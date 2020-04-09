Trade Data Logger
- Utilitários
- Atanas Kolev
- Versão: 1.25
- Atualizado: 5 janeiro 2026
- Ativações: 5
TradeDataLogger - Essential Data Collection Tool for Professional Trading Analytics Suite EA
TradeDataLogger is a powerful MQL5 utility designed to seamlessly integrate with the Professional Trading Analytics Suite, enabling comprehensive analysis of your trading performance. This tool automatically captures and logs critical trading data from your MetaTrader 5 platform, making it ready for in-depth analysis and visualization.
The logger systematically records all essential trading metrics including entry and exit points, position sizes, profit/loss data, trade duration, market conditions, and custom indicators. By maintaining a detailed historical record of your trading activity, TradeDataLogger creates the foundation for professional-grade analytics and strategy optimization.
Key features include automated data collection in real-time, customizable logging parameters, efficient storage format, and full compatibility with the Professional Trading Analytics Suite for advanced statistical analysis and performance reporting.
Whether you're a professional trader seeking to refine your strategy or a trading firm requiring comprehensive audit trails, TradeDataLogger provides the reliable data infrastructure needed for serious trading analytics.
Here are all parameters:
1. Ticket
2. CreateTime
3. ActionTime
4. Symbol
5. Magic
6. Comment
7. OrderType
8. Volume
9. Price
10. StopLoss
11. TakeProfit
12. ClosePrice
13. Profit
14. Swap
15. Commission
16. Fee
17. NetProfit
18. Points (абсолютна стойност)
19. PointsSigned (със знак)
20. ChangePercent
21. DurationMin
22. ActionReason
23. SignalType (FIXED: премахната дублираната openPrice)
24. SignalAge
25. SpreadPoints
26. MarketCondition
27. RiskPercent
28. MaxPosSize
29. AccountBalance
30. ADX_Timeframe
31. ADX_Period
32. ATR_Timeframe
33. ATR_Period
34. RSI_Timeframe
35. RSI_Period
36. MA_Timeframe
37. MA_Period
38. MA_Method
39. Choppiness_Timeframe
40. Choppiness_Period
41. ADX_Open
42. ADX_PlusDI_Open
43. ADX_MinusDI_Open
44. ATR_Open
45. RSI_Open
46. MA_Open
47. Choppiness_Open
48. ADX_Close
49. ADX_PlusDI_Close
50. ADX_MinusDI_Close
51. ATR_Close
52. RSI_Close
53. MA_Close
54. Choppiness_Close