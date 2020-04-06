Gold Trend Follower

Gold Trend Follower is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold).
It follows the higher timeframe trend and looks for trading opportunities on lower timeframes using price action confluence with bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • The EA determines the dominant market trend from a higher timeframe (e.g. H1 or H4).

  • Once the higher timeframe direction is confirmed, it shifts to a lower timeframe (M5 or M15) to identify engulfing candlestick setups in the same direction as the main trend.

  • This approach filters out counter-trend signals and focuses on high-probability continuation setups.

  • Each trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for risk control.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Multi-timeframe trend analysis

  • Engulfing candlestick pattern detection for precise entries

  • Automatic risk management per trade

  • Optional trailing stop function

  • Works on both hedging and netting account types

  • Compatible with all brokers supporting XAUUSD

📊 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M5 or M15

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw spread

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 or more

  • Execution: VPS recommended for 24/7 trading

⚠️ Notes

  • The EA does not use grid, martingale, or arbitrage methods.

  • No external DLLs or additional indicators are required.

  • Always test and optimize before using on a live account.


