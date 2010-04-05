Elsna ATR MT5
- インディケータ
- Raymond Edusei
- バージョン: 2.10
- アップデート済み: 8 12月 2025
The Elsna ATR is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines two key features into one clean chart overlay:
-
Average True Range (ATR) Display
-
Calculates the current ATR value for the selected period (default = 14).
-
Can show the value in pips or price units.
-
Candle Countdown Timer
-
Displays a live countdown showing how much time remains until the current candle closes.
-
Updates every second, even when the market is quiet.