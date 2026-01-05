Trade Data Logger

TradeDataLogger - Essential Data Collection Tool for Professional Trading Analytics Suite EA

TradeDataLogger is a powerful MQL5 utility designed to seamlessly integrate with the Professional Trading Analytics Suite, enabling comprehensive analysis of your trading performance. This tool automatically captures and logs critical trading data from your MetaTrader 5 platform, making it ready for in-depth analysis and visualization.

The logger systematically records all essential trading metrics including entry and exit points, position sizes, profit/loss data, trade duration, market conditions, and custom indicators. By maintaining a detailed historical record of your trading activity, TradeDataLogger creates the foundation for professional-grade analytics and strategy optimization.

Key features include automated data collection in real-time, customizable logging parameters, efficient storage format, and full compatibility with the Professional Trading Analytics Suite for advanced statistical analysis and performance reporting.

Whether you're a professional trader seeking to refine your strategy or a trading firm requiring comprehensive audit trails, TradeDataLogger provides the reliable data infrastructure needed for serious trading analytics.





Here are all parameters:

1. Ticket

2. CreateTime

3. ActionTime

4. Symbol

5. Magic

6. Comment

7. OrderType

8. Volume

9. Price

10. StopLoss

11. TakeProfit

12. ClosePrice

13. Profit

14. Swap

15. Commission

16. Fee

17. NetProfit

18. Points (абсолютна стойност)

19. PointsSigned (със знак)

20. ChangePercent

21. DurationMin

22. ActionReason

23. SignalType (FIXED: премахната дублираната openPrice)

24. SignalAge

25. SpreadPoints

26. MarketCondition

27. RiskPercent

28. MaxPosSize

29. AccountBalance

30. ADX_Timeframe

31. ADX_Period

32. ATR_Timeframe

33. ATR_Period

34. RSI_Timeframe

35. RSI_Period

36. MA_Timeframe

37. MA_Period

38. MA_Method

39. Choppiness_Timeframe

40. Choppiness_Period

41. ADX_Open

42. ADX_PlusDI_Open

43. ADX_MinusDI_Open

44. ATR_Open

45. RSI_Open

46. MA_Open

47. Choppiness_Open

48. ADX_Close

49. ADX_PlusDI_Close

50. ADX_MinusDI_Close

51. ATR_Close

52. RSI_Close

53. MA_Close

54. Choppiness_Close