Sajiro Copier Pro Master Slave Copier for MT5
- Utilities
- Ahsan Ullah
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
CSV Sync | Reverse Mode | Pending Sync | Partial Close Engine | Consecutive Loss Filter (A1)
Lightning-Fast | Ultra-Stable | Professional-Grade Trade Replication
Sajiro Copier Pro is a high-speed, file-based trade copier that mirrors trades from one MT5 account (Master) to multiple MT5 accounts (Slave) with ultra-low latency, precision, and prop-firm-safe consistency.
Perfect for signal services, MAM setups, multi-account trading, and prop challenges.
🔥 1. Ultra-Fast File-Based Sync (CSV Engine)
✔ Master updates every 50–250 ms
✔ Slave syncs instantly
✔ Broker-independent
✔ VPS-stable architecture
🔄 2. MASTER / SLAVE Dual Mode
✔ Unlimited slave accounts
✔ No configuration needed
✔ Real-time replication
🔁 3. Reverse Trading Mode
✔ Buy → Sell
✔ Sell → Buy
✔ Pending orders auto-converted
Perfect for hedge-based strategies.
📊 4. Advanced Lot Handling
✔ Same Lot
✔ Lot Multiplier
✔ Fixed Lot
✔ Fully broker-compliant volume normalization
📝 5. Pending Order Synchronization
✔ Buy/Sell Limit
✔ Buy/Sell Stop
✔ Stop Limit
✔ Auto Modify + Auto Delete logic
✂ 6. Smart Partial Close Engine
Two modes:
Mirror Percentage:
Master closes 20% → Slave closes 20%.
Full Close on First Partial:
Master first partial close → Slave closes entire position.
⚠ 7. Consecutive Loss Filter (A1 Mode)
Copy trades only after Master hits N consecutive losses.
Excellent for Grid, Martingale, Recovery, and Mean-Reversion systems.
🔒 8. Auto Safety Sync
✔ Automatically closes slave trades when removed on master
✔ No ghost trades
✔ No desynchronization
🔗 9. Symbol Mapping Engine
Supports different broker symbol formats:
XAUUSD = XAUUSD.a , US30 = US30.cash , BTCUSD = BTCUSD.m
📟 10. Clean On-Chart Real-Time Dashboard
Displays:
✔ Mode & Status
✔ Reverse Mode
✔ Partial Close Status
✔ Loss Streak
✔ Last Master Update
✔ Copy Allowed = YES/NO
✔ Timer ms
✔ Prop Firm Traders
✔ Signal Providers
✔ MAM / PAMM Managers
✔ Manual + EA Hybrid Traders
✔ High-Frequency Scalpers
✔ Grid / Martingale Systems
-
Attach EA on Master → Set to MASTER
-
Attach EA on Slave → Set to SLAVE
-
Use same CSV file name
-
Trading sync starts automatically
