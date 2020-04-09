Trade Data Logger

TradeDataLogger - Essential Data Collection Tool for Professional Trading Analytics Suite EA

TradeDataLogger is a powerful MQL5 utility designed to seamlessly integrate with the Professional Trading Analytics Suite, enabling comprehensive analysis of your trading performance. This tool automatically captures and logs critical trading data from your MetaTrader 5 platform, making it ready for in-depth analysis and visualization.

The logger systematically records all essential trading metrics including entry and exit points, position sizes, profit/loss data, trade duration, market conditions, and custom indicators. By maintaining a detailed historical record of your trading activity, TradeDataLogger creates the foundation for professional-grade analytics and strategy optimization.

Key features include automated data collection in real-time, customizable logging parameters, efficient storage format, and full compatibility with the Professional Trading Analytics Suite for advanced statistical analysis and performance reporting.

Whether you're a professional trader seeking to refine your strategy or a trading firm requiring comprehensive audit trails, TradeDataLogger provides the reliable data infrastructure needed for serious trading analytics.


Here are all parameters:

      1. Ticket

      2. CreateTime

      3. ActionTime

      4. Symbol

      5. Magic

      6. Comment

      7. OrderType

      8. Volume

      9. Price

      10. StopLoss

      11. TakeProfit

      12. ClosePrice

      13. Profit

      14. Swap

      15. Commission

      16. Fee

      17. NetProfit

      18. Points (абсолютна стойност)

      19. PointsSigned (със знак)

      20. ChangePercent

      21. DurationMin

      22. ActionReason

      23. SignalType (FIXED: премахната дублираната openPrice)

      24. SignalAge

      25. SpreadPoints

      26. MarketCondition

      27. RiskPercent

      28. MaxPosSize

      29. AccountBalance

      30. ADX_Timeframe

      31. ADX_Period

      32. ATR_Timeframe

      33. ATR_Period

      34. RSI_Timeframe

      35. RSI_Period

      36. MA_Timeframe

      37. MA_Period

      38. MA_Method

      39. Choppiness_Timeframe

      40. Choppiness_Period

      41. ADX_Open

      42. ADX_PlusDI_Open

      43. ADX_MinusDI_Open

      44. ATR_Open

      45. RSI_Open

      46. MA_Open

      47. Choppiness_Open

      48. ADX_Close

      49. ADX_PlusDI_Close

      50. ADX_MinusDI_Close

      51. ATR_Close

      52. RSI_Close

      53. MA_Close

      54. Choppiness_Close


Mais do autor
Professional Trading Analytics Suite
Atanas Kolev
5 (1)
Utilitários
Professional Trading Analytics Suite v6.00 The Ultimate MT5 Performance & Risk Management Dashboard Transform your trading with institutional-grade analytics, real-time monitoring, and sophisticated risk management tools used by professional traders and fund managers. Key Features 17+ Advanced Visualizations 7 Professional Profit Curves: Raw P&L, Net P&L, Balance, Drawdown, Risk-Adjusted, Rolling Performance, Multi-View Indicator Analysis (NEW!): Visualize performance correlation with ADX
