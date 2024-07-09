BOS CHoCH and FVG

Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA.

Key Features:

  1. Pattern Recognition:
    • Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)
    • Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points
    • Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns
  2. Versatile Application:
    • Optimized for candlestick charts
    • Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument
  3. Real-Time and Historical Analysis:
    • Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data
    • Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis
  4. Visual Representation:
    • Draws rectangles to highlight significant areas on the chart
    • Labels BOS and CHoCH patterns with clear lines for easy identification
  5. Standalone Functionality:
    • Operates as an independent tool, easily integrated into your existing trading setup
  6. User-Friendly Interface:
    • Intuitive design for traders of all experience levels
    • Clear visual cues to quickly interpret market structures

This indicator serves as your advanced assistant in technical analysis, helping you identify potential trading opportunities across various timeframes and market conditions. By clearly marking FVGs, BOS points, and CHoCH patterns, it provides valuable insights into market structure and potential trend changes, empowering you to make more strategic trading decisions.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
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ereategui
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75_BANANA
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idiamond
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