Gold Trend Follower is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold).

It follows the higher timeframe trend and looks for trading opportunities on lower timeframes using price action confluence with bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns.

The EA determines the dominant market trend from a higher timeframe (e.g. H1 or H4).

Once the higher timeframe direction is confirmed, it shifts to a lower timeframe (M5 or M15) to identify engulfing candlestick setups in the same direction as the main trend.

This approach filters out counter-trend signals and focuses on high-probability continuation setups.