Swing Structure pro
- Indicators
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
This is SMC rules based swing structure tool wich help you to analyze the swing points and stay up-to-date about market structure in real time for batter trade decisions making about buy sell its easy to use and great thing is this you dont need to do any manual drawing for this it will auto analyzes the chart key swing points and print labels on it to know the exact level and about it with a tiny dot its bullish or bearish swing