MT5BTCPro
- Experts
- Stephanos Massouras
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 27 October 2025
- Activations: 5
MT5BTCPro — EMA Crossover Expert Advisor
Free Only For A Couple Days. Starting November 1st the price will be 30$ & will increase by 30$ every 5 purchases. Final price $499
Recommended Symbols: BTCUSD - 30 Minutes Timeframe
MT5BTCPro automates a clean trend-following approach using a fast/slow EMA crossover on the current chart timeframe. It sizes risk per trade (fixed $ or % of balance), places a volatility-based stop, and manages exits via rule-based reversals, optional trailing stop, and optional partial profit.
How It Operates (Overview)
- Signal: Entry on fast EMA crossing the slow EMA (long on cross up, short on cross down).
- Initial Stop: SL is placed using ATR × multiplier, automatically adjusted to broker stops/freeze levels.
- Risk Sizing: Position volume is derived from chosen per-trade risk and SL distance, with broker lot step/min/max and margin checks respected.
- Exit Management: Position can close on opposite EMA cross. Optional trailing (ATR/percent/points) and optional partial take-profit at an R-multiple can reduce risk and lock gains.
Main Features
- EMA Crossover Engine: EMAs (12/21 by default) on the current chart timeframe generate entries and flips.
- Risk Controls: Fixed-amount or percent-of-balance risk; user min/max lots; margin and spread guards.
- Volatility-Aware Stops: ATR-based stop with a broker-safe minimum distance; automatic normalization to price digits.
- Trailing Stop (optional): ATR, percent of price, or fixed points. Activates after a user-defined R multiple.
- Partial Profit (optional): Close a percentage of the position when unrealized R reaches a target.
- Daily Risk Cap (optional): Blocks new trades once total closed losses for the day reach X% of balance (by Magic Number).
- Cooldown (optional): Wait N bars after a position closes before allowing the next entry.
- Broker Constraints Handling: Safeguards for stops/freeze levels; attempts to remove tight SL/TP before closing if needed; configurable close deviation (slippage) for execution robustness.
- Magic Number Scoping: All trade and history operations are filtered by the EA’s Magic Number to avoid interference with other EAs/manual trades.
- Detailed Logging: Bar events, signals, position management, and risk checks are written to the Experts log.
Inputs (Summary)
- Risk: RiskType (Fixed or %), FixedRisk , PercentRisk , MinLot , MaxLot .
- MAs: EMAPeriod12 (fast), EMAPeriod21 (slow).
- ATR: ATRPeriod , ATRMultiplier for initial SL.
- Trailing (optional): TrailingStopMode (ATR/Percent/Points), TrailingActivateR , TrailingATRMultiplier , TrailingPercent , TrailingPoints .
- Partial (optional): UsePartialProfit , PartialProfitRMultiple , PartialProfitPercent .
- Daily Risk (optional): UseDailyRiskManagement , DailyRiskPercent .
- Cooldown (optional): UseCooldown , CooldownBars .
- Broker/Execution: MagicNumber , CloseDeviationPoints (close slippage allowance).
Recommended Starting Template — BTCUSD (Trend-Following)
This template targets clean trend moves on BTCUSD.
|Parameter
|Value
|RiskType
|Fixed Amount
|FixedRisk
|50
|PercentRisk
|2
|ATR * for baseline SL
|1.5
|Minimum Lots
|0.01
|Maximum Lots
|100
|Fast EMA
|12
|Slow EMA
|21
|ATR Period
|14
|Trailing Stop
|% of Current Price
|Start trailing after
|1.0
|if ATR Mode
|1.0
|% of current price
|1.0
|points / price units
|400.0
|UseDailyRiskManagement
|false
|% of balance max loss per day
|2.0
|UseCooldown
|false
|bars on Period Current
|2
|Use Partial-Profit
|false
|take partial at R=
|2.0
|% volume to close
|50
Testing and Deployment
- Strategy Tester: run symbol-specific optimizations for ATR multipliers, trailing mode, and partial profit R levels.
- Symbol Profiles: keep separate presets for crypto, metals, and FX (volatility regimes differ).
- Logs: use Experts log to verify entries/exits, risk sizing, and daily-risk/cooldown behavior.
Important Notes
- No profit is guaranteed; performance varies across instruments, brokers, and conditions.
- Backtests are not live results; always forward test before production use.
- The EA does not collect personal data and uses no external licensing or telemetry.
- Support: via MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messages.
Risk Disclosure
Trading involves risk, including the risk of loss. Use risk limits appropriate for your account and review settings periodically.