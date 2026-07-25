Aurum AI Gold Scalper

Aurum AI - Dual-Agent Neural Network for Gold (XAUUSD)



Welcome to the future of Gold algorithmic trading. Forget traditional, lagging indicators. Aurum AI is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by a dual-agent artificial intelligence system, it combines Deep Learning with Advanced Reinforcement Learning. This EA doesn't just react to the market—it understands the deep mechanics of Gold.



Built for professional traders, Aurum AI processes market data through complex neural networks and executes trades locally with millisecond precision.



The Core Logic: A Tale of Two Agents Our architecture is divided into two highly specialized AI agents, working in perfect synchronization:



1. The Analyst (GNN):

Traditional indicators rely on lagging data. Our Graph Neural Network (GNN) maps complex, real-time market structures to identify hidden correlations and institutional footprints before retail volume enters.



2. The Executor (PPO):

Recognizing patterns isn't enough. Using Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO), this agent dynamically adapts to current volatility. It ignores static "overbought/oversold" lines to calculate the absolute optimal entry point.



Execution:

ONNX Terminal Integration We integrated these Python-trained models directly into MetaTrader 5 using ONNX.

Zero Latency: The compiled AI runs locally on your machine for millisecond precision.

Instant Reaction: No web requests or API delays. Experience flawless, real-time execution for high-frequency market movements.

Our support is available here 24/7 for Your Assistant.





Key features:

100% Data-Driven: No emotional trading, no grid/martingale, and no outdated technical indicators.



Professional Gold Scalping: The robot is designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping, focusing on fast market reactions and short term price movements.



M1 & M5 Timeframes: Optimization Aurum Ai Intelligence is fully optimized for the M1 & M5 timeframes, ensuring precise execution in fast moving market conditions.



News Filter Protection: Build-in news Protection helps avoid trading during high impact economic events and unstable market conditions.



Risk Control: Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.



Daily Drawdown Protection: Daily Drawdown settings allow traders to control account exposure and trading limits.



Trailing Stop: Built in Trailing Stop functionality helps secure profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor or use the automated TS.



Trading Panel: Built in trading panel with real time trading statistics and information.



Information:

Pairs: XAUUSD

Timeframes: M1 & M5

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum deposit: $400

Minimum Leverage: 1:500 up to 1:1000 ( Note: If you have Minimum Deposit then use 1:500 Leverage )

Account type: Hedging, Zero, RAW, & ECN.



AURUM Ai Intelligence - Frequently Asked Questions



1) What makes Aurum Ai different from other trading robots?

Unlike standard robots that rely on rigid, lagging indicators, Aurum AI uses a advanced dual-agent system (GNN + PPO) to map hidden market connections and adapt dynamically to Gold volatility.By integrating these models directly into the terminal via ONNX, it executes trades locally with millisecond precision, completely eliminating cloud latency.



2) Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?

No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to set the lot size and Daily Drawdown. All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trade management is handled automatically.



3) Which markets does Aurum Ai Intelligence support?

The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile markets.



4) What timeframe should I use?

Aurum Ai Intelligence is designed to operate on the M1 & M5 timeframes, allowing the system to react quickly to short term market opportunities.



5) Does the robot trade fully automatically?

Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market conditions and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.



6) How does trade management work?

The robot uses flexible and controlled trade management:

-configurable Take Profit

- configurable Stop Loss

- built in Trailing Stop

- maximum positions control





7) Can I customize the settings?

Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, Trailing Stop Distance, and Daily Drawdown protection.



8) Can I use AURUM Ai Intelligence with any broker?

Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5. Low spread accounts are highly recommended for best performance.



9) Will I receive updates?

Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.



10) What do I receive after purchase?

After purchase, you will receive:- access to AURUM Ai Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

- full manual in PDF File

- access to private 24/7 support