medium risk. But if you want very low risk then start with 1000$.

Settings : There are 6 settings. You have to type between 1-6 settings. If there is small trend then setting 1 will generate good profit and setting 6 will generate good profit if the trend is very strong. Check below Live trading results for different settings and decide which settings you want to use. One setting can be use for One MT4 account. If you want to use all 6 setting then create 6 MT4 account, each with initial balance 500$ or more and then connect the EA for each MT4 account and specify setting.

Leverage requirement: This EA can be use for 1:1 leverage then it will require higher initial balance. So, it is recommended to use 1:500 or higher leverage if you want to use this EA with initial balance from 500$.

Pairs : This EA is configured for 7 pairs. All these 7 pairs should be exactly like below. Some broker uses some extra character, in that case EA will not open any order for that pair. Most of the Forex broker uses pair name similar to below:

EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDJPY , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , XAUUSD

Forex Broker Server Time : Most of the MT4 Forex broker server time is EET time zone. It is recommended to use any broker with EET server time to get better performance but EA can work in any Broker with different time zone. Below, top Forex broker list is given which uses EET server time.

Live Monitoring Account:

Login to MT4 using the following login and password to verify trading or click FXBlue link to check trades. Password can be updated anytime; visit this page to get latest password to login MT4 account.

[ This Forex robot is a trend following robot. Last few days it was doing losses because of holiday season and there was no strong trend. So, it is paused now. It will be activated after this holiday season with updated version, probably for over 20 pairs instead of 7 pairs. Price will be increase definitely for update version ]

Trading started from 22 October 2025.

Initial Balance : 1000 $

MT4 Server : CapitalPointTrading-Demo05 (Broker : IC Markets/IC Trading)

(This Forex robot is a passive income forex robot, so it is recommended to withdraw profit every month)

Settings Risk Per Trade Login Password FxBlue Link Average Monthly Profit ( until 12-12-2025) 1 20 $ 55036613

ForxAnalytics@2025 Link1

Not applicable (Negative balance) 2 20 $ 55036614

ForxAnalytics@2025 Link2

023 $ 3 20 $ 55036615

ForxAnalytics@2025 Link3

194 $ 4 20 $ 55036616 ForxAnalytics@2025 Link4 374 $ 5 20 $ 55036617 ForxAnalytics@2025 Link5 421 $ 6 20 $ 55037089 ForxAnalytics@2025 Link6 383 $

Prop Trading :

(Based on the following 2 account, you can decide your settings based on your initial balance for the Prop firm trading or if you want to use it for high initial balance.)

Settings Risk Per Trade Initial Balance Login Password FxBlue Link Average Monthly Profit ( until 12-12-2025) 3-4 20 $ 5k $ 55036716 ForxAnalytics@2025 Link5K

1285 $ 3-4 10 0 $ 500k $ 55036680 ForxAnalytics@2025 Link500K



FREE VPS Conditions:

If you register with our partner broker using our affiliated link then you will get 3 months FREE VPS+ Free Forex robot update. Follow the following steps.

Step 1 Get the EA from this marketplace Step 2 Visit below link and Register Forex account via clicking over any forex broker link (If you already have account with them then use a different email to create new account; we can verify if you register via clicking our affiliated link ). https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765570 Step 3 Create 1 or more REAL account and deposit 1000$ or more to each account (MT4, Standard Account, Leverage 1:500 or higher). Step 4 Send the following information via Telegram or message. MT4 Server, Login, Password.

After getting all these information, we will activate forex robot to your account using our VPS with low risk settings which is risk per trade = 20$ and settings = 3. You just monitor account using your mobile MT4 App. We will inform you few days before VPS expiry date and then you can use your VPS for trading.

Recommendations: It is recommended to use this EA for 5 different MT4 account, each account with 1000$ and apply 5 different settings. On average each setting generate 200$ monthly profit; which means total 1000$ monthly profit using 5 different account. This is an excellent passive income. If you don’t have confidence then first month use it in DEMO account.







