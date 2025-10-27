MT5BTCPro

MT5BTCPro — EMA Crossover Expert Advisor

Free Only For A Couple Days. Starting November 1st the price will be 30$ & will increase by 30$ every 5 purchases. Final price $499

Recommended Symbols: BTCUSD - 30 Minutes Timeframe

MT5BTCPro automates a clean trend-following approach using a fast/slow EMA crossover on the current chart timeframe. It sizes risk per trade (fixed $ or % of balance), places a volatility-based stop, and manages exits via rule-based reversals, optional trailing stop, and optional partial profit.

How It Operates (Overview)

  1. Signal: Entry on fast EMA crossing the slow EMA (long on cross up, short on cross down).
  2. Initial Stop: SL is placed using ATR × multiplier, automatically adjusted to broker stops/freeze levels.
  3. Risk Sizing: Position volume is derived from chosen per-trade risk and SL distance, with broker lot step/min/max and margin checks respected.
  4. Exit Management: Position can close on opposite EMA cross. Optional trailing (ATR/percent/points) and optional partial take-profit at an R-multiple can reduce risk and lock gains.

Main Features

  • EMA Crossover Engine: EMAs (12/21 by default) on the current chart timeframe generate entries and flips.
  • Risk Controls: Fixed-amount or percent-of-balance risk; user min/max lots; margin and spread guards.
  • Volatility-Aware Stops: ATR-based stop with a broker-safe minimum distance; automatic normalization to price digits.
  • Trailing Stop (optional): ATR, percent of price, or fixed points. Activates after a user-defined R multiple.
  • Partial Profit (optional): Close a percentage of the position when unrealized R reaches a target.
  • Daily Risk Cap (optional): Blocks new trades once total closed losses for the day reach X% of balance (by Magic Number).
  • Cooldown (optional): Wait N bars after a position closes before allowing the next entry.
  • Broker Constraints Handling: Safeguards for stops/freeze levels; attempts to remove tight SL/TP before closing if needed; configurable close deviation (slippage) for execution robustness.
  • Magic Number Scoping: All trade and history operations are filtered by the EA’s Magic Number to avoid interference with other EAs/manual trades.
  • Detailed Logging: Bar events, signals, position management, and risk checks are written to the Experts log.

Inputs (Summary)

  • Risk: RiskType (Fixed or %), FixedRisk , PercentRisk , MinLot , MaxLot .
  • MAs: EMAPeriod12 (fast), EMAPeriod21 (slow).
  • ATR: ATRPeriod , ATRMultiplier for initial SL.
  • Trailing (optional): TrailingStopMode (ATR/Percent/Points), TrailingActivateR , TrailingATRMultiplier , TrailingPercent , TrailingPoints .
  • Partial (optional): UsePartialProfit , PartialProfitRMultiple , PartialProfitPercent .
  • Daily Risk (optional): UseDailyRiskManagement , DailyRiskPercent .
  • Cooldown (optional): UseCooldown , CooldownBars .
  • Broker/Execution: MagicNumber , CloseDeviationPoints (close slippage allowance).

Recommended Starting Template — BTCUSD (Trend-Following)

This template targets clean trend moves on BTCUSD.

Parameter Value
RiskType Fixed Amount
FixedRisk 50
PercentRisk 
 2
ATR * for baseline SL   1.5
Minimum Lots 0.01
Maximum Lots 100
Fast EMA 12 
Slow EMA 21 
 ATR Period 14
 Trailing Stop % of Current Price 
 Start trailing after 1.0
 if ATR Mode 1.0
 % of current price 1.0 
 points / price units 400.0 
 UseDailyRiskManagement false
 % of balance max loss per day 2.0 
 UseCooldown false
 bars on Period Current
 Use Partial-Profit false 
 take partial at R= 2.0 
 % volume to close 50 

    Testing and Deployment

    • Strategy Tester: run symbol-specific optimizations for ATR multipliers, trailing mode, and partial profit R levels.
    • Symbol Profiles: keep separate presets for crypto, metals, and FX (volatility regimes differ).
    • Logs: use Experts log to verify entries/exits, risk sizing, and daily-risk/cooldown behavior.

    Important Notes

    • No profit is guaranteed; performance varies across instruments, brokers, and conditions.
    • Backtests are not live results; always forward test before production use.
    • The EA does not collect personal data and uses no external licensing or telemetry.
    • Support: via MQL5 product comments or MQL5 messages.

    Risk Disclosure

    Trading involves risk, including the risk of loss. Use risk limits appropriate for your account and review settings periodically.

