SMC Precision Scalper MT5
- Experts
- Jing Zhi Sia
- Version: 10.0
- Activations: 5
SMC Precision Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and Indices.
Unlike dangerous "Grid" or "Martingale" bots that blow accounts, this EA uses pure Price Action logic based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It identifies valid market structure breakouts and trades with the trend.
How It Works:
-
Structure Mapping: The EA automatically detects the 20-candle High/Low structure tunnel.
-
Trend Filter: A built-in 200 EMA filter ensures trades are only taken in the direction of the long-term trend (No counter-trend trading).
-
Breakout Confirmation: Trades are executed only when a candle closes past the structure, preventing fake-outs.
-
Sniper Exits: Uses a dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the trend moves.
Key Features:
-
No Martingale / No Grid: Every trade has a Stop Loss.
-
Prop Firm Ready: Low drawdown logic makes it suitable for funding challenges.
-
Set & Forget: Fully automated execution.
Recommendations:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) - Highly Recommended
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (Low spreads are essential for scalping).
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 ($500+ Recommended).
Inputs:
-
FixedLotSize : 0.01 (Default). Increase based on risk.
-
UseTrendFilter : true (Keeps you on the right side of the market).