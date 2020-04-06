SMC Precision Scalper MT5

Prochlorococcus Kaloyan Ivanov Experts

This Expert Advisor is plug-and-play and optimized for USD/JPY. Added the ability to choose what Leverage To Use also some fine tuning. Now is on the lowest Price possible. Please make sure that the correct UTC time zone is set in the input parameters so the EA can accurately determine the time in different locations. Other currency pairs may be added in the future, but so far, the best results have been achieved on USD/JPY. The lot size is calculated as a percentage of the account balance. You