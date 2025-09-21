MT4Phoenix

MT4Phoenix – Multi‑Timeframe Breakout EA for MetaTrader 4 - XAUUSD

MT4Phoenix is a precision‑built Expert Advisor designed to participate only when momentum aligns with a higher‑timeframe trend. It blends a higher‑timeframe bias filter with a lower‑timeframe breakout trigger and wraps it all in disciplined risk control. The result is an automated approach that seeks clean continuation moves while keeping losses predefined.

Try it yourself—don’t take our word for it. MT4Phoenix supports demo usage and is easy to backtest in MT4’s Strategy Tester. Validate it on your preferred symbols and data.

Recommended Settings For: XAUUSD

Variable Value
Risk type: Fixed or Percentage 5% Fixed as a value OR 5% From Portfolio
Fast EMA Period 12
Slow EMA Period 21
Take-Profit EMA Slow > EMA Fast on entry timeframe
Stop-Loss Mode Previous low on bias timeframe
ATR period (entry timeframe) 14
TP 2.0
SL 1.5
Max bars back - Swing High 10
Minimum Lots 0.01
Max Lots 100.0
Timeframe for EMA bias 1 Hour
Timeframe for BOS entry 30 Mins

Why Traders Choose MT4Phoenix

  • Multi‑Timeframe Intelligence: Trades are only considered when a higher timeframe indicates bullish momentum, while actual entries are executed on a more responsive execution timeframe.
  • Structure‑Aware Entries: The EA waits for price to clear a recent resistance area on the execution chart before taking action—no blind signals.
  • Adaptive Exits: Multiple, switchable take‑profit and stop‑loss modes let you emphasize either volatility‑based targets or trend‑following management.
  • Risk First: Position sizing is calculated from your chosen risk per trade (fixed amount or % of balance). Your stop defines the lot size—not the other way around.
  • Set‑and‑Supervise: Once configured, MT4Phoenix handles detection, sizing, and order placement automatically while providing transparent, timestamped logs.

How MT4Phoenix Trades (High Level)

  1. Bias Phase: A higher timeframe is monitored to determine if market conditions favor long‑only exposure. When bias conditions are present, Phoenix becomes eligible to act.
  2. Trigger Phase: On the execution timeframe, Phoenix looks for confirmation that price has pushed beyond a recent swing‑based level—signaling potential continuation.
  3. Risk & Sizing: With the intended stop distance known, MT4Phoenix computes an appropriate lot size from your fixed‑$ or %‑risk selection, respecting broker volume steps and min/max limits.
  4. Management: Exits are handled using your selected mode: volatility‑anchored targets, or dynamic/condition‑based closes if the underlying momentum fades. All logic is designed to keep losing trades contained and let winners breathe.

Note: The specific rule set, thresholds, and sequencing that define bias, triggers, and exits are proprietary. The description above reflects the operating principles without exposing the implementation details.

Key Features

  • Timeframes: Separate, user‑selectable bias and execution timeframes for clearer trend alignment.
  • Flexible Exits:
    • Volatility Targets: Take‑profit derived from recent market range.
    • Trend‑Integrity Close: Option to exit when momentum conditions deteriorate on your chosen timeframe.
    • Multiple Stop Styles: Choose from prior‑bar structure, volatility‑based distance, or dynamic levels.
  • Risk Controls: Risk in fixed currency or % of balance; built‑in lot rounding to broker step size; hard stop placement at order time.
  • Transparency: Console prints for new bar events, bias state, entry checks, execution attempts, and order results—ideal for review and debugging.
  • Symbol Agnostic: Engineered to run on any MT4 symbol that suits your strategy testing (indices, FX majors, metals, etc.).

Who It’s For

  • Traders who want structured continuation entries rather than frequent counter‑trend attempts.
  • Users who value risk‑defined sizing and configurable exit logic.
  • Those who prefer evidence‑based deployment—Phoenix is easy to backtest and forward‑test.

Inputs (Client‑Facing Overview)

  • Risk Type: Fixed $ or % of account balance.
  • Volatility Settings: Period and multipliers for volatility‑based SL/TP.
  • Trend Settings: Fast/slow moving‑average periods and timeframe selections for bias and (optionally) exit conditions.
  • Structure Settings: Lookback and window parameters that govern how recent swing areas are evaluated.
  • Execution Controls: Min/Max lot and volume step alignment with broker constraints.

Risk Management Guidance

We recommend starting with a conservative risk allocation (e.g., 1%–5% of balance per trade) and scaling only after non‑optimized backtests and demo forward tests meet your standards. As with all automated systems, expect sequences of losses; Phoenix is designed to keep losses bounded while seeking asymmetric winners, but drawdowns are part of trading.

Testing & Validation

  • Backtest Broadly: Use multiple years of data and several symbols/timeframes that fit your plan.
  • Forward‑Test: Run on a demo account to assess execution quality and slippage with your broker.
  • Spread & Execution: Lower spreads and stable execution can materially improve outcomes—choose your broker accordingly.

Quick Start

  1. Attach MT4Phoenix to your chosen chart.
  2. Select the bias timeframe and execution timeframe.
  3. Choose your risk type and set the per‑trade risk.
  4. Pick your preferred exit mode (volatility target or dynamic/trend‑based close).
  5. Start on a demo or Strategy Tester to calibrate settings for your market.

Important Note:

We recommend a broker that gives LOW spread, it is IMPORTANT to AVOID early SL triggering.

Recommended Broker: HERE

    Get Started Today

    Join the growing community of traders using MT4Phoenix to navigate XAUUSD volatility with confidence. Download now, test it for free, and see why MT4Phoenix is your edge in the commodities market.

    Got any questions? Contact us through MQL5 or at info@mt5gold.com

    Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly and trade responsibly.

