Sajiro 2S2B Trend Following EA

Overview

SAJIRO 2S2B is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on a dual-Moving Average trend-following model.

The EA identifies market direction using a fast MA and a slow MA, allowing it to enter trades only in the trend direction while avoiding sideways momentum.

The system is designed for traders who prefer structured, technical, rule-based entries with optional risk-enhancement tools such as adaptive martingale and trailing stop management.

Core Logic

Trend Detection:

The EA analyzes the crossover and angle strength of two Moving Averages to determine whether an uptrend or downtrend is active.

Directional Entries:

Orders are opened only in the direction of the confirmed trend, reducing unnecessary exposure during consolidation.

Dynamic Filters:

Multiple internal filters evaluate candle strength, MA slope, and market volatility before allowing a new entry.

Trade Management:

The EA uses an optional trailing stop function, break-even mechanism, and customizable exit rules, allowing traders to adapt the EA to different market conditions.

Key Features

Trend-following MA strategy

Works on all major pairs and XAUUSD

Optional martingale recovery module

Optional trailing stop and break-even

Customizable lot sizing (Fixed / Multiplier / Auto)

Low-spread and ECN-friendly logic

No arbitrage, no grid, no scalping

Easy to configure and suitable for new users

Inputs Overview

MA Fast Period

MA Slow Period

Trend Entry Settings

Stop Loss / Take Profit

Trailing Stop Parameters

Break-Even Options

Martingale On/Off

Lot Size and Risk Options

Trading Time Filter

A fully parameterized input structure allows the user to customize the EA for multiple market conditions.

Recommended Settings

Pairs: XAUUSD

Timeframes: 1M,5M,M15

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Minimum Balance: 500–1000 USD (risk-dependent)

Backtesting Notes

The EA should be tested on the same spread and commission settings used by your broker.

For accurate modeling, it is recommended to test with Every tick based on real ticks mode.

Important

SAJIRO 2S2B does not guarantee profits and should be used with proper risk management.

Market conditions change, so optimizing settings for different instruments and timeframes is recommended.