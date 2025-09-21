MT4Phoenix — Multi-Timeframe Breakout Expert Advisor (MetaTrader 4)

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD

MT4Phoenix automates a simple continuation approach. It evaluates a higher timeframe for directional bias and waits for a breakout signal on a lower timeframe. Orders are placed with predefined risk and a selected exit method.

How It Operates (Overview)

Bias check (higher timeframe): an EMA relationship defines when long exposure is permitted. Entry check (execution timeframe): a recent swing level is identified; a breakout beyond that level enables an entry. Risk sizing: position volume is derived from the chosen per-trade risk and the calculated stop distance, with broker volume steps respected. Exit management: choose between a volatility-based target or a rule-based close when the EMA relationship turns against the position. Optional trailing stop and partial close are available.

Main Features

Timeframes: separate selections for bias and execution.

separate selections for bias and execution. Entries: breakout above a recent swing level when bias allows.

breakout above a recent swing level when bias allows. Exits: ATR target (user-defined multiplier), or EMA-based close on the selected timeframe. Optional trailing stop: ATR, percent, or points. Optional partial profit at an R-multiple.

Risk controls: fixed-amount or percent-of-balance risk; min/max lots; spread and margin checks; broker stops/freeze-level handling.

fixed-amount or percent-of-balance risk; min/max lots; spread and margin checks; broker stops/freeze-level handling. Logging: bar events, bias state, entry/exit checks, and trade results are written to the Experts log for review.

Inputs (Summary)

Risk: fixed amount or % of balance; minimum/maximum lots.

fixed amount or % of balance; minimum/maximum lots. MAs: fast/slow EMA periods; bias and entry timeframes.

fast/slow EMA periods; bias and entry timeframes. ATR: period and multipliers for SL/TP and trailing, if selected.

period and multipliers for SL/TP and trailing, if selected. Structure: lookback and window for swing detection.

lookback and window for swing detection. Trade management: trailing mode and parameters; partial take-profit R-multiple and percent; optional daily risk limit and cooldown.

trailing mode and parameters; partial take-profit R-multiple and percent; optional daily risk limit and cooldown. Broker constraints: stops level, freeze level, margin check.

Recommended Starting Template (Example) - XAUUSD

Parameter Value RiskType Risk_Percent ( >1% == Aggressive) FixedRisk 50 PercentRisk 5 EMAPeriodFast 12 EMAPeriodSlow 21 TPMode EMA Slow > EMA Fast on entry timeframe SLMode Fast EMA on bias timeframe ATR-Period 14 TP-ATR-Multiplier 2.0 SL-ATR-Multiplier 1.5 SwingLookback 10 SwingWindow 3 MinLot 0.01 Maxlot 100 BiasTimeframe 1 Hour EntryTimeframe 30 Minutes TrailingStopMode Trail_Percent TrailingStopRMultiple 1.0 TrailingStopATRMultiplier 1.0 TrailingStopPercent 1.0 TrailingStopPoints 400 UseDailyRiskManagement false DailyRiskPercent 1.0 UseCooldown true CooldownBars 2 UsePartialProfit false PartialProfitRMultiple 2.0 PartialProfitPercent 50.0

Testing and Deployment

Strategy Tester: evaluate on your chosen symbols and periods.

evaluate on your chosen symbols and periods. Forward testing: use a demo environment to observe execution and slippage with your broker.

use a demo environment to observe execution and slippage with your broker. Parameters: adjust risk, exit mode, and swing settings to match the instrument and your risk policy.

adjust risk, exit mode, and swing settings to match the instrument and your risk policy. Language: all input names, messages, and screenshots are provided in English.

Important Notes

No profit is guaranteed. Results will vary across instruments, brokers, and market conditions.

Backtest results are not real trading results.

The EA does not collect personal data and does not use third-party licensing, accounting, or update systems.

Product support is available via the MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messages.

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves risk, including the risk of loss. Use risk limits that are appropriate for your account. Review logs and settings periodically.